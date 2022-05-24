Brookdale Senior Living's CEO Shares Book on How to Navigate Crisis and Beyond

Heroes Work Here is Available now in Hardcover

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Learn what it takes to lead successfully through a crisis from a team that was center stage during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brookdale Senior Living President and CEO, Lucinda "Cindy" Baier is the author of Heroes Work Here: An Extraordinary Story of Courage, Resilience, and Hope from the Front Lines of COVID-19, now available in hardcover.

Baier led the nation's largest senior living operator through the pandemic, working tirelessly with her team to help protect tens of thousands of residents and associates. Heroes Work Here recounts the speed at which Brookdale acted to help save lives, but also gives valuable leadership tips and insight.

With more than 700 senior living communities across the country at the start of the pandemic, Brookdale's responsibility was unmatched. This book extends Brookdale's spirit of service by sharing the universal lessons they learned.

All net profits from the sale of Heroes Work Here go to the company's Associate Compassion Fund, a nonprofit fund for associates, which provides financial assistance to eligible Brookdale associates who are dealing with a catastrophe or personal crisis outside of their control.

"Our story is truly remarkable. The diligent and heroic actions of Brookdale's associates and leaders helped save lives," remarked Baier. "It's important we learn from, remember and celebrate their incredible efforts."

About Brookdale

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the nation's premier operator of senior living communities. The Company is committed to its mission of enriching the lives of the people it serves with compassion, respect, excellence, and integrity. The Company operates independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities. Through its comprehensive network, Brookdale helps to provide seniors with care and services in an environment that feels like home. The Company's expertise in healthcare, hospitality, and real estate provides residents with opportunities to improve wellness, pursue passions and stay connected with friends and loved ones. Brookdale operates and manages 678 communities in 41 states as of March 31, 2022, with the ability to serve more than 60,000 residents. For more Brookdale news, go to brookdalenews.com.

Contact: Brookdale Media Relations, (615) 564-8622, media.relations@brookdale.com

