InventHelp Inventor Develops Furniture Accessory to Protect Toes (DAL-138)

PITTSBURGH, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I slammed my pinkie toe into a chair and it resulted in a painful break. I thought there should be a way to prevent this from happening again," said an inventor, from Dallas, Texas, "so I invented the TOE SLAM. My design would offer a more attractive alternative to traditional furniture covers that may be unsightly and bulky."

The patent-pending invention protects toes from injuries associated with slamming them into a piece of furniture. In doing so, it helps to prevent accidents and injuries. As a result, it enhances comfort and safety and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a simple and practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DAL-138, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

