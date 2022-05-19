Adiso Therapeutics' ADS024 Selected for Oral Presentation at 2022 Digestive Disease Week Annual Meeting

CONCORD, Mass., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adiso Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to creating medicines that treat inflammatory diseases and improve the lives of patients and their families, today announced that preclinical data for the Company's development candidate ADS024 (ART24), an oral single strain live biotherapeutic product (SS-LBP), has been selected for an oral presentation at the upcoming 2022 Digestive Disease Week Conference, being held May 21 to 24 in San Diego, Calif..

Dr. Hon Wai Koon, Ph.D., Associate Professor, Division of Digestive Diseases, David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) will present the results from a collaborative preclinical research effort demonstrating that ADS024-secreted metabolites are protective against Clostridioides difficile toxin B-mediated injury in human colonic tissues and epithelial cells via the prevention of caspase 3-dependent apoptosis. This novel mechanism of action could contribute to the prevention of recurrence in patients recently recovered from an infection. ADS024 has just completed enrollment in a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind, Phase 1b study in subjects recently cured of a C. difficile Infection (CDI) for prevention of CDI recurrence (NCT04891965).

Details for the oral presentation:

Presentation Title: ADS024, a Bacillus Velezensis Strain, Protects Human Colonic Epithelial Cells Against Clostridiodes difficile Toxin-Mediated Apoptosis

Session Title: Diagnostic and Therapeutic implications of Gut Microbiome in Diarrheal Disorders including C. difficile Infection

Session Date: May 24, 2022 from 8:00 a.m.to 9:30 a.m. PDT

Presentation Time: 8:30 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. PDT

Presenter: Dr. Hon Wai Koon, Ph.D. Associate Professor, Division of Digestive Diseases, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA

About Clostridioides difficile

Clostridioides difficile is a Gram-positive bacterium that causes a severe form of diarrhea and colitis. Individuals at highest risk for C. difficile infection (CDI), a serious disease of high unmet need, are those of advanced age who have had recent antibiotic exposure, proton pump inhibitor use, a long stay in a hospital setting, a serious underlying illness, or are immunocompromised. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), C. difficile leads to almost half a million infections in the U.S. each year; and approximately 1 in 6 individuals experience a recurrent episode within 2 to 8 weeks. In 2014, CDI caused over 44,500 deaths. The estimated economic cost of CDI is $5.4 billion.

About ADS024

ADS024 is an oral single strain live biotherapeutic product (SS-LBP) for the treatment of mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis and for the prevention of recurrent C. difficile infection. A naturally occurring live biotherapeutic product, ADS024 modulates inflammation as a single strain LBP and is manufactured from a pure, clonal bacterial cell bank, yielding a standardized lyophilized drug product eliminating the need to directly source from donor fecal material. Clinical application of therapeutic bacteria represents a new approach in the future treatment for a range of human diseases. ADS024 is being evaluated in a Phase 2 study in mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis and in a Phase 1b study for the prevention of recurrent C. difficile infection. It has been granted Fast Track Designation by the FDA for the treatment of patients with C. difficile infection.

About Adiso:

Adiso is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients and their families by creating new medicines to treat inflammatory diseases. This dedication is epitomized by our lead clinical candidates, ADS024, an oral single strain live biotherapeutic product (SS-LBP) for the treatment of mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis and prevention of C. difficile recurrence; ADS051, an oral, gut-restricted modulator of neutrophil trafficking and activation for the treatment of moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis; and ADS032, a dual NLRP3/NLRP1 inflammasome inhibitor initially being developed for inflammatory diseases of the lung. Adiso has built these development programs upon a rich history of institutional and academic collaboration, including the University College Cork, Ireland, the APC Microbiome Institute, the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School, the Hudson Institute of Medical Sciences Centre for Innate Immunity and Infectious Diseases in Australia and the University of Edinburgh Centre for Inflammation Research. For more information, please visit www.adisotx.com or our LinkedIn page.

