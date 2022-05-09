Team RWB expands health and wellness community for veterans with third generation of mobile application

ATLANTA, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB) , a nonprofit organization forging America's leading health and wellness community for veterans, announced the Team RWB App 3.0. The update offers military veterans real-life and virtual opportunities to build a healthier lifestyle with gamification and fitness tracking. The updates are an expansion of Team RWB's vision and encourage veterans to leverage the power of positive competition.

Launched in September 2019, the Team RWB App was developed to provide veterans and supporters with instant access to thousands of physical, social, and service-oriented events nationwide. Today, the app includes social feeds, member-generated events, notifications, member profiles and is rated at 4.8 stars.

Team RWB App 3.0 features include:

Challenges: Team RWB members can access and participate in challenges available through a new challenges tab. Challenges include multiple events and a dedicated social feed. Participants can earn special badges to be displayed on their profile in a subsequent update this year.





Workout Tracking: Tracked at the event level, participants can input miles, steps, and duration of activity into the app. Workout tracking allows veterans to analyze their progress, receive encouragement from other participants, and engage in positive competition.





Leaderboards: Leaderboards for challenges allow individual participants to work toward goals, ranked among others, with the opportunity to win prizes and participate in giveaways.

"The Team RWB App 3.0 will tap into the spirit of the veteran community, thriving on positive and productive competition," said Mike Erwin, Team RWB Executive Director. "This platform bridges virtual and real-life opportunities for veterans, including those in rural communities, to become their best selves through a focus on physical and mental health."

Learn more about the Team RWB App, available via iOS and Android, at teamrwb.org/member-app .

About Team Red, White & Blue

Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB) is a nonprofit organization forging the nation's leading health and wellness community. Founded in 2010, Team RWB offers veterans real-life and virtual opportunities to build a healthier lifestyle. Team RWB believes that a strong focus on mental and physical health impacts every aspect of life and is essential for veterans to unlock their full potential. For more information about Team RWB and its 200,000 members visit teamrwb.org .

