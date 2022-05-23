ROBERT J. FINE, JR., NAMED PRESIDENT ST. JOHN'S NORTHWESTERN ACADEMIES

Fine Becomes 19th President in School's 138-Year History

DELAFIELD, Wis., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- St. John's Northwestern Academies (SJNA) announced that its Board of Trustees has elected Robert J. Fine, Jr., to become the 19th President of the Academies effective July 1, 2022. Mr. Fine was also appointed to the Board of Trustees.

Robert J. Fine, Jr. (PRNewswire)

Mr. Fine was President of Admiral Farragut Academy in Florida, where he served in various capacities over the course of a very successful 32-year tenure, including 23 years as President until retiring in 2021. He is a native of Southern Wisconsin and graduated from Carroll College in Waukesha, and he holds a Masters of Education from National Louis University. Mr. Fine has also served on numerous education-related public and private boards.

"When the Academies conducted a nation-wide search for President three years ago, Bob Fine was our number one choice but could not accept due to personal commitments that have now been fulfilled. I could not be more thrilled that Bob is now able to serve as our President," said Mike Henn, Chair of the Board of Trustees. "He is a highly successful education professional who has the proven skill and experience to lead the Academies to long-term success."

Mr. Fine succeeds Major General Paul E. Lima as President, who has decided to retire effective June 30, 2022, to pursue personal interests and potential government consulting opportunities. President Lima served the Academies for the past 18 months, achieving many important goals. These achievements include crafting the Academies' 2021 Strategic Plan, increasing enrollment, reducing excess costs, and introducing important advances in the academic curriculum. "On behalf of the Board of Trustees and all of the constituents of our Academy, we extend our deepest thanks to President Lima and his wife Maria Elena for their very substantial contributions, and we wish them a long and rewarding retirement," said Chair Henn. "We are also very thankful that President Lima wishes to stay on in a temporary transitional role."

Beginning July 1, 2022, MG Lima will continue in a 90-day consulting capacity to the Academies, assisting President Fine's transition and supporting enrollment efforts for the 2022-2023 academic year. "I want to do all that I can to position the transition of the Academies for success under Bob Fine's leadership," said President Lima.

"I am energized and excited to be selected to serve as the next President of St. John's Northwestern. I intend to fully honor the Academies' 138 years of rich tradition as it continues to evolve and stay relevant to the needs of today's students and parents. I am also deeply thankful that President Lima and his predecessors have created a tremendous foundation upon which to assure the Academies reach even greater levels of success," said Bob Fine.

Founded in 1884, St. John's Northwestern Academies develops young men and women inspired to become responsible citizens and moral and ethical leaders for the global community through excellence in Academics, Leadership Skills, Spiritual and Character Development, and well-being through Athletic Activities and Healthy Life Habits. For more information, visit www.sjnacademies.org.

St. John’s Northwestern Military Academy Logo (PRNewsfoto/St. John’s Northwestern Militar) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE St. John's Northwestern Academies