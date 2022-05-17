Hello Pictures and ThinkJam Announce Strategic Partnership

BURBANK, Calif., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Content studio Hello Pictures and social agency ThinkJam announce strategic partnership to co-create a slate of original short-form content.

Entertainment marketing leaders ThinkJam team up with The Hello Group's new TV/film division, Hello Pictures, in the co-development of original short form formats set to target social and streaming platforms.

Known for managing and growing large entertainment franchises on social, including Harry Potter, DC Lifestyle, Looney Toons and many more, Think Jam are a global leader in the digital marketing and cultivating of online audiences for major studio IP. They have amassed a client list which includes Disney, Amazon, HBO, Netflix, Unilever, Sony and many more. Founded in 2015, award-winning entertainment company THG runs key divisions in music, publishing (in partnership with Sony Music Publishing), tech, sports and more, primarily in the music and influencer sectors. Launched in summer 2021, THG's new division Hello Pictures produces original films, TV shows and short-form formats in the music, YA and family genres and is located at its LA based studio in Burbank.

The companies will lend strategic value to each other as Think Jam provides original content ideas and extensive market research in the development process, while Hello Pictures provides its first-class development team and its below-the-line capabilities (which include a unique 46ft x 12ft LED virtual production stage, recording studios, screening rooms and post-production facilities and more).

Taylor Jones, CEO of The Hello Group and Hello Pictures says, "Partnering with Daniel Robey and his team at ThinkJam is a great step forward for Hello Pictures. We will benefit enormously from their expertise and ability to understand audiences, being able to identify early in the development process whether certain ideas will ultimately be a good fit for our target market. Pairing ThinkJam's marketing skills and development with our state-of-the-art physical production capabilities will prove to be a fruitful partnership, and we are excited to bring our shared projects to life this year."

Daniel Robey, CEO of ThinkJam says, "Having spent the last 15 years growing audiences and launching new IP on social for the best storytellers in the word, we are excited to work with Taylor and his team to launch our own original joint IP, that captivates younger audiences, innovates on newer platforms, and ultimately tells stories worth telling".

The deal was initiated by Hello Pictures' Chief Creative Officer, Tim van Rongen, who will play a key role in the partnership on behalf of Hello Pictures. Tim van Rongen says, "ThinkJam are the best in the business at what they do. I couldn't be more thrilled to have Daniel Robey and team on our side as we develop and package our unique slate of projects together. Having worked with them in the past, I am confident that this partnership will bring great opportunity and success to the both of us."

About Think Jam:

Think Jam has been powering the world's top entertainment properties and brands through digital strategy, creative storytelling, and social innovation since 2004. They build and retain digital audiences, creating thriving communities, new revenue opportunities, and pioneering the way fans, creators, and IP holders collaborate to create value.

About Hello Pictures:

Hello Pictures is the new TV/Film division of The Hello Group, an international entertainment group with divisions in management, music publishing, label services, live touring, sports and tech. Hello Pictures boasts a 25,000 sq. ft. studio in Burbank with state-of-the-art facilities, including an LED stage and MoCap technology. The new studio has attracted top industry talent from Marvel, LD Entertainment, Warner Bros. and Talpa North America.

About The Hello Group:

The Hello Group ('THG') is an international entertainment company operating in Los Angeles, London, and Brussels. Divisions include talent management, label services, music publishing, live touring, film/tv production, digital marketing, tech and sports. With a proven track record in entertainment, between 2020 and 2021, THG has been involved in 28 Billboard #1 results and 40+ golden/platinum records, winning countless awards including an MTV EMA Award, ASCAP Award, U.K. Official Charts #1 Award and more. THG's music department is one of the leading U.S.-based companies operating in K-Pop, having produced for the biggest acts in the world including BTS, SuperM, ITZY, NCT 127 and more. THG also represents a roster of some of the world's most-followed influencers, and has a marketing reach of up to 600 million people.

Hello Pictures Media Contact:

Nick Schlein, VP Strategic Partnerships – nick.Schlein@thehellogroup.com

ThinkJam Media Contact:

Emily Darling, Account Development Director – emily.darling@thinkjam.com

