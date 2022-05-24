Klutch Cannabis Announces Award of Ohio Provisional Dispensary Licenses

AKRON, Ohio, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Klutch Cannabis , one of Ohio's leading Medical Marijuana Cultivators and Processors, announced today that its sister company, The Citizen by Klutch, won two dispensary licenses in the Ohio Board of Pharmacy's second request for applications, which concluded in a Special Board meeting on Monday, May 16th, 2022.

The Ohio Board of Pharmacy , which is charged with licensing and regulating medical marijuana dispensaries in the state, received almost 1500 applications for a total of 73 available dispensary licenses. The Citizen by Klutch turned in 73 individual applications in its pursuit of these licenses - more than any other applicant in the state.

The Citizen by Klutch dispensaries will be located at:

401 Cherry Avenue NE in Canton, Ohio.

5152 Grove Avenue in Lorain, Ohio.

The stores will feature a wide variety of Klutch-branded products, as well as Kiva Confections' line of award-winning edibles, which Klutch manufactures under an exclusive license in Ohio. Dispensary menus will also feature a full line of premium products manufactured by other state-licensed Cultivators and Processors. The company also announced the hiring of two pharmacists, Rony Sinharoy and Lauren Delande, who will each serve as Director of Retail Operations for The Citizen. The pair have extensive experience standing up and operating Dispensaries in Ohio and in other states.

"As a 100% Ohio-owned and operated cannabis company, we see these retail licenses as a critical component of our business model," said Klutch Cannabis Founder and CEO Adam Thomarios. "Building on the significant momentum we have in the market, the addition of retail will finally give us the opportunity to speak directly with patients and to have control over how our products are marketed and sold. We have assembled an amazing team, and our sole focus now is on channeling the same level of quality our products are known for into a unique and patient-focused retail experience. Our team worked tirelessly to get us here, and I am extremely proud of their hard work and dedication. We have a lot to look forward to."

Both stores are tentatively slated to open before the end of the year. All new licensees have until February of 2023 to receive a certificate of operation. For more information, please visit www.medicalmarijuana.ohio.gov/dispensaries.

About Klutch Cannabis

Klutch Cannabis is a leading Cultivator and Processor that is setting the standard for connoisseur-grade cannabis products in the Midwest. Founded in April of 2020 in Akron, Ohio, Klutch prides itself on its patient-focused commitment to quality, hard work, and honor. The company cultivates and processes a host of rare, coveted, and award-winning phenotypes under its Klutch Cannabis and Klutch Select brands, and markets cannabis-infused wellness products under its Klutch Mind and Body brand. Klutch also holds Ohio-exclusive partnerships with California-born Kiva Confections, bringing Kiva's industry-leading, premier line of award-winning and artisan-inspired edibles to Ohio, along with the lauded cannabis brand Josh D, founded by one of the originators of Los Angeles' OG Kush movement and first-place finisher at multiple Emerald Cups. For more information, please visit www.KlutchCannabis.com.

