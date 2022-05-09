Recognized for no-code AI platform that reduces complexity and connects the dots through 3D visual discovery and advanced analytics.

PASADENA, Calif., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Virtualitics Inc, an advanced analytics and predictive AI company, announced that it has been named a 2022 Cool Vendor in Analytics and Data Science by Gartner®. The report states that organizations are looking for more collaborative, governed, and easily embedded augmented analytics in their business processes to close the gap between analytics insights and business actions.

Virtualitics is one of only three companies selected for this year’s Gartner® Cool Vendors in Analytics and Data Science. The Virtualitics AI Platform supports the full end-to-end AI workflow, making it easy for businesses to embed explainable analytics in their operations and then take action. (PRNewswire)

Virtualitics named as 2022 Gartner® Cool Vendor for Analytics and Data Science.

"Being named a 'Cool Vendor' by Gartner validates our mission to bridge the gap between data science and better business decisions," notes Virtualitics' CEO and Co-Founder Michael Amori. "Companies today are making enormous investments in data infrastructure, but the real challenge lies in getting AI-driven insights into the hands of business leaders. The Virtualitics AI Platform not only streamlines development and deployment of AI, it allows people without coding experience to leverage it."

Virtualitics is one of only three companies selected for this year's Gartner® Cool Vendors in Analytics and Data Science. Here are a few of our capabilities Gartner® singles out:

An immersive platform that brings a bit of the experience of real-time gaming to analytics. Like a shared virtual reality (VR) office where users can stand inside of and touch a dataset.

Ability to combine up to ten dimensions of data versus two, and deliver complex analyses of them in visually compelling ways.

A workflow experience that moves users seamlessly from discovery to analysis to action. Teams can collaborate from anywhere, including mobile devices, visualize what lots of comp lex data is saying, then act on it, right in the dashboard.

No coding skills are required.

The Virtualitics AI Platform supports the full end-to-end AI workflow, making it easy for businesses to embed explainable analytics in their operations and then take action. The platform allows customers to:

Explore - Find the insights you can act on faster with AI-guided exploration of your data and multidimensional, multi-experience visualizations.

Predict - Identify key trends, predict future outcomes, and test out scenarios that measure impact with advanced, no-code AI and Machine Learning techniques.

Prescribe - Deliver confident, consistent, and effective decisions based on explainable AI, so people understand why behind them.

Act - Go from informed decision to action, in a single move with integrations between AI-powered recommendations and business systems that carry them out.

View a complimentary copy of the 2022 Cool Vendors report to learn more about Virtualitics and other provider offerings.

Connect with Virtualitics:

About Virtualitics

Virtualitics, Inc. is an advanced analytics company that helps enterprises and governments make smarter business decisions, faster with ready-to-use AI that can be understood–by analysts and business leaders alike. Our AI platform allows organizations to rapidly process complex data into powerful multi-dimensional graph visualizations, and predict future business outcomes with clear, explainable no-code AI modeling. Virtualitics puts AI into use across the enterprise with enhanced analytics that's easily integrated into the flow of work. Our patented technology is based on over 10 years of research at the California Institute of Technology and NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory. For more information about Virtualitics, visit virtualitics.com .

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Media contact:

Erin Olsen

erin.o@virtualitics.com

626.826.1742

Virtualitics Logo (PRNewsfoto/Virtualitics) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Virtualitics