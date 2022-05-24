Bayen Group Receives LA Metro Small and Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Certification (SBE/DBE)

LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bayen Group, LLC has again been awarded Small Business Enterprise and Disadvantaged Business Enterprise certifications by the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LA Metro). LA Metro serves as transportation planner and coordinator, designer, builder, and operator for the country's biggest and most populated county.

"We are pleased to have been awarded the DBE and SBE certifications from Metro again," said Bayen Group President, Huy Nguyen. "As SharePoint experts and leaders in innovative business solutions, there is so much we can offer to the transportation industry, so we are looking forward to the opportunities these certifications will continue to bring."

LA Metro provides high-quality public transportation for more than 10 million California residents. Because of their emphasis on supporting small and minority businesses, certification as a Small Business Enterprise through LA Metro also grants Bayen Group status as a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise federally through the Department of Transportation. Inclusion into this community creates opportunities to serve other Metro organizations in California and across the country as well.

LA Metro strives to provide high-quality mobility options; deliver outstanding trip experiences; enhance communities and lives through mobility; transform LA County through regional collaboration and national leadership; and provide responsive, accountable, and trustworthy governance. Receiving SBE and DBE certifications from LA Metro allows Bayen Group to offer services that will aide them in their objectives. Learn more at https://www.metro.net/.

Bayen Group is a frontrunner in technology solutions, taking on complex challenges from large enterprises and providing innovative answers. Bayen Group is honored to have received several prestigious awards including the Burns & McDonnell California Community of Inclusion Enterprising Excellence Award and the Northrop Grumman President's Innovation and Quality Excellence Awards.

Bayen Group is a highly experienced SharePoint and Microsoft 365 services company. Their team are experts in migration, process automation, system integration, and providing tailor-made SharePoint solutions. They facilitate collaboration by streamlining business processes and connecting Enterprise applications and databases with SharePoint. Their approach results in an intuitive SharePoint modern workplace experience to increase productivity and efficiency while maintaining security. Bayen Group is proud to be recognized as a HUBZone Certified Small Business, Department of Transportation Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE), and California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) Minority Business Enterprise. Please visit www.BayenGroup.com for more information and follow us on Twitter @BayenGroup.

