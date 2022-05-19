Old World Christmas® Introduces Four New Partnerships

Company to Debut Ornaments from The Molson Coors Beverage Company, PepsiCo's Frito Lay, Inc., The Tetris Company, and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer this Fall

SPOKANE, Wash., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Old World Christmas ®, the premier brand of Christmas ornaments in the country, today announced four new licensing partnerships for the creation of hand-glittered blown glass ornaments. The Molson Coors Beverage Company, PepsiCo's Frito Lay, Inc., The Tetris Company, and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer(R) will each have a line of delicately hand-painted, hand-glittered ornaments created to capture the spirit of the brands to be released later this year.

Old World Christmas announces 4 new partnerships (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to add these four licensees to our portfolio this year," said Neal Applefeld, President & CEO, Old World Christmas. "These time-honored brands are beloved by so many and we're thrilled to introduce them to fans to hang on their Christmas trees for years to come."

Molson Coors, parent company of the Miller and Coors brands, will have several figurative ornaments created for beer enthusiasts. New designs will include a Miller beer glass bottle ornament, a 6 pack of Coors beer and a Miller baseball cap.

Chester Cheetah, the sly, sunglass-wearing mascot of Frito Lay's Cheetos brand snacks, will join other company favorites this year as a Christmas ornament. Additional ornaments include popular Frito Lay snacks, such as a Nacho Cheese Dorito Bag, Cool Ranch Dorito Bag and a Flaming Hot Cheetos Melting Snowman Ornament.

Puzzle gaming fans will feel a wave of nostalgia this Christmas with an ornament that features the iconic Tetris® video game. The memorable design highlights a gameplay scene with colorful Tetriminos on a handheld gaming device.

Celebrate Christmas this year with the most famous reindeer of all. Beloved characters from the TV classic, Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, will make their way to Christmas trees across the country. New ornaments will include Rudolph, Clarice, prospector Yukon Cornelius, Hermey the Elf and the Abominable Snow Monster.

Once released, all of the newly licensed ornaments will be available at www.oldworldchristmas.com or in retail stores across the US. Stay up to date on all Old World Christmas news by following us on Instagram and Facebook .

About Old World Christmas

Founded in 1979, Old World Christmas offers the most extensive and best-loved collection with over 1,400 proprietary designs in styles ranging from traditional to whimsical. The vast selection of heirloom quality and affordable ornaments offers many choices to fit an array of personality or style. For more information, visit www.oldworldchristmas.com .

About the Tetris® Brand

The Tetris® brand is one of the leading and most distinctive video game brands and franchises in the world. Now after more than 35 years, the brand continues to be loved globally by people of all ages and all cultures. Billions of Tetris games are played online every year, and over 590 million Tetris mobile games have been downloaded to date. The Tetris brand's global licensee network includes major video game publishers, including Nintendo and Sega, as well as many partners in electronics, toys, apparel, lifestyle goods, entertainment and more. Tetris Holding, LLC, is the owner of Tetris rights worldwide, and The Tetris Company, Inc. is its exclusive licensee. For the latest information about the Tetris brand and Tetris products, visit www.tetris.com . Become a fan of Tetris on Facebook ( www.facebook.com/Tetris ) and follow Tetris on Twitter ( @Tetris_Official ) and Instagram (@Tetris_Official ).

