Designing Spaces™ TV Segment Features Modernize Home Services and Renuity

Program highlights how Modernize.com simplifies hiring home improvement professionals and showcases a Renuity bathroom remodeling project

FOSTER CITY, Calif., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Designing Spaces™, an award-winning home improvement show airing on Lifetime TV, today featured Modernize Home Services, in collaboration with Renuity, during a segment on finding a home remodeling professional.

The Designing Spaces segment highlighted a South Florida couple who worked with Renuity, a collection of best-in-class local home remodeling companies, to transform an outdated primary bathroom into a spa-like contemporary space.

"We help consumers research home improvement projects and services; connecting them to professionals who are best suited to meet their needs," explains Gregg Hicks, vice president at Modernize. "We included Renuity in this segment to showcase the type of premiere home improvement company that homeowners can expect to find through Modernize."

The program outlines easy-to-navigate steps consumers can take to locate a home service professional for a variety of projects including bathroom remodels, window replacements, gutters, roofing, solar panels, HVAC, and more. Consumers are also advised on how to determine whether a given contractor is an ideal fit, as was the case in this segment with Renuity.

"We take pride in carefully listening to homeowners to help them through the entire process of planning and executing home improvements," says Janine Grant, Renuity's vice president of marketing. "We have worked closely with Modernize for years. They are a valuable partner connecting us with people who want to tackle projects where we can make an important difference."

The segment touches on today's challenging real estate market. With limited housing inventory, many homebuyers purchase homes that require some renovation. Locating reliable home service and home improvement contractors can be a cumbersome process and Designing Spaces demonstrates how Modernize's technology can help. The program goes on to illustrate how the couple's project benefits from Renuity's local expertise and national support footprint.

"We are pleased that Designing Spaces selected Modernize when developing an educational segment on finding and vetting home contractors," notes Hicks. "This is our area of expertise, having assisted homeowners with scheduling close to 20 million contractor appointments to complete more than seven million projects, since 2005."

The Designing Spaces TV segment will air again at 7:30am Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 25. Hicks is available to answer questions on how best to locate reliable and trustworthy contractors like Renuity for home improvement services.

About Modernize.com

For more than 17 years, Modernize Home Services has been a leader in the home improvement and services industry, connecting homeowners with contractors and other home services professionals. Modernize operates in more than 15 high-value, high-consideration home segments, including new and replacement windows, solar installation, roofing, heating and air conditioning, siding, bathrooms and kitchens, new and replacement gutters, home security, and others. The business serves a network of more than 2,000 contractors and professionals across these segments.

Modernize Home Services is owned and operated by QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq:QNST), a leader in providing performance marketplace technologies and services to the financial services and home services industries. QuinStreet is a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media. The company is committed to providing consumers with the information and tools they need to research, find, and select the products and brands that meet their needs.

About Renuity

Renuity is a portfolio of regional home improvement providers owned by Titan Holdings and operating across the United States. These businesses include best-in-class organizations like Mad City Windows & Baths, Pacific Bath, FHIA Remodeling, Statewide Remodeling, Home Smart Industries, MaxHome, and Paradise Home Improvement. Collectively, these businesses have helped hundreds of thousands of homeowners get quality remodeling services and reliable installation at a competitive price.

