Carry-On Pet Program Available on Amtrak Pacific Surfliner Trains

WASHINGTON, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amtrak and the Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency, which manages the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner service, introduced a pet program for the Southern California train route. Amtrak Pacific Surfliner passengers can now bring their dogs and cats weighing up to 20 pounds onboard Pacific Surfliner trains for only $26 or 800 Amtrak Guest Reward points beginning May 20.

"We're always looking for ways to better serve the needs of our passengers, and allowing pets to come along for the ride is something our customers have expressed a strong interest in," said Jason Jewell, Interim Managing Director of the LOSSAN Agency. "This pet program will provide more options for our customers in a way that will be safe and convenient, and we're thrilled to introduce it ahead of the summer travel season."

"Nobody likes to be left behind, which is why we are pleased to expand Amtrak's pet program to Pacific Surfliner trains," said Amtrak Vice President of California, Jeanne Cantu. "With pets being an integral part of the family, customers can bring their pets, making traveling with a four-legged friend easy and enjoyable for the entire family."

The Pacific Surfliner travels along a 351-mile route through San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo counties, with portions of the route hugging the Southern California coastline. All Pacific Surfliner trains feature comfortable, reclining seats with power outlets, Wi-Fi, bike and luggage racks, a free and generous baggage policy, and an onboard Market Café that offers fresh food, snacks, and beverages, including California wines, cocktails, and local craft beer.

In alignment with Amtrak's national pet policy, a limited number of pet reservations are available per train and each customer is limited to one pet reservation per trip. Pets will be allowed in all cars, except for Business Class and the Café car. Pets must remain in a carrier at all times and carriers should remain under their seat. Amtrak continues to welcome service animals on board at no charge.

To confirm pet eligibility, all customers must read and sign a Pet Release and Indemnification Agreement for each travel segment. For more information about Amtrak's Pet Policy, visit pacificsurfliner.com/onboard/pets.

