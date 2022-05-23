The Boston Beer Company Introduces TeaPot, A New Line of Cannabis-Infused Iced Teas

Initially available in Canada, TeaPot is the first beverage brand developed by BBCCC Inc, the cannabis subsidiary of Boston Beer.

BOSTON, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM), maker of iconic, high-quality brands such as Samuel Adams, Truly Hard Seltzer and Twisted Tea, today announced the launch of TeaPot, a new line of cannabis-infused iced teas. TeaPot is the company's first infused beverage offering and will be available in select Canadian provinces beginning in July.

Good Day Iced Tea (PRNewswire)

TeaPot blends real tea with specific cannabis strains to enhance specific times of the day. The brand's first release is a Good Day Iced Tea, made with real lemon black tea and infused with Pedro's Sweet Sativa, a unique cultivar which is grown in Strathroy, Ontario by licensed producer Entourage Health Corp. (TSXV: ENTG; OTCQX: ETRGF) and sold exclusively in Canada under its retail brand Color Cannabis. Each 12-ounce (355mL) can of TeaPot contains 5mg of THC and is crafted to minimize any cannabis taste or aroma. TeaPot will introduce additional varietals in the coming months.

"TeaPot purposefully pairs the right tea with the right pot for the right occasion," said Paul Weaver, Director, Head of Cannabis at The Boston Beer Company. "Each can is precisely dosed for social gatherings with friends and family. We think TeaPot is the best-tasting cannabis beverage on the market, and we can't wait for people to try it – we think they'll agree."

Since 2020, Canada's infused beverage market share has increased by nearly 850%[1], according to Headset retail data, and is approximately twice the size of the U.S. cannabis beverage market.

"Our goal is to be the most innovative consumer-focused beverage company on the planet," said Dave Burwick, CEO of The Boston Beer Company. "While beer is our middle name, we've also introduced successful hard teas, hard ciders, hard seltzers, and canned cocktails. We're encouraged by the continued growth of the cannabis beverage category and we believe it's one of the next innovation frontiers. As we await further progress on U.S. regulations, we'll continue to develop an exciting product pipeline in the federally regulated market of Canada."

For more information, visit http://www.drinkteapot.com/ and follow @DrinkTeaPot on Instagram and Twitter to receive the latest updates.

TeaPot is produced at Peak Processing Solutions (Windsor, Ontario) and distributed by Entourage Health Corp. (Toronto, Ontario).

About The Boston Beer Company

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and the Samuel Adams brand is currently recognized as one of the largest and most respected craft beer brands. Our portfolio of brands also includes Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Brewery as well as other craft beer brands such as Angel City Brewery and Coney Island Brewing. In 2021, the company established a Canadian-based subsidiary to serve as a dedicated research and innovation hub focused on non-alcoholic cannabis beverages. For more information, please visit our investor relations website at www.bostonbeer.com, which includes links to all our respective brand websites.

Boston Beer Media Contact

media@bostonbeer.com

TeaPot U.S. Media Contact

Mark Sinclair

MATTIO Communications

teapot@mattio.com

TeaPot CA Media Contact

Linda Yahya

Craft Public Relations

linda@craftpublicrelations.com

Good Day Iced Tea (PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TeaPot