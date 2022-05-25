Holmes Murphy Welcomes Nathan Cassin and Nick Karls

Two employee benefits industry experts bring key insights to further elevate Holmes Murphy's differentiated services.

MINNEAPOLIS, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Holmes Murphy is pleased to announce the additions of Nathan Cassin as Pharmacy Director and Nick Karls as Compliance Director to its ever-growing Employee Benefits team as they work to share their knowledge and expertise with Holmes Murphy clients across the nation.

In addition to his decade of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, Cassin is well-respected as a financial thought leader and negotiator. His expertise in financial analysis, strategic consulting, and contract language will lead to financial savings and best-in-class pharmacy contracts for Holmes Murphy clients.

Prior to joining Holmes Murphy, Cassin served as the Vice President of Pharmacy at Aon. During his time there, he focused on industrywide trend analysis, served as the leading consultant for Aon's foremost clients, and managed the operations and delivery team. His consulting experience includes work on behalf of both public and corporate plan sponsors, as well as coalitions seeking to improve the quality of prescription drug benefits, while lowering consumer costs. Cassin also previously held additional leadership positions at Aon.

"We are thrilled to be able to bring Nathan's unique perspective to the Holmes Murphy team," said Charisse Vaughn, Senior Vice President, Employee Benefits at Holmes Murphy. "The combined depth and breadth of his financial expertise in the pharmaceutical industry are going to play a vital role in our constant efforts to create savings for our clients."

As Compliance Director, Karls will create tremendous value for Holmes Murphy clients by keeping them abreast of the ever-frequent changes within the employee benefits regulatory landscape. His experience in employee benefits compliance will allow Holmes Murphy to stay on the leading edge in the industry and demonstrate the company's commitment to exceeding client expectations.

Prior to joining Holmes Murphy, Karls led the Regulatory and Legislative Strategy Group at a national brokerage. In this position, Karls led a team of attorneys and compliance specialists, with the goal of using compliance services as a way to acquire and retain clients for the brokerage. He has also been nationally recognized for his expert understanding of compliance topics and has been a frequent speaker on subjects such as the Affordable Care Act, the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, and COBRA.

"Nick's deep understanding of regulatory compliance will prove invaluable to Holmes Murphy clients," said Vaughn. "I am confident that Nick will steer each and every one of our clients' employee benefits regulatory strategies with a steady hand. I'm excited to see how both Nick and Nathan build on the great work already being done within our employee benefits expertise team and the opportunities they can create for our clients."

About Holmes Murphy

"Caring for Your Unique Potential is Our Soul Purpose." That statement is the core of how we do business. We ask the tough questions, avoid the easy path, believe fully in caring for the unique challenges of our clients, impact the industry through innovation, and leverage our greatest assets — the hearts and minds of our people — to advocate on behalf of our clients. That's our approach to risk management and benefits consulting, and it's worked for us since our inception in 1932. As an independent brokerage, we serve clients in every industry and of almost every size, with the ultimate goal of providing exceptional service and caring for our clients' unique potential. We are also the co-founder and co-owner of BrokerTech Ventures, the industry's first broker-led convening platform and accelerator. For more information, visit www.holmesmurphy.com. You can also follow us on Twitter.com (@holmesmurphyins) or on Facebook, LinkedIn, or Instagram.

