Zowie Closes $14M Series A From Tiger Global To Help eCommerce Brands Turn Customer Support Into Sales

AI chatbot automation is converting customer support into a source of revenue for eCommerce merchants

NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zowie , the only AI-powered chatbot technology built specifically for eCommerce teams who want to drive sales through customer support, today announced $14 million in Series A funding led by Tiger Global Management. This brings Zowie's total funding to $20M. Additional investors such as Gradient Ventures (Google's AI-focused fund), 10xFounders (investor in Revolut, Robinhood, Adyen), and Inovo, also participated in the round alongside strategic investor Jack Altman (CEO at Lattice).

Zowie (PRNewswire)

Customer service teams at eCommerce brands are constantly struggling to keep up with growth and increased customer acquisition costs while still providing an exceptional customer experience. Recent market data from Aisle Rocket shows that Facebook ad prices have historically risen 30% year-over-year before the pandemic with a 30% rebound this year which means pricing will continue to increase.

Today, Zowie is the only AI-powered chatbot built specifically for eCommerce teams who want to drive sales through customer support. Powered by cutting-edge AI technology, Zowie automates 70% of inquiries eCommerce brands typically receive such as "where's my package?" or "how can I change my shipping address?" And unlike traditional chatbot solutions in the market, Zowie couples its unrivaled automation capabilities with a powerful suite of tools that allows agents to provide timely, personalized care and product recommendations. The end result delighted customers, higher conversion rates, and more revenue.

Zowie seamlessly integrates with all eCommerce tools like Shopify, Recharge, Klaviyo, and more. The ready-to-use automation supported by an open API enables Zowie's customers to quickly set up automation like order status, subscription management, parcel tracking, and more.

"Customer service is the new marketing," says Maja Schaefer, CEO, and Co-Founder at Zowie. "Every interaction with customers is an opportunity to sell. Zowie enables brands to improve their customer relationships and start generating revenue from customer service. Our latest funding is an exciting moment for us and will unlock even better solutions for our customers."

This latest round of funding will support Zowie's mission to enable better online customer experiences and extend its industry-leading automation capabilities to new channels, including email. The funds will also support the company's commercial growth and international expansion by hiring more sales for its go-to-market team in the United States.

"Zowie is seeing a lot of momentum with its advanced and easy to manage chatbot," said John Curtius, Partner at Tiger Global. "Given the growth of the eCommerce vertical and increased consumer spending globally, it is uniquely positioned to continue reaching more eCommerce customers and expanding the business on a global scale."

About Zowie

Zowie is an AI-powered chatbot built to help eCommerce brands drive sales through Customer Support. Founded in 2019 by Maja Schaefer (Forbes 30 Under 30) and Matt Ciolek, Zowie operates between its commercial office in New York with development offices across Poland. Zowie's technology helps eCommerce merchants deflect repetitive questions, provide hands-on care for customers who need it most, and proactively sell to high intent prospects.

Press Contact:

Kathy Osborne

press@zowie.ai

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zowie