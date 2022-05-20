Goertek released a second generation AR reference design based on Snapdragon XR2

QINGDAO, China, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- May 20th, 2022, Goertek collaborated with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to unveil the new wireless AR (augmented reality) smart viewer reference design based on the Snapdragon® XR2 platform. It is designed to improve time to market for vendors who would like to develop AR products based on Snapdragon XR2 platform.

In March, 2021, Goertek collaborated with Qualcomm Technologies to launch the 1st generation AR reference design based on the Snapdragon® XR1 platform. Compared to the first reference design, the new wireless AR smart viewer reference design offers more efficient processing, higher computing capability, with better transmission. In addition, this wireless AR reference design has a Wi-Fi 6 / 6E and Bluetooth® connectivity to allow wireless streaming connection with wider bandwidth and lower latency. The glasses can be wirelessly tethered to a mobile phone or PC through Wifi6/6E and Bluetooth, and has a complete hardware configuration to support various application scenarios such as office work, game entertainment, task guidance & remote assistance, learning & simulation training.

On optics, the new AR reference design adopts an upgraded ultra-thin free-form optical solution, equipped with a 1920 * 1080 resolution micro-OLED display, with the glasses' front frame thickness reduced by nearly 40%, with a more user-friendly shape. Moreover, the balanced weight design on the front and rear of the glasses effectively optimizes the feeling of overall weight-bearing and makes wearing more comfortable.

Goertek has innovatively applied high-strength carbon fiber to the temples of the AR glasses for the first time, which increases the strength while making the device lighter and thinner; the tail of the temples is wrapped with a deformable soft material titanium alloy, which is more comfortable for the head and fits the population with different head circumferences; in terms of heat dissipation, a passive cooling solution is adopted to efficiently redistributing the heat of the smart viewer effectively reducing the body temperature; the smart viewers are also equipped with Goertek's self-developed near-ear acoustic module, which ensures excellent sound quality and privacy.

Goertek and Qualcomm Technologies have been closely collaborating on XR since 2015. Goertek joined the Qualcomm® HMD (head-mounted display) Accelerator Program in 2017.

With years of continuous investment and accumulation in VR/AR, Goertek offers one-stop solutions from product development and design to manufacturing for VR/AR products. Goertek provides one of the most cutting-edge VR/AR reference design for the industry based on the powerhouse Snapdragon computing platform, combined with Goertek's technical advantages in acoustics, optics, sensors, and material applications and profound vertical system integration capabilities, to assist downstream enterprises in the industry chain to accelerate product time to market.

Qualcomm and are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm HMD Accelerator Program is a program of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

