Pay Equity Expert Mike O'Malley Joins SullivanCotter

CHICAGO, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SullivanCotter, the nation's leading independent consulting firm in the assessment and development of total rewards programs, workforce solutions, and technology and data products for the health care industry and not-for-profit sector, is pleased to announce the addition of prominent social psychologist and research-driven consultant Mike O'Malley as a Principal in the firm's Employee Workforce Practice.

As a leader in his field, Mike has spent more than 30 years consulting and educating boards and senior executives on a myriad of human capital matters such as leadership development, compensation, succession planning, change management and more. He is also a widely published author specializing in leadership excellence and organizational design and leverages years of experience in his research-based approach with clients.

In his role at SullivanCotter, Mike partners with health care and other not-for-profit organizations to develop data-driven solutions that enhance performance and help achieve strategic goals. He assists in overseeing the firm's pay equity analyses and advisory services. With a focus on both performance and equity, he leads critical compensation and benefits redesign initiatives to provide a more holistic and integrated approach to total rewards.

"As a fundamental element of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, pay equity is an important prerequisite for fostering a fully engaged workforce. These services are a pivotal component of our commitment to helping clients build stronger organizations that are diverse, inclusive and fair – and Mike's longstanding expertise in this area will help to support these goals", said Ted Chien, President and Chief Executive Officer, SullivanCotter.

Previously, Mike held leadership positions in a number of prominent global consulting firms. He currently serves as a Lecturer at the Yale University School of Medicine, where he conducts research and consults on statistics and a broad range of human resources topics.

In addition to having his expertise recognized by major media outlets such as CNBC, CBS and Fox, Mike has also been the keynote speaker at national and international events hosted by the United States Department of the Interior, the Financial Times, the London School of Economics and Political Science, and the Henry Jackson Society.

SullivanCotter partners with health care and other not-for-profit organizations to understand what drives performance and improve outcomes through the development and implementation of integrated workforce strategies. Using our time-tested methodologies and industry-leading research and information, we provide data-driven insights, expertise, data and technology to help organizations align business strategy and performance objectives – enabling our clients to deliver on their mission, vision and values.

