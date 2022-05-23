360 Financial, Inc. Named to Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2022

360 Financial, Inc. Named to Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2022

"360 Financial, Inc. named among the best places to work for 2022"

WAYZATA, Minn., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 360 Financial Inc. has been named to Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list. Featured in the May/June 2022 issue, which hit newsstands on May 17 and is prominently featured on Inc.com, the list results from a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company cultures in a physical or virtual facility.

360 Financial Logo EPS (PRNewswire)

360 Financial is a locally owned, boutique wealth management firm specializing in business owners, thriving families, and top-of-their-field professionals. The company's mission is to enrich lives by navigating life's impactful financial events. We learn and understand what is most important to our clients, and we align their values-based life objectives to their financial goals.

We use this enriching and values-based principle for our employees and team members, living and breathing six core values: confidence, going above and beyond, positivity, problem-solving, community impact, and integrity. On the Best Workplaces list, 360 Financial, Inc. is one of 35 companies in the financial industry and the only one based in Minnesota. It is the only wealth management company on the list of 475 companies.

"A round of applause to each of our team members. This award only happened because they all positively contribute to our core values and culture. What a tremendous acknowledgment of the teams' commitment!" noted Mike Rogers, president and founder of Wayzata-based 360 Financial. "If we treat our team this well, think how well we treat our clients!"

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees this year. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics like management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine the overall score and ranking.

About 360 Financial, Inc.

Based in Wayzata, MN, 360 Financial's mission is to enrich lives by navigating life's impactful financial events, specializing in business owners, thriving families, and top-of-their-field professionals. Big Picture Planning, the LifeWealth process, and focusing on Family, Occupation, Recreation, and Money (F.O.R.M) place the client's goals at the center of our personalized strategy. Wealth management expertise includes financial and investment advice, planning and management, estate and tax planning, and retirement. The firm's financial advisory team has more than 200 years of experience and is led by Mike Rogers, president and founder. For more information, visit 360financial.net.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc., offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning, multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an H.R. technology company that serves organizations through employee engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessments. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

Media Relations:

360 Financial, Inc. Director of Marketing

Troné Fossum

tfossum@360financial.net

Securities offered through L.P.L. Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through 360 Financial, a registered investment advisor and separate entity from L.P.L. Financial.

Best Places to work Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 360 Financial