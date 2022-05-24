Tech Teams Behind Project Liberty and Polkadot Join Forces to Advance Vision of Web3 that Empowers Users, Protects Privacy, and Unlocks Social Graph from Grip of Social Media Giants

New collaboration leverages the power of Polkadot's technology to advance Project Liberty's Decentralized Social Networking Protocol (DSNP) as the core social layer of tomorrow's internet

LOS ANGELES and ZUG, Switzerland, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The technology teams behind Project Liberty and Polkadot have entered into a formal agreement to collaborate on the first implementation of the Decentralized Social Networking Protocol (DSNP). Frank McCourt, founder of Project Liberty, and Gavin Wood, founder of Polkadot and the Web3 Foundation, aim to evolve this groundbreaking, open-source internet protocol to become the core social layer of the next generation of the internet. This collaboration is rooted in a shared goal of building a more equitable, user-focused and socially aware web; and it represents a significant first step in enabling high-performance, low-cost decentralized social networking at the scale of billions of users.

"We are excited to work with Gavin and his colleagues to bring our shared vision of a healthier web into reality," said Frank McCourt. "Not only are they pioneering innovators, but our values are aligned for how the internet should be restructured in a way that empowers users, benefits society and strengthens democracy."

This work creates a foundation for a new digital era in which social network users will be able to own, control and benefit from their personal data.

"Web 3.0 needs a universally accessible social graph to be successful, as the Web 2.0 social giants currently have absolute control over what users can say or do on their platforms," said Gavin Wood. "Project Liberty and the DSNP protocol present a clear path toward providing this crucial service. We are excited to work with partners who share our vision and values, and hope that others will join in our efforts to create a fairer foundation for the internet."

DSNP was developed to serve as a public utility and to provide a more equitable and inclusive infrastructure for the next generation of the web. It is an open-source protocol that establishes a shared social graph no longer dependent on a specific application or centralized platform, and is controlled and governed by its users. DSNP is a core part of Project Liberty, which seeks to accelerate the world's transition to an open, inclusive data economy that shifts power from platforms to people.

"With nearly three years of development and a working implementation of DSNP, we are now ready to deploy social functionality as a core element of the internet itself," said technologist Braxton Woodham, creator of DSNP. "Polkadot has a unique architecture that enables implementation of DSNP at scale, with economics that will support sustainable alternatives to today's surveillance economy-driven business models."

About Project Liberty

Project Liberty aims to create a new civic architecture for the digital world that returns the ownership and control of personal data to individuals, embeds ethical values into technology, and expands economic opportunities for web users and developers alike. The initiative seeks to accelerate the world's transition to an open, inclusive data economy that puts citizens in control — a future in which all people can benefit from their participation and contributions. The success of this work depends on many people and organizations actively working together to shape a better future. Project Liberty is working to engage diverse voices and equip them with the critical infrastructure needed to catalyze change. The tech team behind Project Liberty has developed a groundbreaking open-source protocol called the Decentralized Social Networking Protocol (DSNP) to serve as a new infrastructure for the next generation of the web. Project Liberty is also bringing together networks of organizations that seek change, including the formation of McCourt Institute, to help ensure that digital governance is embedded and prioritized in the development of new technology.

About Polkadot

Polkadot provides the technical advances necessary to make blockchain technology practical, accessible, scalable, interoperable, and future-proof, removing limitations and barriers to entry, and thereby fueling innovation, growing the decentralized technology space, and bringing the Web3 vision to life.

About Web3 Foundation

Web3 Foundation funds research and development teams building the technology stack of the decentralized web. It was established in Zug, Switzerland by Ethereum co-founder and former chief technology officer Dr. Gavin Wood. Polkadot is the Foundation's flagship project. For more information, visit web3.foundation.

