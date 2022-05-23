BEXSON BIOMEDICAL TO PRESENT AT ARROWHEAD PUBLISHERS' 2ND ANNUAL PSYCHEDELIC THERAPEUTICS & DRUG DEVELOPMENT CONFERENCE

Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer, Jeffrey Becker, MD, will join top researchers in discussing key issues related to bringing psychedelic therapies to the medical system.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bexson Biomedical, Inc., a research-stage company developing therapies and delivery solutions for pain management, addiction and mental health indications, will present details on its R&D pipeline combining wearable delivery devices with subcutaneous formulation technology.

On May 23rd, the Arrowhead Publishers' 2nd-annual Psychedelic Therapeutics & Drug Development Conference will be held near Washington D.C. Bexson Co-founder and Chief Science Officer, Jeffrey Becker, MD, will discuss Bexson's strategy for the delivery of psychedelic therapies for a variety of indications through its unique subcutaneous formulation technology and wearable delivery platform. Bexson is developing a pre-filled, pre-sterilized pump system in conjunction with Italian drug delivery and medical device manufacturer, Stevanato Group, initially to deliver its flagship subcutaneous ketamine product, BB106, as a non-opioid treatment in post-operative pain management.

A recent peer-reviewed paper details Bexson's subcutaneous ketamine formulation technique, which allows fine tuning to subcutaneous tissue pH and osmolality for compatibility. Bexson has applied this same technology to a number of potential psychedelic and empathogen therapies. This work applies Bexson's formulation innovation to a wide variety of small molecules for pain, addiction and mental health indications. Bexson believes successful graduation of psychedelics to fit within conventional medical treatment paradigms can be advanced by precise dosing control, reduced GI related side effects (e.g., nausea and vomiting), shortening onset and exit time frames, and real-time dosing attunement.

Bexson Biomedical, Inc. is a research stage company developing therapies for a wide variety of pain management, addiction and mental health disorders. The company's lead indication for its BB106 therapy is acute pain management. Post-operative pain management is a $12 billion market and a leading cause of opioid abuse and addiction. Visit at: www.bexsonbiomedical.com.

