It's Griller Time: Miller Lite Announces New Beer-infused Charcoal to 'Lite' up Grills This Summer

To kick-off summer, the original light beer brings its iconic taste to the grill with first-ever, "Miller Lite Beercoal" flipping Miller Time into Griller Time for cookouts nationwide

CHICAGO, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer is the season of beer. Warmer temps make cold ones a no-brainer from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day, but not all light beers are created equal, and not all grill owners are BBQ masters. Miller Lite, the light beer synonymous with "great taste," is bringing its iconic beer taste where it belongs – the grill. Introducing Miller Lite Beercoal, the first-ever Miller Lite-infused charcoal.

To kick-off summer, the original light beer brings its iconic taste to the grill with first-ever, “Miller Lite Beercoal” flipping Miller Time into Griller Time for cookouts nationwide (PRNewswire)

Whether you're a pilsner-loving pitmaster or a newbie in need of flavor, Miller Lite Beercoal is easy to use. Simply pour, lite, grill and enjoy the great taste of summer's ultimate light beer from cans to plates, no matter what's on the menu. Even cookout classics like Baby Back Ribs with Beer Glaze, Beef Skewers with Miller Lite Marinade or Buttermilk and Beer Grilled Chicken Sliders will taste more un-beer-lievable than ever thanks to Miller Lite Beercoal. Miller Time is now Griller Time.

"Summer is all about outdoor cookouts and get-togethers, which means plenty of Miller Time," said Anne Pando, director of marketing for Miller Lite. "Summer is also beer season, and as a light beer known for great taste, it only made sense to pair Miller Lite with the distinct and beloved flavor grilling offers. We see Miller Lite Beercoal as the perfect way to kick-off a season-long celebration of beer, grilling and hanging out with friends and family."

To bring real beer taste to the grill, actual Miller Lite is reduced down into a concentrated form which then coats Miller Lite Beercoal with the iconic taste of the original light beer. When burned, this special charcoal releases the taste of Miller Lite wrapping whatever you're grilling in a smokey beer blanket suitable for summer.

This year, Miller Lite is showing up to outdoor beer bashes as the obvious and tastiest choice with the "Summer Loves Beer" program, which leans into a summer match made in heaven: grilling and Miller Lite. With multiple ways to celebrate throughout the season, remember to pencil in some Miller Time.

Ahead of Memorial Day weekend, Miller Lite Beercoal will be available starting May 24 at MillerLiteBeercoal.com and can be purchased nationwide for only $11.99 MSRP (+ shipping), while supplies last. Miller Lite will offer periodic online product drops through May 27. Miller Lite Beercoal comes in 4 lbs. packs and are for use in standard charcoal grills.

For more information on Miller Lite, checkout www.millerlite.com and follow Miller Lite on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter . Miller Lite Beercoal was created by DDB Chicago.

About Miller Brewing Company

Miller Brewing Company was founded in 1855 by Frederick J. Miller when he purchased the Plank Road Brewery in Milwaukee, a city he chose as the best place for a brewery given its access to great water. Miller Lite, the original great-tasting light pilsner beer, (MillerLite.com, Facebook.com/MillerLite, @MillerLite on Twitter, YouTube.com/MillerLite) was introduced nationally in 1975 and is among the top-five selling beers in the United States. The brewery's oldest enduring beer is Miller High Life (MillerHighLife.com, Facebook.com/MillerHighLife, @MillerHighLife on Twitter). Known as the Champagne of Beers, it was introduced in 1903 and still is brewed with the same yeast strain that Miller carried in his pocket from Germany. Miller Genuine Draft (MGD.com, Facebook.com/MillerGenuineDraft, @Miller_Global on Twitter), introduced in 1986, is the original cold-filtered, packaged draft beer. Miller Brewing Company is part of the North America business unit of Molson Coors Beverage Company. Learn more at MolsonCoors.com, at Facebook.com/Molsoncoors or Instagram and Twitter with @MolsonCoors.

Media Contacts:

Rachel Dickens

rachel.dickens@molsoncoors.com

Sarah Mullarkey

Sarah.Mullarkey@edelman.com

To kick-off summer, the original light beer brings its iconic taste to the grill with first-ever, “Miller Lite Beercoal” flipping Miller Time into Griller Time for cookouts nationwide (PRNewswire)

Miller Lite (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Molson Coors