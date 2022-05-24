Dynamoid secures NIH funding to bring science to the metaverse

OAKLAND, Calif., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamoid announced today that it has been awarded a grant from the National Institutes of Health to expand 10k, its VR data visualization platform . 10k transforms the way datasets are explored and shared, enabling scientists and other experts to use their own data to create worlds that can be experienced by broad audiences − from fellow researchers to the youngest of learners.

10k is a VR platform that transforms how datasets are explored and shared (PRNewswire)

Dynamoid receives NIH funding for 10k , a VR data visualization platform that brings science to the metaverse

The funded project seeks to demonstrate that visualizations made with 10k by early-stage scientists, as part of a science communications bootcamp , can be easily repurposed for science education in the metaverse: a cost-effective solution for delivering high-quality, innovative educational content based on scientific data.

The project's foundation was laid in 2019-2020 with a pilot collaboration between Dynamoid, Jennifer Doudna's Innovative Genomics Institute , and the Lawrence Hall of Science (also partners on the current grant), where a CRISPR VR experience was developed using the 10k platform.

Founded in 2010, Dynamoid has developed groundbreaking applications including the award-winning Powers of Minus Ten, featured by Apple in the seminal iPad2 commercial "Alive". Dynamoid clients and collaborators include John Wiley and Sons, Vulcan, the University of Washington, and UC Berkeley.

Dynamoid CEO and Founder Laura Lynn Gonzalez, an alum of Carnegie Mellon University, has over 20 years' experience in science communication, software development, and digital media production. Gonzalez's long-term aim is to accelerate our collective understanding of unseen worlds: making the invisible visible and opening up new areas of research through accessible data visualization.

Research reported in this publication was supported by the National Institute Of General Medical Sciences of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number R43GM146471. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dynamoid