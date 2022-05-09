RNR Tire Express Surprises Tampa-Area Woman with New Car in Mother's Day Giveaway

National Franchise Leader in Tire & Wheel Industry Closes Out Annual Give-Back Initiative

TAMPA, Fla., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RNR Tire Express, a national franchise leader in the tire and wheel industry, wrapped up the week in celebration after announcing a record-breaking conclusion to their 2022 Mother's Day Giveaway. More RNR franchise locations participated in the 2022 giveaway than in any year past, which is to account for the more than 5,000 nominations that were submitted on behalf of deserving mothers throughout the country. The annual initiative gifts free sets of tires to select nominees and culminates in the surprise of a lifetime for one hand-picked recipient in the form of a brand new car.

On Friday afternoon, the RNR team arrived at the workplace of Shante Johnson in Safety Harbor, Florida. A single mother of four children, Shante was nominated for this year's giveaway by her oldest daughter, who shared a glimpse of what her mother's daily life entailed. From working two full-time jobs to provide for her family, traveling by bus and by foot for all transportation needs, to battling a recent diagnosis with breast cancer, she exemplifies the very best of what the Mother's Day Giveaway is all about – the recognition and celebration of the commitment, compassion, and bravery displayed by mothers nationwide.

Joined by family, friends, and coworkers, Shante was handed the keys to a brand new 2022 Hyundai Kona to honor the endless work she shoulders and boundless love she's shown her children as a mother. A life-changing surprise her kids believe was long overdue, if even just to put a bright smile on her face.

"So few make greater sacrifices or tirelessly give themselves to the extent that a mother does on a daily basis," says Larry Sutton, Founder/CEO of RNR Tire Express. "Hearing the countless stories that come in from all across the nation on mothers who are going the extra mile truly drives that point home, and makes this yearly give-back effort all the more rewarding for our entire team."

As the franchise continues to grow and enter into new markets in the coming years, so will the annual giveaway, spurring the involvement of an increasing number of franchise locations and attracting hundreds, if not thousands of additional nominations along the way.

"My kids are amazing, and just to know that they recognize the hard work I put in for them is a beautiful thing," says Shante Johnson. "But for somebody to take notice of that outside of our family is an incredible feeling. Just getting tires would have been amazing. To get a brand new car is something that will help make things so much easier for my family."

