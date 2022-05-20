Deere Reports Second Quarter Net Income of $2.098 Billion

Quarterly earnings rise 17% on increase in net sales of 9%.

Market conditions and industry fundamentals support continuation of robust environment.

Full-year earnings forecast increased to $7.0 to $7.4 billion , including special items.

MOLINE, Ill., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) reported net income of $2.098 billion for the second quarter ended May 1, 2022, or $6.81 per share, compared with net income of $1.790 billion, or $5.68 per share, for the quarter ended May 2, 2021. For the first six months of the year, net income attributable to Deere & Company was $3.001 billion, or $9.72 per share, compared with $3.013 billion, or $9.55 per share, for the same period last year.

Net sales and revenues increased 11 percent, to $13.370 billion, for the second quarter of 2022 and rose 8 percent, to $22.939 billion, for six months. Net sales were $12.034 billion for the quarter and $20.565 billion for six months, compared with $10.998 billion and $19.049 billion last year.

"Deere's second-quarter performance reflected a continuation of strong demand even as we face supply-chain pressures affecting production levels and delivery schedules," said John C. May, chairman and chief executive officer. "Deere employees, suppliers, and dealers are working hard to address these challenges. We are proud of their extraordinary efforts to get products to our customers as soon as possible under the challenging circumstances."

Company Outlook & Summary

Net income attributable to Deere & Company for fiscal 2022 is forecast to be in a range of $7.0 billion to $7.4 billion, which includes a net $220 million gain from special items in the second quarter of 2022. For further details on special items, see Note 1 of the press release financial statements.

"Looking ahead, we believe demand for farm equipment will continue benefiting from positive fundamentals in spite of availability concerns and inflationary pressures affecting our customers' input costs," May said. "The company's smart industrial strategy and recently announced Leap Ambitions are focused on helping customers manage higher costs and increasingly scarce inputs, while improving their yields, through the use of our integrated technologies."





































Deere & Company

Second Quarter

Year to Date

$ in millions, except per share amounts

2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change

Net sales and revenues

$ 13,370

$ 12,058

11%

$ 22,939

$ 21,170

8%

Net income

$ 2,098

$ 1,790

17%

$ 3,001

$ 3,013





Fully diluted EPS

$ 6.81

$ 5.68





$ 9.72

$ 9.55







Results for the second quarter of 2022 and year-to-date periods of 2022 and 2021 were impacted by special items. For further details, see Note 1 of the press release financial statements.





















Production & Precision Agriculture

Second Quarter

$ in millions

2022

2021

% Change

Net sales

$ 5,117

$ 4,529

13%

Operating profit

$ 1,057

$ 1,007

5%

Operating margin



20.7%



22.2%







Production and precision agriculture sales increased for the quarter due to price realization and higher shipment volumes. Operating profit rose primarily due to price realization and higher shipment volumes / sales mix. These items were partially offset by higher production costs, higher research and development and selling, administrative, and general expenses, and impairments related to events in Russia / Ukraine.

(PRNewswire)





















Small Agriculture & Turf

Second Quarter

$ in millions

2022

2021

% Change

Net sales

$ 3,570

$ 3,390

5%

Operating profit

$ 520

$ 648

-20%

Operating margin



14.6%



19.1%







Small agriculture and turf sales for the quarter increased due to price realization partially offset by the unfavorable impact of currency translation. Operating profit decreased primarily due to higher production costs, a less-favorable sales mix, and higher selling, administrative, and general and research and development expenses. These items were partially offset by price realization.

(PRNewswire)





















Construction & Forestry

Second Quarter

$ in millions

2022

2021

% Change

Net sales

$ 3,347

$ 3,079

9%

Operating profit

$ 814

$ 489

66%

Operating margin



24.3%



15.9%







Construction and forestry sales moved higher for the quarter primarily due to price realization and higher shipment volumes, partially offset by the unfavorable impact of currency translation. Operating profit increased due to a non-cash gain on the remeasurement of the previously held equity investment in the Deere-Hitachi joint venture and price realization. These items were partially offset by higher production costs, impairments related to the events in Russia / Ukraine, and a less-favorable product mix.

(PRNewswire)





















Financial Services

Second Quarter

$ in millions

2022

2021

% Change

Net income

$ 208

$ 222

-6%



The decrease in financial services net income for the quarter was mainly due to higher reserves for credit losses related to the events in Russia / Ukraine, partially offset by income earned on a higher average portfolio. The prior year also benefited from a favorable adjustment to the provision for credit losses.

















Industry Outlook for Fiscal 2022













Agriculture & Turf













U.S. & Canada:













Large Ag









Up ~ 20%

Small Ag & Turf









~ Flat

Europe









Up ~ 5%

South America (Tractors & Combines)









Up ~ 10%

Asia









Down moderately

















Construction & Forestry













U.S. & Canada:













Construction Equipment









Up ~ 10%

Compact Construction Equipment









Flat to Up 5%

Global Forestry









Flat to Up 5%

Global Roadbuilding









Flat to Up 5%

















Deere Segment Outlook for Fiscal 2022





Currency

Price

$ in millions

Net Sales

Translation

Realization

Production & Precision Ag

Up 25 to 30%

-1%

+13%

Small Ag & Turf

Up ~ 15%

-3%

+8%

Construction & Forestry

Up 10 to 15%

-2%

+9%

















Financial Services

Net Income

$ 870







Financial Services. Full-year 2022 results are expected to be slightly lower than fiscal 2021 due to a higher provision for credit losses and higher selling, administrative, and general expenses. These factors are expected to be partially offset by income earned on a higher average portfolio.

John Deere Capital Corporation

The following is disclosed on behalf of the company's financial services subsidiary, John Deere Capital Corporation (JDCC), in connection with the disclosure requirements applicable to its periodic issuance of debt securities in the public market.









































Second Quarter

Year to Date

$ in millions

2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change

Revenue

$ 651

$ 675

-4%

$ 1,294

$ 1,332

-3%

Net income

$ 159

$ 177

-10%

$ 348

$ 344

1%

Ending portfolio balance

















$ 42,543

$ 40,613

5%



Results in the quarter decreased due to a higher provision for credit losses and less-favorable financing spreads, partially offset by income earned on a higher average portfolio. For the year-to-date period, net income rose mainly due to income earned on a higher average portfolio and improvement on operating-lease residual values, partially offset by a higher provision for credit losses and less-favorable financing spreads. The prior year also benefited from a favorable adjustment to the provision for credit losses.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained herein, including in the sections entitled "Company Outlook & Summary," "Industry Outlook," and "Deere Segment Outlook," relating to future events, expectations, and trends constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve factors that are subject to change, assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Some of these risks and uncertainties could affect all lines of the company's operations, generally, while others could more heavily affect a particular line of business.

Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and current assumptions, expectations, and projections about future events. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements. Further information concerning the company and its businesses, including factors that could materially affect the company's financial results, is included in the company's other filings with the SEC (including, but not limited to, the factors discussed in Item 1A. "Risk Factors" of the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and the company's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q).

Factors Affecting All Lines of Business

All of the company's businesses and their results are affected by general economic conditions in the global markets and industries in which the company operates; customer confidence in general economic conditions; government spending and taxing; foreign currency exchange rates and their volatility, especially fluctuations in the value of the U.S. dollar; changing interest rates; inflation and deflation rates; changes in weather and climate patterns; the political and social stability of the global markets in which the company operates; the effects of, or response to, terrorism and security threats; wars and other conflicts, including the current military conflict between Russia and Ukraine; natural disasters; and the spread of major epidemics or pandemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic).

Significant changes in market liquidity conditions, changes in the company's credit ratings, and any failure to comply with financial covenants in credit agreements could impact access to funding and funding costs, which could reduce the company's earnings and cash flows. Financial market conditions could also negatively impact customer access to capital for purchases of the company's products and purchase decisions, financing and repayment practices, and the number and size of customer delinquencies and defaults. A debt crisis in Europe, Latin America, or elsewhere could negatively impact currencies, global financial markets, funding sources and costs, asset and obligation values, customers, suppliers, and demand for equipment. The company's investment management activities could be impaired by changes in the equity, bond, and other financial markets, which would negatively affect earnings.

Additional factors that could materially affect the company's operations, access to capital, expenses, and results include changes in, uncertainty surrounding, and the impact of governmental trade, banking, monetary, and fiscal policies, including financial regulatory reform and its effects on the consumer finance industry, derivatives, funding costs, governmental programs, policies, and tariffs for the benefit of certain industries or sectors; retaliatory actions to such changes in trade, banking, monetary, and fiscal policies; actions by central banks; actions by financial and securities regulators; actions by environmental, health, and safety regulatory agencies, including those related to engine emissions, carbon and other greenhouse gas emissions, and the effects of climate change; changes to GPS radio frequency bands or their permitted uses; changes in labor and immigration regulations; changes to accounting standards; changes in tax rates, estimates, laws, and regulations and company actions related thereto; changes to and compliance with privacy, banking, and other regulations; changes to and compliance with economic sanctions and export controls laws and regulations; and compliance with U.S. and foreign laws when expanding to new markets and otherwise.

Other factors that could materially affect the company's results and operations include security breaches, cybersecurity attacks, technology failures, and other disruptions to the information technology infrastructure of the company and its suppliers and dealers; security breaches with respect to the company's products; production, design, and technological innovations and difficulties, including capacity and supply constraints and prices; the loss of or challenges to intellectual property rights, whether through theft, infringement, counterfeiting, or otherwise; the availability and prices of strategically sourced materials, components, and whole goods; delays or disruptions in the company's supply chain, including work stoppages or disputes by suppliers with their unionized labor; the failure of customers, dealers, suppliers, or the company to comply with laws, regulations, and company policy pertaining to employment, human rights, health, safety, the environment, sanctions, export controls, anti-corruption, privacy and data protection, and other ethical business practices; introduction of legislation that could affect the company's business model and intellectual property, such as right to repair or right to modify; events that damage the company's reputation or brand; significant investigations, claims, lawsuits, or other legal proceedings; start-up of new plants and products; the success of new product initiatives or business strategies; changes in customer product preferences and sales mix; gaps or limitations in rural broadband coverage, capacity, and speed needed to support technology solutions; oil and energy prices, supplies, and volatility; the availability and cost of freight; actions of competitors in the various industries in which the company competes, particularly price discounting; dealer practices, especially as to levels of new and used field inventories; changes in demand and pricing for used equipment and resulting impacts on lease residual values; labor relations and contracts, including work stoppages and other disruptions; changes in the ability to attract, develop, engage, and retain qualified personnel; acquisitions and divestitures of businesses; greater-than-anticipated transaction costs; the integration of acquired businesses; the failure or delay in closing or realizing anticipated benefits of acquisitions, joint ventures, or divestitures; the inability to deliver precision technology and agricultural solutions to customers; and the failure to realize anticipated savings or benefits of cost reduction, productivity, or efficiency efforts.

COVID-19

Uncertainties related to the continued effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have adversely affected and may continue to affect the company's business and outlook. These uncertainties include, among other things: the duration and impact of any resurgence in COVID-19; disruptions in the supply chain, including those caused by industry capacity constraints, material availability, and global logistics delays and constraints arising from, among other things, the transportation capacity of ocean shipping containers, and continued disruptions in the operations of one or more key suppliers, or the failure of any key suppliers; an increasingly competitive labor market due to a sustained labor shortage or increased turnover caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; the sustainability of the economic recovery from the pandemic remains unclear and significant volatility could continue for a prolonged period.

Agricultural Equipment Operations

The company's agricultural equipment operations are subject to a number of uncertainties, including certain factors that affect farmers' confidence and financial condition. These factors include demand for agricultural products; world grain stocks; soil conditions; harvest yields; prices for commodities and livestock; crop and livestock production expenses; availability of fertilizer; availability of transport for crops; trade restrictions and tariffs; global trade agreements; the level of farm product exports; the growth and sustainability of non-food uses for some crops (including ethanol and biodiesel production); real estate values; available acreage for farming; changes in government farm programs and policies; international reaction to such programs; changes in and effects of crop insurance programs; changes in environmental regulations and their impact on farming practices; animal diseases and their effects on poultry, beef, and pork consumption and prices on livestock feed demand; and crop pests and diseases.

Production and Precision Agriculture Operations

The production and precision agriculture operations rely in part on hardware and software, guidance, connectivity and digital solutions, and automation and machine intelligence. Many factors contribute to the company's precision agriculture sales and results, including the impact to customers' profitability and/or sustainability outcomes; the rate of adoption and use by customers; availability of technological innovations; speed of research and development; effectiveness of partnerships with third parties; and the dealer channel's ability to support and service precision technology solutions.

Small Agriculture and Turf Equipment

Factors affecting the company's small agriculture and turf equipment operations include customer profitability; labor supply; consumer borrowing patterns; consumer purchasing preferences; housing starts and supply; infrastructure investment; spending by municipalities and golf courses; and consumable input costs.

Construction and Forestry

Factors affecting the company's construction and forestry equipment operations include consumer spending patterns; real estate and housing prices; the number of housing starts; interest rates; commodity prices such as oil and gas; the levels of public and non-residential construction; and investment in infrastructure. Prices for pulp, paper, lumber, and structural panels affect sales of forestry equipment.

John Deere Financial

The liquidity and ongoing profitability of John Deere Capital Corporation and the company's other financial services subsidiaries depend on timely access to capital in order to meet future cash flow requirements, and to fund operations, costs, and purchases of the company's products. If general economic conditions deteriorate or capital markets become more volatile, funding could be unavailable or insufficient. Additionally, customer confidence levels may result in declines in credit applications and increases in delinquencies and default rates, which could materially impact write-offs and provisions for credit losses.

DEERE & COMPANY

SECOND QUARTER 2022 PRESS RELEASE

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited









































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





May 1

May 2

%

May 1

May 2

%





2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change

Net sales and revenues:

































Production & precision ag net sales

$ 5,117

$ 4,529

+13

$ 8,473

$ 7,599

+12

Small ag & turf net sales



3,570



3,390

+5



6,201



5,904

+5

Construction & forestry net sales



3,347



3,079

+9



5,891



5,546

+6

Financial services revenues



864



892

-3



1,734



1,776

-2

Other revenues



472



168

+181



640



345

+86

Total net sales and revenues

$ 13,370

$ 12,058

+11

$ 22,939

$ 21,170

+8





































Operating profit: *

































Production & precision ag

$ 1,057

$ 1,007

+5

$ 1,353

$ 1,651

-18

Small ag & turf



520



648

-20



891



1,117

-20

Construction & forestry



814



489

+66



1,085



756

+44

Financial services



279



295

-5



577



553

+4

Total operating profit



2,670



2,439

+9



3,906



4,077

-4

Reconciling items **



(111)



(119)

-7



(195)



(226)

-14

Income taxes



(461)



(530)

-13



(710)



(838)

-15

Net income attributable to Deere & Company

$ 2,098

$ 1,790

+17

$ 3,001

$ 3,013











* Operating profit is income from continuing operations before corporate expenses, certain external interest expense, certain foreign exchange gains and losses, and income taxes. Operating profit of the financial services segment includes the effect of interest expense and foreign exchange gains or losses.



** Reconciling items are primarily corporate expenses, certain external interest expense, certain foreign exchange gains and losses, pension and postretirement benefit costs excluding the service cost component, and net income attributable to noncontrolling interests.

DEERE & COMPANY

STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME

For the Three Months Ended May 1, 2022 and May 2, 2021

(In millions of dollars and shares except per share amounts) Unaudited



















2022

2021 Net Sales and Revenues











Net sales

$ 12,034

$ 10,998 Finance and interest income



796



809 Other income



540



251 Total



13,370



12,058













Costs and Expenses











Cost of sales



8,918



7,928 Research and development expenses



453



377 Selling, administrative and general expenses



932



838 Interest expense



187



268 Other operating expenses



328



335 Total



10,818



9,746













Income of Consolidated Group before Income Taxes



2,552



2,312 Provision for income taxes



461



530













Income of Consolidated Group



2,091



1,782 Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates



6



8













Net Income



2,097



1,790 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



(1)





Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

$ 2,098

$ 1,790













Per Share Data











Basic

$ 6.85

$ 5.72 Diluted

$ 6.81

$ 5.68 Dividends declared

$ 1.05

$ .90 Dividends paid

$ 1.05

$ .76













Average Shares Outstanding











Basic



306.2



312.8 Diluted



308.1



315.2













See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.



DEERE & COMPANY

STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME

For the Six Months Ended May 1, 2022 and May 2, 2021

(In millions of dollars and shares except per share amounts) Unaudited



















2022

2021 Net Sales and Revenues











Net sales

$ 20,565

$ 19,049 Finance and interest income



1,595



1,644 Other income



779



477 Total



22,939



21,170













Costs and Expenses











Cost of sales



15,613



13,734 Research and development expenses



855



743 Selling, administrative and general expenses



1,713



1,607 Interest expense



417



538 Other operating expenses



638



708 Total



19,236



17,330













Income of Consolidated Group before Income Taxes



3,703



3,840 Provision for income taxes



710



838













Income of Consolidated Group



2,993



3,002 Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates



8



12













Net Income



3,001



3,014 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests









1 Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

$ 3,001

$ 3,013













Per Share Data











Basic

$ 9.78

$ 9.62 Diluted

$ 9.72

$ 9.55 Dividends declared

$ 2.10

$ 1.66 Dividends paid

$ 2.10

$ 1.52













Average Shares Outstanding











Basic



306.8



313.1 Diluted



308.8



315.6

See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.



DEERE & COMPANY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited

























May 1

October 31

May 2



2022

2021

2021 Assets

















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 3,878

$ 8,017

$ 7,182 Marketable securities



682



728



668 Trade accounts and notes receivable - net



6,258



4,208



6,158 Financing receivables - net



34,085



33,799



30,994 Financing receivables securitized - net



4,073



4,659



4,107 Other receivables



2,306



1,765



1,504 Equipment on operating leases - net



6,465



6,988



7,108 Inventories



9,030



6,781



6,042 Property and equipment - net



5,715



5,820



5,704 Goodwill



3,812



3,291



3,190 Other intangible assets - net



1,352



1,275



1,310 Retirement benefits



3,059



3,601



951 Deferred income taxes



1,104



1,037



1,724 Other assets



2,280



2,145



2,337 Total Assets

$ 84,099

$ 84,114

$ 78,979



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





































Liabilities

















Short-term borrowings

$ 12,413

$ 10,919

$ 9,911 Short-term securitization borrowings



4,006



4,605



4,106 Accounts payable and accrued expenses



12,679



12,348



10,682 Deferred income taxes



584



576



533 Long-term borrowings



32,447



32,888



33,346 Retirement benefits and other liabilities



2,964



4,344



5,305 Total liabilities



65,093



65,680



63,883



















Redeemable noncontrolling interest



99































Stockholders' Equity

















Total Deere & Company stockholders' equity



18,904



18,431



15,092 Noncontrolling interests



3



3



4 Total stockholders' equity



18,907



18,434



15,096 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 84,099

$ 84,114

$ 78,979



See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

DEERE & COMPANY

STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS

For the Six Months Ended May 1, 2022 and May 2, 2021

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited



















2022

2021 Cash Flows from Operating Activities











Net income

$ 3,001

$ 3,014 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities:











Provision (credit) for credit losses



45



(24) Provision for depreciation and amortization



933



1,054 Impairment charges



77



50 Share-based compensation expense



44



45 Gain on remeasurement of previously held equity investment



(326)





Undistributed earnings of unconsolidated affiliates



(2)



11 Provision (credit) for deferred income taxes



37



(213) Changes in assets and liabilities:











Trade, notes, and financing receivables related to sales



(1,535)



(1,124) Inventories



(2,265)



(1,193) Accounts payable and accrued expenses



(443)



318 Accrued income taxes payable/receivable



(139)



54 Retirement benefits



(1,020)



(5) Other



(169)



(201) Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities



(1,762)



1,786













Cash Flows from Investing Activities











Collections of receivables (excluding receivables related to sales)



11,190



10,367 Proceeds from sales of equipment on operating leases



1,035



1,011 Cost of receivables acquired (excluding receivables related to sales)



(11,971)



(11,359) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired



(473)



(19) Purchases of property and equipment



(346)



(320) Cost of equipment on operating leases acquired



(1,004)



(764) Collateral on derivatives – net



(248)



(255) Other



(71)



(48) Net cash used for investing activities



(1,888)



(1,387)













Cash Flows from Financing Activities











Increase in total short-term borrowings



812



212 Proceeds from long-term borrowings



4,298



3,967 Payments of long-term borrowings



(3,625)



(3,157) Proceeds from issuance of common stock



50



116 Repurchases of common stock



(1,226)



(1,044) Dividends paid



(649)



(480) Other



(46)



(55) Net cash used for financing activities



(386)



(441)













Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash



(110)



151













Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash



(4,146)



109 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period



8,125



7,172 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Period

$ 3,979

$ 7,281

See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.



DEERE & COMPANY Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (In millions of dollars) Unaudited

(1) Acquisitions

On February 7, 2022, the company acquired majority ownership in Kreisel Electric Inc., a pioneer in the development of immersion-cooled battery technology. The total cash purchase price, net of cash acquired, was $276 million. Most of the consideration was allocated to Goodwill and Other intangible assets.





On February 28, 2022, the company acquired full ownership of three Deere-Hitachi joint venture factories and began new license and supply agreements with Hitachi Construction Machinery. The two companies also ended their joint venture manufacturing and marketing agreements. The total invested capital was $690 million, which consists of net cash consideration and the fair value of the previously held equity investment in the joint venture. The fair value of the previous equity investment created a non-cash gain of $326 million (pretax and after-tax), which was recorded in Other income and included in the construction and forestry segment's operating profit. The invested capital was primarily allocated to Goodwill, Inventories, and Property and equipment.





Special Items







As a result of the events in Russia / Ukraine, the company has suspended shipments to Russia, which will reduce forecasted revenue for the region. The accounting consequences during the second quarter of 2022 were impairments of most long-lived assets, an increase in reserves of certain financial assets, and an accrual for various contractual uncertainties. No significant reserves were established on trade receivables or complete goods inventory, as the company continues to experience strong payment performance and requires prepayment of existing inventories. However, the situation is fluid, and the company continues to closely monitor all financial and operational risks. As of May 1, 2022, the company's net exposure in Russia / Ukraine was approximately $454 million. Net sales from the company's Russian operations represented 2 percent of consolidated annual net sales from 2017 to 2021. A summary of the reserves and impairments recorded in the second quarter of 2022 follows in millions of dollars:







































Three Months Ended May 1, 2022





PPA

SAT

CF

FS

Total

2022 Expense:































Inventory reserve – Cost of sales

$ 6







$ 2







$ 8

Fixed asset impairment – Cost of sales



30









11









41

Intangible asset impairment – Cost of sales















28









28

Allowance for credit losses – Financing receivables – SA&G expenses



















$ 26



26

Contingent liabilities – Other operating expenses



10

$ 1



6









17

Total Russia/Ukraine events pretax expense

$ 46

$ 1

$ 47

$ 26

$ 120



































Net tax impact



























(14)

Total Russia/Ukraine events after-tax expense

























$ 106





Including the gain on the previously held equity investment in the Deere-Hitachi joint venture, special items increased net income for the second quarter of 2022 by $220 million.





In the first quarter of 2022, the company had a one-time payment related to the ratification of the UAW collective bargaining agreement, totaling $90 million.





During the first quarter of 2021, the fixed assets in an asphalt plant factory in Germany were impaired by $38 million, pretax and after-tax. The company also continued to assess its manufacturing locations, resulting in additional long-lived asset impairments of $12 million pretax. The impairments were the result of a decline in forecasted financial performance that indicated it was probable future cash flows would not cover the carrying amount of the net assets. These impairments were offset by a favorable indirect tax ruling in Brazil of $58 million pretax.





The following table summarizes the operating profit impact, in millions of dollars, of the special items recorded for the three months and six months ended May 1, 2022 and May 2, 2021:





































































Three Months

Six Months





PPA

SAT

CF

FS

Total

PPA

SAT

CF

FS

Total

2022 Expense (benefit):





























































Gain on remeasurement of equity investment – Other income













$ (326)







$ (326)













$ (326)







$ (326)

Total Russia/Ukraine events pretax expense

$ 46

$ 1



47

$ 26



120

$ 46

$ 1



47

$ 26



120

UAW ratification bonus – Cost of sales

































53



9



28









90

Total expense (benefit)

$ 46

$ 1

$ (279)

$ 26

$ (206)

$ 99

$ 10

$ (251)

$ 26

$ (116)

































































2021 Expense (benefit):





























































Long-lived asset impairments – Cost of sales































$ 5

$ 3

$ 42







$ 50

Brazil indirect tax – Cost of sales

































(53)









(5)









(58)

Total expense (benefit)































$ (48)

$ 3

$ 37







$ (8)

































































Period over period change

$ 46

$ 1

$ (279)

$ 26

$ (206)

$ 147

$ 7

$ (288)

$ 26

$ (108)



(2) Prior to fiscal year 2021, the operating results of the Wirtgen Group (Wirtgen) were incorporated into the company's consolidated financial statements using a one-month lag period. The reporting lag was eliminated resulting in one additional month of Wirtgen activity in both the first quarter and year-to-date period of 2021. The effect was an increase to Net sales of $270 million, which the company considers immaterial to construction and forestry's annual net sales.



(3) The calculation of basic net income per share is based on the average number of shares outstanding. The calculation of diluted net income per share recognizes any dilutive effect of share-based compensation.



(4) The consolidated financial statements represent the consolidation of all of Deere & Company's subsidiaries. The supplemental consolidating data is presented for informational purposes. Transactions between the Equipment Operations and Financial Services have been eliminated to arrive at the consolidated financial statements. In the supplemental consolidating data in Note 5 to the financial statements, the "Equipment Operations" represents the enterprise without "Financial Services," which include the company's production and precision agriculture operations, small agriculture and turf operations, and construction and forestry operations, and other corporate assets, liabilities, revenues, and expenses not reflected within "Financial Services."

DEERE & COMPANY

(5) SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA

STATEMENTS OF INCOME

For the Three Months Ended May 1, 2022 and May 2, 2021

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited



























































EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL















OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED







2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021



Net Sales and Revenues



















































Net sales

$ 12,034

$ 10,998

























$ 12,034

$ 10,998



Finance and interest income



36



29

$ 847

$ 853

$ (87)

$ (73)



796



809 1

Other income



584



228



104



101



(148)



(78)



540



251 2

Total



12,654



11,255



951



954



(235)



(151)



13,370



12,058

























































Costs and Expenses



















































Cost of sales



8,919



7,929















(1)



(1)



8,918



7,928 3

Research and development expenses



453



377



























453



377



Selling, administrative and general expenses



753



734



181



107



(2)



(3)



932



838 3

Interest expense



97



100



112



181



(22)



(13)



187



268 4

Interest compensation to Financial Services



62



60















(62)



(60)











4

Other operating expenses



99



40



377



369



(148)



(74)



328



335 5

Total



10,383



9,240



670



657



(235)



(151)



10,818



9,746

























































Income before Income Taxes



2,271



2,015



281



297















2,552



2,312



Provision for income taxes



387



454



74



76















461



530

























































Income after Income Taxes



1,884



1,561



207



221















2,091



1,782



Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates



5



7



1



1















6



8

























































Net Income



1,889



1,568



208



222















2,097



1,790



Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



(1)

































(1)









Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

$ 1,890

$ 1,568

$ 208

$ 222













$ 2,098

$ 1,790































































1 Elimination of Financial Services' interest income earned from Equipment Operations. 2 Elimination of Equipment Operations' margin from inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases. 3 Elimination of intercompany service fees. 4 Elimination of Equipment Operations' interest expense to Financial Services. 5 Elimination of Financial Services' lease depreciation expense related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.

DEERE & COMPANY

SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued)

STATEMENTS OF INCOME

For the Six Months Ended May 1, 2022 and May 2, 2021

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited



























































EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL















OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED







2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021



Net Sales and Revenues



















































Net sales

$ 20,565

$ 19,049

























$ 20,565

$ 19,049



Finance and interest income



70



62

$ 1,675

$ 1,716

$ (150)

$ (134)



1,595



1,644 1

Other income



801



447



192



172



(214)



(142)



779



477 2

Total



21,436



19,558



1,867



1,888



(364)



(276)



22,939



21,170

























































Costs and Expenses



















































Cost of sales



15,614



13,735















(1)



(1)



15,613



13,734 3

Research and development expenses



855



743



























855



743



Selling, administrative and general expenses



1,410



1,387



307



224



(4)



(4)



1,713



1,607 3

Interest expense



188



195



270



369



(41)



(26)



417



538 4

Interest compensation to Financial Services



106



108















(106)



(108)











4

Other operating expenses



138



107



712



738



(212)



(137)



638



708 5

Total



18,311



16,275



1,289



1,331



(364)



(276)



19,236



17,330

























































Income before Income Taxes



3,125



3,283



578



557















3,703



3,840



Provision for income taxes



568



706



142



132















710



838

























































Income after Income Taxes



2,557



2,577



436



425















2,993



3,002



Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates



5



10



3



2















8



12

























































Net Income



2,562



2,587



439



427















3,001



3,014



Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests









1

































1



Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

$ 2,562

$ 2,586

$ 439

$ 427













$ 3,001

$ 3,013































































1 Elimination of Financial Services' interest income earned from Equipment Operations. 2 Elimination of Equipment Operations' margin from inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases. 3 Elimination of intercompany service fees. 4 Elimination of Equipment Operations' interest expense to Financial Services. 5 Elimination of Financial Services' lease depreciation expense related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.

DEERE & COMPANY

SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued)

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited



















































































EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL















OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED







May 1

Oct 31

May 2

May 1

Oct 31

May 2

May 1

Oct 31

May 2

May 1

Oct 31

May 2







2022

2021

2021

2022

2021

2021

2022

2021

2021

2022

2021

2021



Assets











































































Cash and cash equivalents

$ 3,167

$ 7,188

$ 6,282

$ 711

$ 829

$ 900



















$ 3,878

$ 8,017

$ 7,182



Marketable securities



2



3



5



680



725



663





















682



728



668



Receivables from Financial Services



5,669



5,564



5,955



















$ (5,669)

$ (5,564)

$ (5,955)

















6

Trade accounts and notes receivable - net



1,358



1,155



1,225



6,079



3,895



6,222



(1,179)



(842)



(1,289)



6,258



4,208



6,158 7

Financing receivables - net



49



73



99



34,036



33,726



30,895





















34,085



33,799



30,994



Financing receivables securitized - net



6



10



15



4,067



4,649



4,092





















4,073



4,659



4,107



Other receivables



1,944



1,629



1,369



405



159



162



(43)



(23)



(27)



2,306



1,765



1,504 7

Equipment on operating leases - net





















6,465



6,988



7,108





















6,465



6,988



7,108



Inventories



9,030



6,781



6,042







































9,030



6,781



6,042



Property and equipment - net



5,678



5,783



5,667



37



37



37





















5,715



5,820



5,704



Goodwill



3,812



3,291



3,190







































3,812



3,291



3,190



Other intangible assets - net



1,352



1,275



1,310







































1,352



1,275



1,310



Retirement benefits



2,996



3,539



947



65



64



61



(2)



(2)



(57)



3,059



3,601



951 8

Deferred income taxes



1,247



1,215



1,926



49



53



53



(192)



(231)



(255)



1,104



1,037



1,724 9

Other assets



1,767



1,646



1,683



516



499



656



(3)









(2)



2,280



2,145



2,337



Total Assets

$ 38,077

$ 39,152

$ 35,715

$ 53,110

$ 51,624

$ 50,849

$ (7,088)

$ (6,662)

$ (7,585)

$ 84,099

$ 84,114

$ 78,979

















































































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

























































































































































Liabilities











































































Short-term borrowings

$ 1,554

$ 1,509

$ 352

$ 10,859

$ 9,410

$ 9,559



















$ 12,413

$ 10,919

$ 9,911



Short-term securitization borrowings



5



10



14



4,001



4,595



4,092





















4,006



4,605



4,106



Payables to Equipment Operations





















5,669



5,564



5,955

$ (5,669)

$ (5,564)

$ (5,955)

















6

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



11,370



11,198



10,074



2,534



2,015



1,926



(1,225)



(865)



(1,318)



12,679



12,348



10,682 7

Deferred income taxes



454



438



390



322



369



398



(192)



(231)



(255)



584



576



533 9

Long-term borrowings



8,556



8,915



10,124



23,891



23,973



23,222





















32,447



32,888



33,346



Retirement benefits and other liabilities



2,855



4,239



5,253



111



107



109



(2)



(2)



(57)



2,964



4,344



5,305 8

Total liabilities



24,794



26,309



26,207



47,387



46,033



45,261



(7,088)



(6,662)



(7,585)



65,093



65,680



63,883

















































































Redeemable noncontrolling interest



99



















































99





























































































Stockholders' Equity











































































Total Deere & Company stockholders' equity



18,904



18,431



15,092



5,723



5,591



5,588



(5,723)



(5,591)



(5,588)



18,904



18,431



15,092 10

Noncontrolling interests



3



3



4







































3



3



4



Financial Services equity



(5,723)



(5,591)



(5,588)





















5,723



5,591



5,588

















10

Adjusted total stockholders' equity



13,184



12,843



9,508



5,723



5,591



5,588





















18,907



18,434



15,096



Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 38,077

$ 39,152

$ 35,715

$ 53,110

$ 51,624

$ 50,849

$ (7,088)

$ (6,662)

$ (7,585)

$ 84,099

$ 84,114

$ 78,979























































































6 Elimination of receivables / payables between Equipment Operations and Financial Services. 7 Primarily reclassification of sales incentive accruals on receivables sold to Financial Services. 8 Reclassification of net pension assets / liabilities. 9 Reclassification of deferred tax assets / liabilities in the same taxing jurisdictions.

DEERE & COMPANY

SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued)

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Six Months Ended May 1, 2022 and May 2, 2021

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited



























































EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL















OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED







2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021



Cash Flows from Operating Activities



















































Net income

$ 2,562

$ 2,587

$ 439

$ 427













$ 3,001

$ 3,014



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities:



















































Provision (credit) for credit losses



1



2



44



(26)















45



(24)



Provision for depreciation and amortization



518



543



530



581

$ (115)

$ (70)



933



1,054 11

Impairment charges



77



50



























77



50



Share-based compensation expense



























44



45



44



45 12

Gain on remeasurement of previously held equity investment



(326)

































(326)









Undistributed earnings of unconsolidated affiliates



233



158



(3)



(2)



(232)



(145)



(2)



11 13

Provision (credit) for deferred income taxes



75



(170)



(38)



(43)















37



(213)



Changes in assets and liabilities:



















































Trade, notes, and financing receivables related to sales



(215)



(170)















(1,320)



(954)



(1,535)



(1,124) 14, 16, 17

Inventories



(2,201)



(926)















(64)



(267)



(2,265)



(1,193) 15

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



(99)



527



(7)



(1)



(337)



(208)



(443)



318 16

Accrued income taxes payable/receivable



(144)



77



5



(23)















(139)



54



Retirement benefits



(1,024)



(8)



4



3















(1,020)



(5)



Other



(103)



(163)



(114)



32



48



(70)



(169)



(201) 11, 12, 15

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities



(646)



2,507



860



948



(1,976)



(1,669)



(1,762)



1,786

























































Cash Flows from Investing Activities



















































Collections of receivables (excluding receivables related to sales)















12,004



11,187



(814)



(820)



11,190



10,367 14

Proceeds from sales of equipment on operating leases















1,035



1,011















1,035



1,011



Cost of receivables acquired (excluding receivables related to sales)















(12,260)



(12,080)



289



721



(11,971)



(11,359) 14

Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired



(473)



(19)



























(473)



(19)



Purchases of property and equipment



(345)



(319)



(1)



(1)















(346)



(320)



Cost of equipment on operating leases acquired















(1,090)



(1,125)



86



361



(1,004)



(764) 15

Increase in trade and wholesale receivables















(2,159)



(1,246)



2,159



1,246











14

Collateral on derivatives – net



6



(1)



(254)



(254)















(248)



(255)



Other



(46)



(36)



(49)



(36)



24



24



(71)



(48) 13, 17

Net cash used for investing activities



(858)



(375)



(2,774)



(2,544)



1,744



1,532



(1,888)



(1,387)

























































Cash Flows from Financing Activities



















































Increase (decrease) in total short-term borrowings



128



(84)



684



296















812



212



Change in intercompany receivables/payables



(424)



(562)



424



562



























Proceeds from long-term borrowings



55









4,243



3,967















4,298



3,967



Payments of long-term borrowings



(308)



(30)



(3,317)



(3,127)















(3,625)



(3,157)



Proceeds from issuance of common stock



50



116



























50



116



Repurchases of common stock



(1,226)



(1,044)



























(1,226)



(1,044)



Dividends paid



(649)



(480)



(232)



(145)



232



145



(649)



(480) 13

Other



(27)



(34)



(19)



(13)









(8)



(46)



(55) 13

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities



(2,401)



(2,118)



1,783



1,540



232



137



(386)



(441)

























































Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash



(113)



124



3



27















(110)



151

























































Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash



(4,018)



138



(128)



(29)















(4,146)



109



Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period



7,200



6,156



925



1,016















8,125



7,172



Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Period

$ 3,182

$ 6,294

$ 797

$ 987













$ 3,979

$ 7,281































































11 Elimination of depreciation on leases related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases. 12 Reclassification of share-based compensation expense. 13 Elimination of dividends from Financial Services to the Equipment Operations, which are included in the Equipment Operations net cash provided by operating activities, and capital investments in Financial Services from the Equipment Operations. 14 Primarily reclassification of receivables related to the sale of equipment. 15 Reclassification of direct lease agreements with retail customers. 16 Reclassification of sales incentive accruals on receivables sold to Financial Services. 17 Elimination and reclassification of the effects of Financial Services partial financing of the construction and forestry retail locations sales and subsequent collection of those amounts.

DEERE & COMPANY

OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION

The company evaluates its business results on the basis of accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. In addition, it uses a metric referred to as Shareholder Value Added (SVA), which management believes is an appropriate measure for the performance of its businesses. SVA is, in effect, the pretax profit left over after subtracting the cost of enterprise capital. The company is aiming for a sustained creation of SVA and is using this metric for various performance goals. Certain compensation is also determined on the basis of performance using this measure. For purposes of determining SVA, each of the equipment segments is assessed a pretax cost of assets, which on an annual basis is approximately 12 percent of the segment's average identifiable operating assets during the applicable period with inventory at standard cost. Management believes that valuing inventories at standard cost more closely approximates the current cost of inventory and the company's investment in the asset. The Financial Services segment is assessed an annual pretax cost of approximately 13 percent of the segment's average equity. The cost of assets or equity, as applicable, is deducted from the operating profit or added to the operating loss of each segment to determine the amount of SVA.

























































Equipment Production & Small Ag Construction For the Six Months Ended

Operations Precision Ag & Turf & Forestry



May 1 May 2 May 1 May 2 May 1 May 2 May 1 May 2 Dollars in millions

2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Sales

$ 20,565

$ 19,049

$ 8,473

$ 7,599

$ 6,201

$ 5,904

$ 5,891

$ 5,546

Average Identifiable Assets

















































With Inventories at LIFO

$ 18,846

$ 16,292

$ 7,933

$ 6,375

$ 4,296

$ 3,513

$ 6,617

$ 6,404

With Inventories at Standard Cost



20,449



17,681



8,736



7,065



4,758



3,947



6,955



6,669

Operating Profit

$ 3,329

$ 3,524

$ 1,353

$ 1,651

$ 891

$ 1,117

$ 1,085

$ 756

Percent of Net Sales



16.2 %

18.5 %

16.0 %

21.7 %

14.4 %

18.9 %

18.4 %

13.6 % Operating Return on Assets

















































With Inventories at LIFO



17.7 %

21.6 %

17.1 %

25.9 %

20.7 %

31.8 %

16.4 %

11.8 % With Inventories at Standard Cost



16.3 %

19.9 %

15.5 %

23.4 %

18.7 %

28.3 %

15.6 %

11.3 % SVA Cost of Assets

$ (1,227)

$ (1,062)

$ (525)

$ (425)

$ (285)

$ (237)

$ (417)

$ (400)

SVA



2,102



2,462



828



1,226



606



880



668



356

























































Financial



































For the Six Months Ended

Services







































May 1 May 2



































Dollars in millions

2022 2021



































Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

$ 439

$ 427





































Average Equity



5,683



5,376





































Return on Equity



7.7 %

7.9 %



































Operating Profit

$ 577

$ 553





































Cost of Equity



(377)



(349)





































SVA



200



204



























































































View original content to download multimedia:

