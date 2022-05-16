Contests
Item 9 Labs Corp. Announces Second Quarter FY 2022 Financial Results with Revenue Growth of 9% to $6.6 Million

Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
  • National Unity Rd. Dispensary Franchise Footprint Expands into Three New States
  • Cultivation, Production and Processing Expansion in Nevada Nears Completion with Phase One of Arizona Development also on Track
  • Management to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Key Operational and Financial Highlights Today at 4:30 p.m. ET

PHOENIX, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB) (the "Company")—a vertically integrated cannabis dispensary franchisor and operator that produces premium, award-winning products—today reported its fiscal second quarter operating and financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB) is a vertically integrated cannabis franchisor and operator headquartered in Arizona that produces premium, award-winning products. With deep experience in cannabis, franchising, and capital markets, the Company brings the best industry practices to markets nationwide through distinctive retail experience, cultivation capabilities, and product innovation. (PRNewsfoto/Item 9 Labs Corp.)(PRNewswire)

"Last year, our team focused on strengthening our position for future growth, both locally in Arizona and nationally across the U.S.," said Item 9 Labs Corp.'s Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Bowden. "The momentum we've achieved over the past quarter demonstrates the power of this foundation and gives a glimpse into what's ahead for our national growth and product excellence."

Key Business Highlights During Q2 FY2022 (January 1 - March 31, 2022)

Bowden continued, "Focusing on execution sums up our plan for 2022 as we continue our mission to keep the door to cannabis entrepreneurship open to the everyday entrepreneur and bring more high-quality, alternative medicine to consumers nationwide. As large equity holders, our goals remain aligned with our shareholders in creating long-term value and brands that are built to last."

Key Financial Highlights for Q2 FY2022 (compared with Q2 FY2021)

  • Revenue increased 9% to $6.6 million
  • Gross profit totaled $2.7 million
  • Gross margin remained strong at approximately 40%
  • Operating loss of $2.8 million compared with operating income of $0.5 million
  • Net loss of $3.9 million compared with net income of $50 thousand
  • Net loss included $1.1 million ($255,000 paid in cash) of interest expense compared with $.5 million ($143,000 paid in cash)
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.9 million compared with adjusted EBITDA profit of $1.0 million (invested significantly in franchise expenses, human capital, and infrastructure for expansion)
  • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $0.1 million as of March 31, 2022
  • Escrow deposits of $10.1 million in cash set aside for expansion as of March 31, 2022

Conference Call and Webcast Information – Tuesday, May 16, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT)

Item 9 Labs Corp.'s Chief Executive Officer Andrew Bowden and Chief Financial Officer Bobby Mikkelsen will host the Company's Q2 FY2022 results call.

  • Date: Monday, May 16, 2022

  • Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

  • Access by Zoom: A live and archived webcast will be available via Sequire, click on this webcast link to register or access the replay.

  • Access by Phone: Please call the conference telephone number 10-15 minutes prior to the start time: Dial-in number: 669-900-6833 // Meeting ID: 96267842685 // Passcode: 389480

  • Questions: Please submit questions to investors@item9labscorp.com before the presentation begins. The management team will do their best to answer all questions.

ITEM 9 LABS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS








March 31,


September 30,



2022


2021



(unaudited)



ASSETS





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents


$       105,128


$     1,454,460

Accounts receivable, net 


1,177,003


1,448,280

Inventory


4,819,619


6,391,351

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


782,556


802,558

     Total current assets


6,884,306


10,096,649






Property and equipment, net


24,009,739


10,877,848

Right of use asset


730,516


156,938

Construction escrow deposits


10,096,928


17,744,913

Deposits


98,701


600,000

Other assets


1,229,940


608,874

Intangible assets, net


19,590,433


18,659,095

Goodwill


58,233,386


58,064,816

     Total Assets


$120,873,949


$  116,809,133






LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current Liabilities:





Accounts payable 


$    5,522,921


$     3,759,818

Accrued payroll and payroll taxes


2,646,036


2,678,694

Accrued interest


1,792,925


1,391,766

Accrued expenses


1,241,683


1,169,776

Deferred revenue, current portion


219,992


119,992

Notes payable, current portion, net of discounts


21,136,912


4,536,002

Income tax payable


3,324


-

Operating lease liability, current portion


219,773


56,592

Convertible notes payable, net of discounts


2,815,880


1,277,394

     Total current liabilities


35,599,446


14,990,034






Deferred revenue, net of current portion


345,855


655,851

Operating lease liability, net of current portion


518,520


104,406

Notes payables, net of current portion and discounts


1,645,043


14,957,399






     Total liabilities


38,108,864


30,707,690






Commitments and Contingencies










Stockholders' Equity:





Common stock, par value $.0001 per share, 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 108,269,428 and 107,074,417 shares issued and 95,969,428 and 94,774,417 shares outstanding at March 31, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively


10,827


10,707

Additional paid-in capital


137,280,385


133,414,830

   Accumulated deficit


(41,097,186)


(33,874,094)

Treasury stock


(13,450,000)


(13,450,000)






Total Item 9 Labs Corp. Stockholders' Equity


82,744,026


86,101,443

Non-controlling interest


21,059


-






Total Stockholders' Equity


82,765,085


86,101,443






Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


$120,873,949


$  116,809,133

ITEM 9 LABS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS












For the three months ended


For the three months ended


For the six months ended


For the six months ended



March 31, 2022


March 31, 2021


March 31, 2022


March 31, 2021










Revenues, net


$                           6,638,186


$                           6,110,631


$                     12,824,197


$                       9,150,195

Cost of revenues


3,960,948


3,121,045


7,748,193


4,729,176

Gross profit


2,677,238


2,989,586


5,076,004


4,421,019










Operating expenses









     Professional fees and outside services

556,721


613,758


1,214,166


907,713

     Payroll and employee related expenses


3,055,244


1,318,842


5,205,950


2,422,146

     Sales and marketing


613,902


84,165


1,053,338


127,346

     Depreciation and amortization


442,477


105,897


881,612


248,442

     Other operating expenses


786,167


349,517


1,632,835


564,054

     Provision for (recovery of) bad debt


(5,000)


-


(5,000)


-

Total expenses


5,449,511


2,472,179


9,982,901


4,269,701










Income (loss) from operations


(2,772,273)


517,407


(4,906,897)


151,318










Other income (expense)









     Interest expense


(1,097,373)


(468,387)


(2,307,763)


(1,176,754)

     Other income


318


-


318


-

Total other income (expense), net


(1,097,055)


(468,387)


(2,307,445)


(1,176,754)










Net income (loss), before income tax provision (benefit)


(3,869,328)


49,020


(7,214,342)


(1,025,436)










Income tax provision (benefit)


3,324


-


3,324


-










Net income (loss)


(3,872,652)


49,020


(7,217,666)


(1,025,436)

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest


5,426


-


5,426


-










Net income (loss) attributable to Item 9 Labs Corp.


$                          (3,878,078)


$                                49,020


$                      (7,223,092)


$                      (1,025,436)










Basic net income (loss) per common share

$                                  (0.04)


$                                   0.00


$                              (0.08)


$                              (0.02)










Basic weighted average common shares outstanding


95,271,726


65,880,141


95,088,960


62,143,521










Diluted net income (loss) per common share

$                                  (0.04)


$                                   0.00


$                              (0.08)


$                              (0.02)










Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding


95,271,726


84,938,235


95,088,960


62,143,521

ITEM 9 LABS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

ADJUSTED EBITDA










Three months ended March 31,


Six months ended March 31,


2022


2021


2022


2021

Net income (loss)

$ (3,872,652)


$       49,020


$ (7,217,666)


$ (1,025,436)

Depreciation and amortization

442,477


105,897


881,612


248,442

Interest expense

1,097,373


468,387


2,307,763


1,176,754

Income tax expense

3,324


-


3,324


-

Stock-based expense

1,363,485


304,672


1,870,779


772,580

Acquisition related costs

23,676


87,060


23,676


266,738

Adjusted EBITDA

$    (942,317)


$ 1,015,036


$ (2,130,512)


$  1,439,078

About Item 9 Labs Corp.
Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB) is a vertically integrated cannabis operator and dispensary franchisor delivering premium products from its large-scale cultivation and production facilities in the United States. The award-winning Item 9 Labs brand specializes in best-in-class products and user experience across several cannabis categories. The company also offers a unique dispensary franchise model through the national Unity Rd. retail brand. Easing barriers to entry, the franchise provides an opportunity for both new and existing dispensary owners to leverage the knowledge, resources, and ongoing support needed to thrive in their state compliantly and successfully. Item 9 Labs brings the best industry practices to markets nationwide through distinctive retail experience, cultivation capabilities, and product innovation. The veteran management team combines a diverse skill set with deep experience in the cannabis sector, franchising, and the capital markets to lead a new generation of public cannabis companies that provide transparency, consistency, and well-being. Headquartered in Arizona, the company is currently expanding its operations space up to 640,000+ square feet on its 50-acre site, one of the largest properties in Arizona zoned to grow and cultivate flower. For additional information, visit item9labscorp.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the Company's financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, Item 9 Labs Corp. provides Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure of its performance. To provide investors with additional insight and allow for a more comprehensive understanding of the information used by management in its financial and decision-making surrounding pro forma operations, Item 9 Labs Corp. supplements its consolidated financial statements presented on a basis consistent with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, with Adjusted EBITDA as a non-GAAP financial measure of earnings. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA plus stock-based compensation and acquisition related expenses. Item 9 Labs Corp. management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a financial measure to evaluate the profitability and efficiency of the business model. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the strength of the underlying operations of the business. These adjustments, and the non-GAAP financial measures that are derived from them, provide supplemental information to analyze its operations between periods and over time. Item 9 Labs Corp. finds this especially useful when reviewing pro forma results of operations, which include large non-cash amortizations of intangible assets from acquisitions and stock-based compensation. Investors should consider its non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks and effects of legal and administrative proceedings and governmental regulation, especially in a foreign country, future financial and operational results, competition, general economic conditions, proposed transactions that are not legally binding obligations of the company and the ability to manage and continue growth. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those indicated. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include the introduction of new technology, market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents we file from time to time with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect current events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Media Contact:
Item 9 Labs Corp.
Jayne Levy, VP of Communications
Email: Jayne@item9labs.com

Investor Contact:
Item 9 Labs Corp.
800-403-1140
Email: investors@item9labscorp.com

