JACQUELINE VOLKART, MARKET GENERAL MANAGER OF THE RITZ-CARLTON, SOUTH BEACH AND THE RITZ-CARLTON, BAL HARBOUR, WINS PRESTIGIOUS GM OF THE YEAR AWARD

MIAMI, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ritz-Carlton is exceptionally proud to announce Jacqueline 'Jackie' Volkart , Market General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach and The Ritz-Carlton, Bal Harbour, has been awarded The Ritz-Carlton's 2021 General Manager of the Year. Achieving this title demonstrates the utmost commitment and expertise Jackie has consistently displayed, marking these dynamic South Florida properties as two of the top Ritz-Carlton resorts in the world.

Under Jackie's visionary stewardship, The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach and The Ritz-Carlton, Bal Harbour have hosted some of the most prestigious partnerships in the history of the brand. In celebration of the return of the Art Basel fair in 2021, she welcomed two luminaries in sustainability and humanitarian causes to The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach, Chef José Andrés and Ghanaian Artist Serge Attukwei Clottey, for an enlightening conversation about environmental sustainability and globalization. The resort lobby was adorned with a conversation-starter sculpture and performance piece from Clottey, The Bodies Left Behind (2021), and under the twinkling lights of DiLido Beach Club, an exclusive array of cultural notables were treated to a private, culinary experience from Andrés.

Most recently, in celebration of the inaugural Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, Jackie collaborated with The Ritz-Carlton Global brand team and Mercedes-AMG to highlight the vibrancy of The Magic City through an entire weekend of extraordinary moments. Custom wrapped Mercedes-Benz CLS vehicles, with colors inspired by Miami, and artistic portraits of legendary Mercedes-AMG Petronas drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were created by renowned artist and longtime Ritz-Carlton collaborator Louis-Nicolas Darbon and installed across both properties to elevate and exhilarate throughout the iconic F1 weekend.

A "Timeless Miami" themed fête with artistic representations, decadent bites, and craft cocktails each representing a quintessential decade of Miami, infused DiLido Beach Club with the thrilling spirit of the race weekend. Guests like pianist Chloe Flower and athletic power-couple Brady and Alicia Quinn danced the night away to an exclusive DJ set from Hannah Bronfman to kick off F1 festivities at The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach.

"I enjoy leading with creativity and collaborating with my teams to conceptualize the most incredible experiences at The Ritz-Carlton" noted Jackie. "Fusing art and culture with travel has continued to be a benchmark of my hospitality style, and I am incredibly honored to receive this prestigious award from The Ritz-Carlton."

After evaluating a selection of the thousands of qualified, talented Ritz-Carlton General Managers across the globe, a team of the brand's Area Vice Presidents and Continent Leadership chose Jackie as the winner based on her stewardship of The Ritz-Carlton culture, enlivenment of the Employee Promise, dedication to the brand and her properties as well as consideration of Guest Satisfaction Surveys and overall financial performance.

Known for her Weekly Red Carpet Celebrations in which Jackie rolls out the red carpet for her dedicated team to continuously show them her limitless support and appreciation, Jackie is passionate about developing her team and fostering a culture of learning and growth amongst the Ladies and Gentlemen she oversees. She believes her team members are the most important resource in providing the greatest possible service to guests, and that through genuine care and mentorship, her team will thrive, ensuring that every Ritz-Carlton visitor has nothing but the best, world-class experience the brand is beloved for.

Jackie has been with Marriott International for 32 years and has served in Hotel and General Manager roles at The Ritz-Carlton, Key Biscayne, The Ritz Carlton, Battery Park, The Ritz-Carlton, Coconut Grove, The Ritz-Carlton, San Juan and The St. Regis in San Francisco. Being named The Ritz-Carlton's 2021 General Manager of the Year is a crowning achievement for her standout accomplishments, thus far.

