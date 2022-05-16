KnowBe4 Celebrates Success of 50,000-Customer Milestone

Consistent growth and a dedicated customer focus contributed to this achievement

TAMPA BAY, Fla. , May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced that it has reached the milestone of 50,000 customers globally. During the first quarter of 2022, KnowBe4 added nearly 2,500 customers, bringing our total customer count to 49,646 as of March 31. That's a 27.4% increase year-over-year, or an increase of nearly 10,700 new customers. Today, the 50,000-customer milestone has been reached.

"Our incredible growth over the last 12 years to reach not 50,000 individuals, because we actually have tens of millions of end users, but rather 50,000 organizations worldwide, is quite an accomplishment for KnowBe4," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "Customer satisfaction and feedback are at the core of our business model. We are very focused on customer satisfaction, which is why we are continuously recognized for customer service with notable awards and positive customer reviews. This level of dedication is something that has made KnowBe4 stand out and is a pivotal contributor to our growth and continued success."

KnowBe4 is consistently ranked high on customer review platforms such as Google, G2, TrustRadius, Gartner and others. KnowBe4 was recently recognized with a 2022 Top Rated award from TrustRadius. The organization's customer satisfaction rating remains high, consistently 97% or higher. Sjouwerman is also well known for customer service at the C-level. He sends hundreds of emails to new customers every day to see if they are happy with KnowBe4's platform and reads every single message that he receives. This is the kind of customer focus that is rarely seen from a CEO.

A few highlights from KnowBe4's customers, including their insights about the KnowBe4 platform and working with the organization are listed below:

"KnowBe4 meets so many of our needs in terms of helping us educate users and maintain compliance, while also offering the flexibility we need. Looking for phishing emails used to be heavily manual and highly inefficient…it was just a failing process. But with KnowBe4, it's an easy, efficient, full-circle progression. KnowBe4 has helped us create stronger relationships with our users. This cycle builds trust, encourages collaboration and ultimately improves our security posture. KnowBe4 is a great partner and a multifaceted tool. It has been a huge win for us."

"With the KnowBe4 social engineering platform, we manage everything ourselves which makes it easier for us to control and to customize. I've looked at other systems and they don't have the functionality and reach that KnowBe4 has given us. It took us two weeks to get it installed and set up in the way we wanted. It was super quick to implement, and the new user onboarding process is incredibly smart – people are up and running within minutes. We've worked hard to completely revitalize our security posture, and the KnowBe4 collaboration has played a significant role in helping us to achieve our goals."

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 50,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as the last line of defense.

