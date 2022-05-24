Manulife Investment Management announces Aimee DeCamillo as new Global Head of Retirement

BOSTON and TORONTO, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife Investment Management has announced Aimee DeCamillo has been appointed global head of retirement effective May 23. Aimee will be accountable for the strategy, growth, and overall success of the organization's global retirement business. Manulife Investment Management is committed to retirement on a global scale and operates across a diverse footprint of markets with a strong presence in Asia, Canada, and in the U.S. - operating as John Hancock Retirement. With more than $330 billion in retirement assets under management and administration, the company supports over 250,000 retirement plans and serves over 8 million individual participants who rely on its retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help them prepare and save for their retirement.

Aimee will work closely with teams around the world to ensure the nuances of local markets are represented in a strategic global approach that reflects best practices and drives opportunities for collaboration and leverage across regions. Aimee will also collaborate with Manulife Investment Management's public and private markets investment teams to develop investment solutions for the global retirement platform. She reports to Paul Lorentz, president and CEO, Manulife Investment Management and is based in Boston.

"I'm thrilled to have Aimee join us as her insights and experience will be valuable for our global customer base, particularly in light of the challenges plan participants and members face in today's environment of economic uncertainty and rising inflation," said Paul Lorentz. "Aimee's background in retirement innovation from both an investments and provider perspective will help us deliver additional capabilities to customers and stay competitive in a marketplace that has evolved quickly through consolidation, regulation, and overall investor need."

"Managing the global retirement business is an incredible opportunity to have a positive impact on the well-being of so many individuals around the world," said Aimee DeCamillo. "It's a privilege to join a firm with the depth of expertise globally and the scale necessary to grow organically while incubating new ideas to help achieve our clients' retirement plan goals. I look forward to working closely with the teams across regions to accelerate the development of these solutions in a meaningful way for each market."

Aimee has extensive retirement leadership experience, most recently serving as chief commercial officer on the executive leadership team at Jackson Financial, a leading NYSE-listed life insurance and annuity company. Prior to that role, Aimee was president and head of retirement plan services for U.S.-based asset manager, T. Rowe Price. She also spent several years in various leadership roles at Bank of America and Merrill Lynch.

In addition to her work in the retirement industry, Aimee has been an active leader in the U.S. retirement market through her work with multiple industry associations, including the LIMRA/LOMA Secure Retirement Institute, where she served as Chair of the Board, and the SPARK Institute, where she was a governing board member. Aimee has also played major roles with diversity initiatives at prior firms and within the financial services industry.

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for our global wealth and asset management segment, we serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2021, we had more than 38,000 employees, over 119,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 33 million customers. Our principal operations are in Asia and Canada, and the United States, where we have served customers for more than 160 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong. In the previous 12 months we made CAD$32.7 billion in payments to our customers.

Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

Manulife Investment Management is the global brand for the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 19 geographies. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

