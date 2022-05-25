Blue Water Takes on Operations for Floyd Family Campground in Ongoing Partnership with National Land Lease Capital

Blue Water partners with National Land Lease Capital and Floyd Outdoors on this scenic campground

OCEAN CITY, Md., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean City, Md.-based outdoor hospitality specialist, Blue Water, continues its rapid expansion with the appointment of operational lead at Floyd Family Campground in Floyd, VA in partnership with National Land Lease Capital. Blue Water is continuing the campground's partnership with Floyd Outdoors for both development and maintenance of the hiking and biking trails on the property.

Four newly renovated deluxe cabins now available for the 2022 season.

Located in the heart of Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains, scenic Floyd Campground features an event barn which hosts the Floyd County Fair and includes a full kitchen along with a full-size stage for concerts. Guests can plan their stay around one of the many events this campground is known for and enjoy the beautiful scenery and recreation year-round.

"We're delighted to expand our presence in Virginia in the picturesque Blue Ridge Mountains," said Todd Burbage, CEO of Blue Water. "With so many opportunities for guests to play, explore, and enjoy nature at Floyd Family Campground, we are proud to continue the campground's storied tradition of offering exceptional events and guest experiences."

This year-round property offers both seasonal and transient stays including 21 full hookup RV sites, 5 premium & platform tent sites, and 5 woodland tenting sites in addition to four newly renovated deluxe cabins now available for the 2022 season. Guests can participate in outdoor recreation on the property including 9-hole disc golf, hiking the Floyd Family trails, scenic mountain biking, and many outdoor events hosted on-site.

Blue Water is continuing their partnership with National Land Lease Capital (NLLC) on the management and operations of the property.

"Floyd County is a hub for music, outdoor activity and provides easy access to the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains. Blue Water and NLLC plan to incrementally improve the onsite amenities while maintaining a strong focus on the campground's premier location." Yogi Singh, partner NLLC.

Photos of the property can be viewed here. For more information on Floyd Family Campground, please visit https://floydfamilycampground.com or visit www.facebook.com/floydfamilycampground.

About Blue Water:

Founded in 2002, Blue Water specializes in investing, developing, and managing RV resorts, campgrounds, hotels, and attractions. Blue Water's integrated approach to marketing, revenue management, and operations has quickly established itself as a hospitality industry leader. With dozens of resort-area properties in East Coast states from Maine to Florida, and new additions out west in Texas, Montana, and Oregon, the Blue Water family is committed to creating elite assets, delivering exceptional guest experiences, and enhancing the communities we serve. To learn more, visit BWDC.com. LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/blue-water-development-corp/ | Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BlueWaterDev/

About National Land Lease Capital:

NLLC is a real estate development company specializing in the acquisition, development, management, and repositioning of real estate assets in the outdoor hospitality sector. The firm utilizes a broad base of capital partnerships and prides itself on creating value and direct access to the sector in fund management, strategic joint ventures, and other unique platforms for institutions, investment managers, family offices, and ultra-high net worth individuals and organizations. To learn more, visit nl-lc.com.

