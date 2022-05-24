3Pillar Global Expands Client Base into Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Award-winning digital product company launches new portfolio to serve companies in consumer banking, personal insurance, and beyond

FAIRFAX, Va., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Pillar Global ("3Pillar"), a global developer of cutting-edge digital products and a leader in digital innovation strategy, today announced the launch of a new portfolio in Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) . Led by SVP Ken Kritz , the portfolio is being launched in response to increased demand from BFSI companies for digital transformation advisory services and full lifecycle product development.



"Companies in Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance are facing unprecedented headwinds today, from geopolitical instability abroad to soaring inflation at home," said 3Pillar Global CEO David DeWolf. "I'm excited to have Ken Kritz leading our dedicated BFSI teams, which are already helping companies meet their digital transformation challenges. His experience accelerating digital transformation and product development make him the perfect fit to help guide BFSI companies through these turbulent times. "

Kritz has twenty-plus years of experience driving digital transformation efforts across a wide spectrum of businesses. He spent ten years as a CIO driving digital transformation from the inside, ten more at IBM as a consulting leader and has since held senior leadership roles at companies including Fujitsu and Slalom.

"Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance companies are already going through massive digital transformation," said Ken Kritz. "The team and I are looking forward to continuing to create next level user experiences for the BFSI industry. Our experience in designing for personalized trust and integrating digital intelligence into their digital products will be great accelerators. Together, we can enable new product innovation and development, speed time to value, and elevate existing digital products that deliver both enhanced customer experience and improved business results."

3Pillar has a proven track record of driving digital product development in collaboration with top-tier U.S. brands like Intrafi, PBS, Carfax, Fortune, and NielsenIQ. The company has experienced rapid growth in recent years. 3Pillar received two growth investments in just two years and since has made core C-suite hires and doubled in revenue and team size.

For more information on 3Pillar Global and their work building software products for digitally-transforming businesses, please visit www.3pillarglobal.com .

About 3Pillar Global

3Pillar Global builds breakthrough software products that power cutting-edge digital transformations and define the next generation of digital business. 3Pillar's innovative product development solutions drive rapid revenue, increase market share, and ensure customer growth. Leveraging the "Product Mindset," 3Pillar delivers disruptive and transformative digital and software products to clients across industries, from CARFAX and Fortune to PBS.

