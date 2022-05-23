Power Knot food waste biodigesters deployed on Carnival Corporation Ships

FREMONT, Calif., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Knot Ocean, the market leader for onsite organic waste management solutions in the marine environment, announced today that it has completed orders for multiple food digester machines to more than 20 different vessels and lines from Carnival Corporation.

Carnival Corporation & plc is a British-American cruise operator with a combined fleet of over 100 vessels across ten different cruise line brands such as Costa Cruises, Seabourn, Princess Cruises, Holland America, and Cunard. In 2019, Carnival Corporation tested the LFC biodigester to improve environmental compliance and the disposal of food waste onboard its ships. After extensive third party testing, the LFC biodigester was fully certified and found to be in compliance with all regulations by the Carnival UK legal team. Power Knot has continued to support and supply Carnival ships, many of which have been completely outfitted with LFC biodigesters.

In May 2022, Carnival announced it had completed the installation of nearly 600 food waste biodigesters across its fleet in support of ongoing food waste management and reduction efforts as part of its overall commitment to environmental compliance.

"Power Knot continues to deliver food waste biodigesters, service, and support to Carnival Corporation," said Iain Milnes, President at Power Knot. "The LFC biodigesters help support Carnival Corporation's aggressive food waste management goals."

These goals support the Carnival's circular economy focus area by including a commitment to achieve a 30% reduction in unit food waste by 2022 and a 50% reduction in unit food waste by 2030, as outlined in the company's latest sustainability report.

About the LFC biodigester

The LFC® biodigester is a machine that digests food waste. These machines are usually installed in a commercial kitchen or galley and reduce the expense, inconvenience, mess, and carbon footprint of disposing of food waste that would otherwise be hauled to a landfill. Power Knot has eight different sizes that digest from 10 kg (20 lb) per day to 3000 kg (6600 lb) per day of food waste. With many hundreds of installations globally on land and on the ocean, the LFC biodigester has proven to be reliable, safe, and cost effective.

About Power Knot Ocean

Power Knot Ocean provides safe and economically sound solutions for managers of cruise ships, cargo ships, and yachts globally seeking to reduce their carbon footprint and comply with DOJ and MARPOL regulations. Our technologies are proven, available today, have been in reliable use for many years, and offer a payback period typically of less than two years. We design, develop, and manufacture our products in our headquarters in Silicon Valley, California.

