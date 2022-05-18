Awardco Invests in New CFO as Its Growth Accelerates

The new finance leader joins the recognition and rewards company as the organization surges forward with an eventful 2022.

PROVO, Utah, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Awardco , the employee recognition and rewards company that drives behavior and builds culture through value-driven recognition, announced today that John Richards, a 26-year veteran in the world of finance, has joined the team as the new CFO.

Richards moved to Awardco after spending nearly 11 years in leadership of Domo's finance efforts, having previously led finance teams for Cisco and Google. He enters Awardco at a time of accelerating growth, including a new philanthropic endeavor called Goodness Grants and expansion into the EU and U.K. alongside its partner, Amazon Business. Last fall, Awardco secured $65 million in Series A funding, the largest for a HR tech SaaS.

"We are excited for John to come on board. Hiring him to fill this essential role is one more brick in our expanding house at Awardco. He brings a wealth of knowledge and will guide our advancement with passion and expertise," said Awardco founder and CEO Steve Sonnenberg. "His diversity of experience and diversity of leadership positions at Domo and Google will be extremely important to our success and ability to continue to grow responsibly. In John, we recognized good — that's what we do."

Richards holds an MBA from the University of Texas McCombs School of Business, as well as a Master of Accountancy (MAcc) from Brigham Young University's School of Accountancy. He has worked with companies of all sizes and specializes in building teams and processes from the ground up, with a focus on business partnership and accurate forecasting.

"I'm thrilled to join Awardco and contribute to this rapidly expanding organization. I feel like I'm here at the perfect time; Awardco is making waves in the industry and is poised for even more explosive growth," said Richards. "The vision of the organization and its incredible potential is what drew me in — Awardco doesn't just help companies recognize and reward their employees, they actually strive to recognize the good in everything they do, internally and externally. I'm elated to hit the ground running with this creative and dynamic team."

