Hans Lindeberg Appointed to Lead ALK North America

– Hans Lindeberg, Previously Head of ALK's Nordic Region, Has Been Named as the New Senior Vice President of ALK North America, Effective Immediately –

– His Predecessor Jorge Alderete Retires from the Company at the End of June –

ROUND ROCK, Texas, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX:ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF) has appointed Hans Lindeberg as its new Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations in North America. He succeeds Jorge Alderete, who will retire from ALK on June 30, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/ALK, INC.) (PRNewswire)

Lindeberg joined ALK in 2005, following 10 years at GSK in various sales and marketing roles. After joining the company, he was appointed to sales and marketing roles of increasing seniority, until being named General Manager for ALK's Nordic sales region in 2014. In this role, Lindeberg doubled the size of the Nordic sales region and was named ALK's 'General Manager of the Year' twice.

"Hans Lindeberg has a reputation for mobilizing and motivating his teams to deliver outstanding results and a proven track record of using digital engagement to motivate people with allergy to take action on their allergic condition," said Executive Vice President of Commercial Operations Søren Niegel. "By adding his leadership and skills to our already highly capable North American management team, Hans will further advance our ambitions in the region and our ability to deliver on our strategic aspirations."

Lindeberg will be based in Bedminster, New Jersey, and will report directly to Søren Niegel, also becoming a member of ALK's Global Commercial Operations Management Team and its cross-functional Americas Management Team. His appointment is effective immediately to secure a smooth transition until Alderete retires.

Commenting on Alderete's retirement, Niegel said, "In his ALK career of 23 years, rising from National Sales Director to Senior Vice President of ALK North America, Jorge has overseen a significant expansion of our commercial setup in North America, including the repatriation of our tablets franchise from a former partner. Under his leadership, ALK North America has grown significantly, generating broad-based, double-digit compounded annual sales growth throughout his tenure, and has thereby helped a lot more people with their allergies. On a personal note, I'd like to thank Jorge for his counsel, support and leadership and wish him a happy transition into this new chapter in his life."

About ALK

ALK is a global, research-driven pharmaceutical company that focuses on the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of allergies. It markets allergy immunotherapy treatments and other products and services for people with allergy and allergy doctors. Headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark, ALK employs around 2,600 people worldwide and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Find more information at www.alk.net.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525

Media: Dan Commerford, tel. +1 908 842 8355

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ALK, INC.