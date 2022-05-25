ENA Names Barbara Baldwin 2022 Judith C. Kelleher Award Recipient

ENA's annual achievement awards recognize exemplary emergency nursing professionals



SCHAUMBURG, Ill., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Welcomed to the Emergency Nurses Association by Judith Kelleher five decades ago, Barbara Baldwin, RN, described herself as humbled to receive the award named for her mentor.

(PRNewsfoto/Emergency Nurses Association) (PRNewswire)

The 2022 Judith C. Kelleher Award, announced on Wednesday, is the association's most prestigious honor. Baldwin, of Helotes, Texas, joined ENA in 1972 and quickly came under Kelleher's tutelage. Baldwin's passion and commitment for emergency nursing and ENA stretched over many years, including several in which she served as a delegate to the association's annual General Assembly. In 2020, she received ENA's Gail P. Lenehan Advocacy Award for her work to establish National Babysitter's Day as part of her overall efforts to promote health and safety in babysitting through her Safety Whys course.

Baldwin remains appreciative of Kelleher's early influence on her career.

"We hit it off, she took me in as an adopted ENA daughter," Baldwin said. "She was my personal mentor. She taught me grit and perseverance."

ENA President Jennifer Schmitz, MSN, EMT-P, CEN, CPEN, CNML, FNP-C, NE-BC, described Baldwin as an emergency nursing role model for her significant contributions in the emergency department, in her community and as an ENA member.

"Barbara has had an exemplary career worthy of this tremendous honor," Schmitz offered. "This recognition is only made more special by the personal connection Barbara and Judith shared over the years."

On Wednesday, ENA also announced the recipients of seven other individual awards, as well as the annual State Council Achievement Awards, the State Council/Chapter Government Affairs Award and the Team Award.

Schmitz praised this year's recipients for their outstanding work through challenging times and difficult work environments.

"ENA members are leaders, innovators and problem-solvers. These awards show how many different ways an ED nurse can make an impact at the bedside, in the classroom and beyond every day," Schmitz said. "I am proud of each recipient for what they mean to the association and the greater communities they serve."

The 2022 ENA award recipients and other honorees will be recognized during Emergency Nursing 2022 in Denver Sept. 30-Oct. 3:

Behind the Scenes Award: Lee Walker, BSN, RN, EMT-B, CEN, of Texas

Lifetime Achievement Award: Michael Moon, PhD, MSN, RN, APRN, CEN, CNS-CC, FAEN, of Texas

Nurse Manager Award: Debra Rodriguez, MSN, RN, CPEN, of Texas

Nursing Education Award: Emily Green, MSN, RN, CEN, of Indiana

Nursing Practice and Professionalism Award: Aaron Salinas, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC, PMHNP-BC, NRP, of Texas

Pediatric Readiness Improvement Award: Krista Easley, MSN, RN, TCRN, of Texas

Rising Star Award: CPT. Jeffrey Maler, BSN, RN, EMT-P, CEN, CFRN, TCRN, of Texas

State Council/Chapter Government Affairs Award: Maryland ENA State Council

Team Award: Deb Jeffries, MSN-Ed, RN, CEN, CPEN, TCRN; Lynn Sayre Visser, MSN, RN, PHN, CEN, CPEN, FAEN; a diverse international team of contributors and editors; and the editor and staff at Springer Publishing Company for creating the evidence-based Rapid Access Guide for Pediatric Emergencies: Providing Expert Nursing Care

In addition to the individual honors, 10 states – Arizona, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Washington – received 2022 State Council Achievement Awards for their outstanding local efforts last year.

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With more 50,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines, and guides emergency health care public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

ENA Media Contact:

Dan Campana

Director of Communications

847-460-4017

dan.campana@ena.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Emergency Nurses Association