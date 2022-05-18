Annapolis Town Center Welcomes Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn and Warby Parker to Growing Tenant Family

New Additions are Part of a Larger Property Enhancement Plan

ANNAPOLIS, Md., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Annapolis Town Center, the city's premier shopping lifestyle destination, is pleased to welcome three new specialty brands to its growing tenant roster: Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn and Warby Parker. All three retailers are slated to open in 2022 in the Trademark Property Company-operated center as part of a larger property enhancement plan already underway.

"We are thrilled by the caliber of specialty brands joining our tenant family," said Anthony Henry, General Manager of Annapolis Town Center, "as I imagine many of our guests will be just as excited to check out the unique furnishings, home décor and eyewear that they will have access to among other exciting new restaurants, shops and events this summer."

These three specialty brands are among the many new tenants joining Annapolis Town Center this year, including the nation's premier "healthy way of life" brand Life Time, specialty brand Summer Classics and its luxury sister brand Gabby Furniture. These new tenant arrivals are part of an ambitious growth plan, which includes a large-scale property enhancement project currently underway. The initiative will include a brand-new green space for community gatherings, a pavilion for hosting concerts, an ice-skating rink and more. Additional information on the larger enhancement plan can be found here.

Warby Parker, slated to open this summer, is an eyewear brand that pioneers ideas, designs products, and develops technologies that help people see, from designer-quality prescription glasses (starting at $95) and contacts, to eye exams and vision tests available online and in more than 160 retail stores across the U.S. and Canada. Warby Parker aims to demonstrate that businesses can scale, do well, and do good in the world. Ultimately, the brand believes in vision for all, which is why for every pair of glasses or sunglasses sold, a pair is distributed to someone in need through their Buy a Pair, Give a Pair program. To date, over 10 million pairs of glasses have been distributed through the program.

Opening late 2022, Pottery Barn is a premier specialty retailer for casual, comfortable and stylish home furnishings. Williams Sonoma, a leading specialty retailer of high-quality products for the kitchen and home, will also join as a new tenant in late 2022. Both Williams Sonoma and Pottery Barn are owned subsidiaries of Williams-Sonoma, Inc., the world's largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer. Firm opening dates for both retailers will be announced soon.

About Annapolis Town Center & Trademark Property Company

Annapolis Town Center serves as an entertainment destination for locals, visitors and business professionals alike, offering a relaxing, fun, and inclusive space for the Annapolis and surrounding communities. Annapolis Town Center is operated by Trademark Property Company. Trademark Property Company is a full-service real estate firm focused on investments, development and institutional services of experiential, mixed-use and daily needs properties. In its years of business, Fort Worth, Texas-based Trademark has invested in, developed or redeveloped 18 million square feet of retail and mixed-use assets worth $3.9 billion. Trademark's experienced team of more than 180 employees is currently responsible for a 17-property portfolio totaling approximately 10.2 million square feet of retail and mixed-use projects across the country. A leader in navigating the changing retail landscape, Trademark's purpose is to be extraordinary stewards, enhance communities and enrich lives. For more information, visit www.trademarkproperty.com or interact on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker was founded in 2010 with a mission to inspire and impact the world with vision, purpose, and style–without charging a premium for it. Headquartered in New York City, the co-founder-led lifestyle brand pioneers ideas, designs products, and develops technologies that help people see, from designer-quality prescription glasses (starting at $95) and contacts to eye exams and vision tests available online and in more than 160 retail stores across the U.S. and Canada.

About Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is the world's largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer. The company's products, representing distinct merchandise strategies — Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham — are marketed through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs and retail stores. These brands are also part of The Key Rewards, our free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands. We operate in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, offer international shipping to customers worldwide, and have unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico, South Korea and India, as well as e-commerce websites in certain locations. We are also proud to lead the industry with our ESG efforts. Our company is Good By Design — we've deeply engrained sustainability into our business. From our factories to your home, we're united in a shared purpose to care for our people and our planet.

