ClearChoice Chosen As A "Top 150 Workplaces" By The Denver Post

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Workplace culture has never been more front-and-center than it is today, particularly as job changes are at record highs. Early this year, ClearChoice Management Services, the administrative support team and innovation center that serves the nation-wide ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers® network, put its company culture to the test by entering the annual The Denver Post Top Workplaces contest to learn firsthand where the company was performing well and where it could improve. Today, ClearChoice is honored to share that the company was selected as one of the Top 150 Workplaces in Colorado. As a result of that employee feedback, ClearChoice surpassed more than 4,600 companies across the region who entered to win this prestigious designation.

According to a 2019 Glassdoor study, 89 percent of adults believe it is important for an employer to have a clear mission and purpose, and 79 percent would consider a company's mission before applying for a job. The ClearChoice network is anchored by its distinct mission to deliver patient-centric, best-in-class solutions and techniques that can help improve the lives of those suffering from acute oral disease. Beyond restoring teeth, ClearChoice providers help people get their lives back by reclaiming their health, smile and confidence. Established in Colorado in 2005, the Greenwood Village-based organization now supports a national network with over 75 locations that are optimized to serve the estimated 37 million Americans with missing or failing teeth. One of the top themes revealed through The Denver Post survey was how much ClearChoice employees feel a deep connection to this mission. Additionally, survey respondents noted confidence in the direction the company is headed as well as an appreciation for the strong benefits package offered.

At the heart of ClearChoice is also a commitment to dental health innovation, another key driver of employee engagement and satisfaction. Through innovative technology and partnerships with the top vendors and suppliers in the industry, ClearChoice employees are rewarded with ample opportunities to test and lead advancements in the field of implant dentistry through areas like the National Dental Lab where technicians are involved with the latest methods of digital design. Advanced patient scanning equipment eliminates the need for traditional oral impressions and lends itself to superior digital design capabilities, which are then brought to life via sophisticated 3D printing technology. The result leads to a better service experience and more accurate prosthesis for the patient.

"Participating in The Denver Post's Top 150 Workplaces program has led us to some great insights into how we are doing as a company and offers a valuable tool for us to better understand the employee experience," said Melissa Duncan, Vice President of Human Resources at ClearChoice. "Winning this award serves as an incredible reminder that our people are our most valuable asset. Doctors in the ClearChoice network are only able to deliver hope and best-in-class solutions to their patients because of the dedicated, passionate teams who choose to work with us every day."

While ClearChoice humbly acknowledges the many ways it is positively serving employees, the company also has significant plans to introduce more benefits and employee development programs, including new Paid Parental Leave and more regular leadership and development training for ClearChoice employees. These benefits will begin to roll out June 1 for all eligible team members.

About ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers ®

Since 2005, ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers have helped restore hope and confidence in more than 125,000 patients across the United States through advanced oral treatments that can lead to better overall health and quality of life. Equipped with innovative technology, including 3D CBCT Scan technology and a full-service, on-site lab, each ClearChoice Dental Implant Center is owned and operated by a licensed and experienced dental expert, providing comprehensive dental implant treatment services in advanced, all-in-one treatment facilities.

The ClearChoice Network provides the opportunity for national collaboration among doctors on procedures, protocols, and clinical experience. Each ClearChoice Dental Implant Center has a business affiliation with ClearChoice Management Services, LLC which, subject to and in compliance with applicable state and federal regulations, provides comprehensive non-clinical support services to each center. ClearChoice is supported by TAG – The Aspen GroupSM. For more information, visit clearchoice.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

ABOUT TAG - THE ASPEN GROUPSM

TAG was built on the simple idea of bringing better health care to more people. TAG and the independent health care practices it supports operate more than 1,100 locations in 45 states through its four health care support companies: Aspen Dental®, ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers®, WellNow Urgent Care®, and Chapter Aesthetic StudioSM. Combined, the companies serve more than 30,000 patients a day and more than 8 million patients each year. TAG is headquartered at 800 W. Fulton Market in Chicago. For more information, visit teamtag.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

