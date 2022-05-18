Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's, North America's Premier Outdoor Retail Chain, to Start Carrying Byrna's Line of Non-Lethal Personal Self-defense Products

ANDOVER, Mass., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BYRN) ("Byrna", "the Company") today announced that Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's, North America's premier outdoor retail chain, will begin carrying the Byrna SD Personal Security Device and associated ammunition and accessories at 46 of its locations at the end of May 2022. The initial order, which ships out Friday, May 20th, is a first step to what Byrna hopes will be a broader rollout to all 177 stores in the Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's universe. Byrna product will also be available for Bass Pro and Cabela's customers to purchase online.

Founded in 1972, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's is a leading national retailer of outdoor gear and apparel. Bass Pro Shops are more than just stores; they are destination experiences that draw more than 200 million visitors annually. Among the stores stocking the Byrna products is the "Grandaddy of All Outdoor Stores" in Springfield, MO. The massive 500,000 square foot original Bass Pro Shops Outdoor World location is the number one tourist destination in Missouri, offering visitors one of the largest assortments of gear, gifts, and apparel under one roof. Customers will be able to purchase the Byrna SD kit and carry it out the same day, giving Bass Pro and Cabela's customers the immediate ability to protect themselves and their families without the risk of causing serious injury or death.

"The addition of Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's to Byrna's rapidly growing list of high-end retailers that are carrying Byrna's range of non-lethal personal self-defense products (including such marquee names as Sportsman's Warehouse and Scheels), confirms both the growing consumer demand for safe, effective, non-lethal self-defense products and Byrna's dominant position in the non-lethal self-defense space," stated Bryan Ganz, CEO of Byrna. "I am extremely pleased to welcome Bass Pro and Cabela's to the impressive list of sporting goods and outdoor stores now carrying Byrna products. The onboarding of Bass Pro this month, along with Sportsman's Warehouse and Scheels last month, is the direct result of the Byrna Dealer Sales team's successful execution of the long-term dealer sales strategy under the guidance of Alan Vogel, Byrna's Director of Dealer Sales."

Alan Vogel, Byrna's Director of Dealer Sales, added, "the initial launch into 46 Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's locations is laying the groundwork to expand into all 170 locations across the United States and Canada. This new retail partnership will play a major role in the upcoming launch of Byrna's 12 Gauge round in addition to other new products. As one of the largest retailers of 12 Gauge shotguns, ammunition, and accessories in the world. Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's is key to the long-term product strategy at Byrna."

Byrna is a technology company, specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative non-lethal personal security solutions. For more information on the Company, please visit the corporate website here or the Company's investor relations site here. The Company is the manufacturer of the Byrna® SD personal security device, a state-of-the-art handheld CO2 powered launcher designed to provide a non-lethal alternative to a firearm for the consumer, private security, and law enforcement markets. To purchase Byrna products, visit the Company's e-commerce store.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the securities laws. All statements contained in this news release, other than statements of current and historical fact, are forward-looking. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans," "expects," "intends," "will," "anticipates," and "believes" and statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "should," "might," "occur," or "be achieved," or "will be taken." Forward-looking statements include descriptions of currently occurring matters which may continue in the future. Forward-looking statements in this news release include but are not limited to the Company's statements related to a broader rollout and future expansion into more locations as well as the upcoming launch of the 12 Gauge round and other new products. Forward-looking statements are not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Forward-looking statements are based on, among other things, opinions, assumptions, estimates, and analyses that, while considered reasonable by the Company at the date the forward-looking information is provided, inherently are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other factors that may cause actual results and events to be materially different from those expressed or implied.

Any number of risk factors could affect our actual results and cause them to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this news release, including, but not limited to, prolonged, new, or exacerbated disruption of our supply chain, determinations by third party controlled distribution channels not to carry or reduce inventory of our products, and potential cancellations of existing or future orders including as a result of any fulfillment delays, introduction of competing products, negative publicity, or other factor. The order in which these factors appear should not be construed to indicate their relative importance or priority. We caution that these factors may not be exhaustive; accordingly, any forward-looking statements contained herein should not be relied upon as a prediction of actual results. Investors should carefully consider these and other relevant factors, including those risk factors in Part I, Item 1A, ("Risk Factors") in our most recent Form 10-K, should understand it is impossible to predict or identify all such factors or risks, should not consider the foregoing list, or the risks identified in our SEC filings, to be a complete discussion of all potential risks or uncertainties, and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

