Elder Abuse Helpline for Concerned Persons Now Available Call 844-746-6905

ROCHESTER, New York, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you concerned about mistreatment of an older person?

The Elder Abuse Helpline for Concerned Persons is a resource that provides free and confidential support and assistance for those who are concerned about an older adult living in New York State.

One in ten older persons in the United States is mistreated by family, "friends," neighbors or acquaintances.

The Elder Abuse Helpline for Concerned Persons provides:

Emotional support and guidance for the concerned persons.

Education on community resources.

Links to programs that provide services to victims of elder abuse.

Reach out to the Elder Abuse Helpline for Concerned Persons at 844-746-6905. In an emergency, call 911.

If you believe you are a victim of elder abuse, please contact your local office for the aging and/or adult protective services

The Helpline is operated in conjunction with Weill Cornell Medicine, the New York City Elder Abuse Center and the Upstate Elder Abuse Center at Lifespan. https://www.lifespan-roch.org/upstate-elder-abuse-center

