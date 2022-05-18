NAMIWalks Los Angeles Honors Mental Health Awareness Month

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its efforts to spread awareness of the importance of mental health, NAMI Greater Los Angeles County is announcing its annual NAMIWalks event taking place back in person since 2019 on Saturday, May 21, 2022 as part of Mental Health Awareness Month.

The theme this year is Together for Mental Health. The largest annual mental health advocacy event in Southern California, NAMIWalks Los Angeles County raises funds for free programs and services that bring NAMI's message of hope and community to everyone impacted by mental illness. Actress Danielle Nicolet will emcee the event, anticipated to draw 2,000 attendees. Actress Brooke Johnson and Dr. Jonathan Sherin, Director of L.A. County Department of Mental Health (LACDMH) will also be speaking.

The presenting sponsor for the walk is L.A. Downtown Medical Center Foundation. Additional sponsors include Takeda Lundbeck, Positive Encouraging 100.3, Forest Lawn Memorial Parks, The Rotter Family, Centric Brands, Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., and Office of Supervisor Hilda Solis, who have chosen this year to provide major support for the walk.

"Culturally, we are seeing that one of the outcomes of the COVID-19 pandemic is that people are more open about talking about their experience with mental health," said Walk Manager Davi Weber. "NAMIWalks creates space for those conversations and breaks down barriers to seeking help."

Danielle Nicolet currently stars on the CW series "The Flash." Brooke Johnson is an actor, model, and Miss Alaska USA 2018. She is starring in the new series "Journey to America" and is featured in the Apple TV+ show "Roar." Dr. Jonathan Sherin is a longtime wellbeing advocate who has worked throughout his career on behalf of vulnerable populations.

NAMI is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness. NAMI works to end stigma by bringing awareness to mental health, providing support, educating the public and advocating for equal care.

Location: Grand Park, Level 4 (In front of City Hall) 200 N Grand Ave.

Registration Opens: 8:00 AM

About The National Alliance on Mental Illness Greater Los Angeles County (NAMI GLAC)

NAMI GLAC is the leading countywide organization composed of grassroots-based chapters that promote wellness, recovery, equality, and dignity for individuals and families affected by mental illness and the community at large. They work to provide leadership in advocacy, education, support, and public awareness throughout Los Angeles County. Mental illness can be treated, and people living with mental illness can recover to live fulfilling lives. To learn more about how NAMI can help, visit namiglac.org.

All NAMI programs and services are free of charge for individuals living with mental illness and families and friends who care for them.

