Synopsys Welcomes Arrow Electronics to Global Partner Program

Distribution agreement delivers scalable application security solutions to channel partners in North America.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS), a recognized leader in application security, has entered into a distribution agreement with Arrow Electronics, a Fortune 102 value-added distributor, to offer Synopsys Software Integrity Group's award-winning portfolio of application security testing solutions to security resellers throughout North America.

Synopsys is a six-time Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Application Security Testing, a three-time Leader in the Forrester Wave™ for Software Composition Analysis, and a two-time Leader in the Forrester Wave™ for Static Application Security Testing.

By partnering with key solution providers across the globe, the Synopsys Software Integrity Group helps customers build trust in their software. These partners resell and deliver joint Synopsys solutions and services, integrate them into DevSecOps workflows, and help ensure an optimal customer experience. Working with an authorized Synopsys solution provider partner helps ensure a streamlined procurement experience, peace of mind, and smooth execution of security, cloud migration and digital transformation projects.

Arrow aggregates the world's leading technologies and services to enable its global channel ecosystem. Resellers in Arrow's network will now have the opportunity to sell solutions from the Synopsys portfolio, including:

Coverity ® offers a fast, accurate, and highly scalable static analysis (SAST) solution that helps development and security teams address security and quality defects early in the software development life cycle, track and manage risks across the application portfolio, and ensure compliance with security and coding standards. offers a fast, accurate, and highly scalable static analysis (SAST) solution that helps development and security teams address security and quality defects early in the software development life cycle, track and manage risks across the application portfolio, and ensure compliance with security and coding standards.

Black Duck ® software composition analysis (SCA) helps teams manage the security, quality, and license compliance risks that come from the use of open source and third-party code in applications and containers. software composition analysis (SCA) helps teams manage the security, quality, and license compliance risks that come from the use of open source and third-party code in applications and containers.

Code Dx integrates application security test results into a centralized location and automates the most time-intensive tasks to speed up testing and remediation.

Defensics ® offers a comprehensive, versatile, and automated black box fuzzer that enables organizations to efficiently discover and remediate weaknesses in software. offers a comprehensive, versatile, and automated black box fuzzer that enables organizations to efficiently discover and remediate weaknesses in software.

Seeker ® interactive application security testing (IAST) helps teams automate web security testing within DevOps pipelines. interactive application security testing (IAST) helps teams automate web security testing within DevOps pipelines.

Synopsys API Scanner makes it easy for developers to identify security defects in the APIs they implement by conducting deep analysis and contextually aware fuzzing to ensure they are secure, correct, and behave to specification.

"Our agreement with Arrow is a significant milestone that will help expand the Synopsys portfolio's reach throughout North America," said Tom Herrmann, vice president of global channels and alliances within the Synopsys Software Integrity Group. "Broadening our business through the channel is one of our top strategic priorities. This agreement signals the continued momentum and growth we expect by further extending our world-class application security solutions through the channel moving forward."

About the Synopsys Software Integrity Group

Synopsys Software Integrity Group helps development teams build secure, high-quality software, minimizing risks while maximizing speed and productivity. Synopsys, a recognized leader in application security, provides static analysis, software composition analysis, and dynamic analysis solutions that enable teams to quickly find and fix vulnerabilities and defects in proprietary code, open source components, and application behavior. With a combination of industry-leading tools, services, and expertise, only Synopsys helps organizations optimize security and quality in DevSecOps and throughout the software development life cycle. Learn more at www.synopsys.com/software.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As an S&P 500 company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and offers the industry's broadest portfolio of application security testing tools and services. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing more secure, high-quality code, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

