RE/MAX Marketplace Adds Three New Vendors, Providing Elevated Business Services to the RE/MAX Network

New additions include automated rental application tool and leading real estate school

DENVER, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX, LLC, one of the world's leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, today announced the addition of three companies to the RE/MAX Approved Supplier program. The new additions, spanning educational resources, investor-grade analytical tools and advanced back-office software solutions, empower agents with top resources that are easy to find and use so they can focus on what they do best – helping clients buy and sell real estate. All services and materials are available for purchase – often at lower prices negotiated by RE/MAX – through the RE/MAX Marketplace, the online portal exclusively available to RE/MAX agents in the U.S. and Canada.

New members of the RE/MAX Approved Supplier program include:

Colibri Real Estate Education: Colibri Real Estate offers real estate's most comprehensive, flexible learning solutions. As one of the leading education companies for industry professionals, Colibri has helped millions of brokers or agents achieve more in their careers. From getting licensed to maintaining licensure, Colibri provides the resources for lifelong growth.

RentSpree: Founded in 2016, RentSpree is an award-winning rental software known in all 50 states for its easy-to-use tenant screening process, renter management, partnership program and rental screening API. In just six years, RentSpree has grown its database by partnering with nearly a million agents, owners and renters across the country.

TopHap: TopHap is a real estate technology company that makes investor-grade analytics easy, intuitive, and accessible to everyone. While other platforms focus on property search and promotion, TopHap focuses on research and providing data-driven insights, with additional tools such as analytics, 3D visualizations, and artificial intelligence to make real estate research more efficient.

Many of the companies in the RE/MAX Approved Supplier program offer exclusive discounts to RE/MAX agents. With everything from yard signs to legal services, clothing to technology, these companies provide powerful tools to help RE/MAX agents run a successful business.

To learn more about becoming a RE/MAX Approved Supplier, email approvedsupplier@remax.com.

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in almost 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

