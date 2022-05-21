GRAMMY-WINNING RECORDING ARTIST MIGUEL TAPPED AS GLOBAL CREATIVE DIRECTOR FOR WEB3 STUDIO T3MP0-LAUNCHES NFT COMMUNITY "S1C" MERGING WEB2 & WEB3 ART, PRODUCTS & EXPERIENCES

S1C Charter Members Include Top Fashion Creators Beaspunge's Salehe Bembury and Midnight Studios' Shane Gonzales as well as Top web3 Creators Robbie Trevino and KidEight.



S1C Launches "Blacklist" Opening Membership Raffle to the Public

MINNEAPOLIS, May 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Today, during VeeCon 2022, T3MP0 ("tempo"), a digital studio that creates web3 communities for A-List talent and brands, announced it has tapped multi-platinum, singer and songwriter, Miguel, as its Global Creative Director. The first musical artist of his stature to be involved in creating a web3 studio from the ground up, Miguel represents an exciting new opportunity for top talent and brands to supercharge value to their fan bases by leveraging technologies and platforms such as Non-Fungible-Tokens (NFTs), Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs), and metaverse worlds. As T3MP0's creative director, Miguel will extend his extensive collaboration history into partnering with the world's biggest talent and brands in the web3 space.

"We are very excited to support Miguel's creative vision for the web3 space and the future of creator-direct-to-fan communities," said Roger Chabra, T3MP0 Founder & CEO. "Miguel is a true 'artist's artist,' who is consistently collaborating and pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the arts, fashion and technology worlds. Since joining T3MP0, Miguel has helped us evolve from a nascent idea into a world-class team and technology platform. We believe strongly that specialized, community-focused studios like ours, are critical pieces of the web3 ecosystem, providing a consistent flow of innovative content & experiences to the top digital marketplaces, platforms and metaverses."

A featured speaker during VeeCon 2022, during his one-on-one with its founder Gary Vaynerchuk, Miguel announced his first project as T3MP0's creative director–S1C (Schedule 1 Concepts).

"S1C will harness blockchain protocols and connect them with IRL products and experiences that result in sustainable, culturally-relevant projects. S1C's vision is to be the first life and style web3 community with truly disruptive creators at the wheel" said Miguel, Global Creative Director at T3MP0."

During the launch announcement at VeeCon, Miguel also revealed S1C's initial "Charter Members":

S1C today opened its "Blacklist"–on s1c.la–offering creators and fans the ability to register into a raffle for the right to purchase an S1C community membership. In the weeks to come, S1C will reveal more details about the raffle and the membership drop date, along with information on additional Charter Members, future roadmap content, IRL experiences and other perks and benefits for members.

T3MP0 investors include multi-Grammy-winning and multi-platinum international DJ Diplo, Andrew McInnes, CEO of talent agency TMWRK Management, as well as a number of other well-known investors from the entertainment, technology & crypto worlds. Strategic advisors and team members include Chris Knight, GM of Artist Management at Roc Nation; Mitch Grossbach, Founder and CEO of talent business building and investment company, Someone Great Management; and Tommy Polihronopoylos (aka "King of Midtown"), a leading NFT curator, collector and community manager.

About Miguel

Over the last decade, Miguel has established himself as a consummate artist who is unafraid to follow his creative impulses, wherever they may lead him. His Grammy-winning "Adorn" was RIAA certified 2x Platinum and is just one of his 12 songs to hit the Billboard Hot 100. As the recipient of 12 Grammy nominations, it's no surprise Miguel's last three albums debuted at #1 on Billboard's R&B Albums Chart. In 2015, his second studio album "Wildheart", debuted at #2 on Billboard's Top 200 albums. In 2017, this was then followed up by his third studio album "War & Leisure'', which was released to further acclaim. Boasting a resume full of solo hits, as well as collaborations with Dua Lipa, Kendrick Lamar, Alicia Keys, Usher, Calvin Harris, J. Cole, Travis Scott and A$AP Rocky, among others, Miguel has proven himself to be one of music's most sonic visionaries.

About S1C

Founded by Grammy-Award winning musical artist and style icon Miguel, S1C (Schedule 1 Concepts) is an NFT-based platform for creators and their supporters. S1C creators span a diverse set of disciplines including digital art, photography, visual art, illustration, fashion design, music, and more. S1C merges the digital and physical worlds, and offers its members exclusive access to products, services and experiences, created by Miguel and by other leading creators on the platform. More information can be found at: s1c.la

About T3MP0

T3MP0 is a web3 design & production studio, focused on partnering with leading talent & brands in the entertainment, sports, & fashion industries. The company is an experienced team of Grammy-winning artists, crypto experts, entrepreneurs and industry executives. Building upon the significant, existing fan base of their talent and brand partners, T3MP0 takes a unique "community-first" approach to building innovative NFT-based content & experiences for fans around the world. The company is based in Los Angeles, New York City and Toronto. More information can be found at: t3mp0.com .

