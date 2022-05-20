100Man Aims to Deliver Simplified Crypto Investments through New ONUS Partnership

The two platforms join hands to help guide the next generation of investors

SINGAPORE, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vietnam-based digital investment platform, 100Man , announces its partnership with fellow digital asset investing application, ONUS, in a bid to simplify the cryptocurrency investment process for the younger generation.

Aimed at those who are looking for methods to ensure their financial independence, the pair has seen increased demand for personal finance management and investment interest. The higher adoption rate of technology by GenZ created an opportunity for 100Man and ONUS to provide infrastructure to make financial independence a reality without overcomplicating the steps involved.

"Being in this industry, 100Man operates on a much larger scale as compared to other traditional microfinance businesses. We aim to help retail investors who are new to the market by offering a simple micro-investing solution, and providing access and high levels of services equivalent to high net worth individuals within the crypto space," said Mr. Do Minh Thai from 100Man.

Trusted by over 300,000 users, 100Man has amassed over US$1.62 million in transaction volume of cashback performance since August 2021 and more than US$1 million of total earning feature deposited. Currently, the average balance per user is US$638 and 73% of depositors continue to use the earning feature following its launch in March this year.

Partnering with notable e-commerce brands like Shopee, Lazada, Tiki, Sendo, and other international brands including Adidas, Nike, and IVY, the platform continues to grow with more opportunities arising to expand the choices available to consumers. 100Man is also part of the booming Accesstrade affiliate platform which includes hundreds of brands in its cashback program.

Its latest partner, ONUS, is also playing an integral part in making financial investment accessible to all. Having aided more than 1.5 million people kickstarting their investments, the barriers to equal financial opportunities are gradually being broken down, allowing anyone and everyone to take control of their financial future.

In the second quarter of 2022, 100Man aims to reach US$3 million in total deposit value, followed by the release of its staking feature in the third quarter to raise assets under management to US$5 million. In the next quarter, the auto-invest feature will be launched, allowing users to leverage reliable traders for copy-trading, plan their coin investments with recurring buys, or have a robo-advisor to optimize their investment.

About 100Man:

100Man, a fintech service brand, offers micro-investing solutions within the cryptocurrency industry to new-to-crypto users, helping them yield better interest rates and return on investment by aggregating decentralized financing (DeFi) pools and leveraging Robo-advisor technology. The brand aims to ease the access with a mobile app that provides a high level of services equivalent to high-net worth individuals within the crypto space.

About ONUS:

ONUS is a digital asset investing platform from Vietnam and is among the top trending worldwide financial investment applications on mobile. ONUS understands the need for a better and more sustainable future and the difficulties to achieve financial independence and aims to put the investment power of new technology within reach of everyone.

