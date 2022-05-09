TeamViewer and SAP Join Forces to Digitalize Warehouse Operations with Augmented Reality

TeamViewer Frontline Augmented Reality (AR) solutions now enhance SAP® Extended Warehouse Management with AR-based workflows, creating more resilient and agile supply chains

TAMPA BAY, Fla., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer, a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, today announced the integration of its enterprise Augmented Reality (AR) platform, Frontline, with the SAP® Extended Warehouse Management (SAP EWM) application. With TeamViewer Frontline Augmented Reality, an SAP endorsed app from TeamViewer and part of SAP's industry cloud portfolio, customers can further enhance their logistics processes in SAP EWM and empower their workforce with AR-based vision picking that helps to increase productivity and create more efficient processes across their entire warehouse and logistics operations.

(Copyright: TeamViewer) (PRNewswire)

Stefan Krauss, SVP, General Manager Discrete Industries and Energy & Natural Resources at SAP, said: "The effects from the recent disruptions in the global supply chain have been felt by almost everyone. Companies who have adapted the quickest have deployed agile warehouse management applications like SAP EWM, enabling them to rapidly adjust to external shocks and respond to demand, supply and workforce challenges quickly. Now with the integration of TeamViewer's AR-based vision picking solution, together we can help our customers build more resilient supply chains that are also cost-effective to run."

Alfredo Patron, Executive Vice President Business Development at TeamViewer, said: "Our partnership with SAP is based on a set of common goals: innovation and disruption through cutting-edge technologies that support companies in their digital transformation. Our vision picking solution significantly improves warehouse inbound and outbound processes, resulting in faster pick rates, better accuracy, and ultimately higher customer satisfaction. Moreover, it reduces the training and onboarding time of workers in a high employee churn environment."

The integration with Frontline and SAP EWM enables businesses to directly connect warehouse and logistics workers in real-time with the critical data and information they need to perform their tasks. The AR-based workflows provide step-by-step instructions to workers on smart glasses and wearable devices that enable them to work hands-free, improving pick rates by an average of 10-15 percent and dropping error rates close to zero. At the same time, new data insights are passed back into the SAP EWM application right at the point of work to enable continual process validation and optimization that can drive significant cost savings.

This integration is the latest step of the successful partnership between TeamViewer and SAP and adds to the enhanced value already realized with integrations into SAP Field Service Management and SAP Service and Asset Manager, both part of SAP's Digital Supply Chain portfolio. TeamViewer's commitment and continuous investment into its partnership with SAP was recently recognized with an SAP Pinnacle Award in the category 'Partner Application - Industry Cloud.'

Find more information about the TeamViewer Frontline integration with SAP EWM here.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind – from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has more than 625,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs around 1,500 people globally. In 2021, TeamViewer achieved billings of EUR 548 million. TeamViewer AG (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com .

© 2022 SAP SE. All rights reserved.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

Press Contact

Julia Gottschalk

Tel.: +49 7161 60692 3895

E-mail: press@teamviewer.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TeamViewer