Progress Residential Earns 2022 Military Friendly Employer Designation

Company is recognized for its commitment to the recruitment and advancement of veterans and servicemembers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Progress Residential, the market leader in single-family rental management services, today announced that it has earned the 2022 Military Friendly® Employer designation.

(PRNewsfoto/Progress Residential) (PRNewswire)

Institutions earning the Military Friendly® Employer designation are evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey designed by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining an organization's survey score with an assessment of the organization's ability to meet thresholds for applicant, new hire retention, employee turnover, and the promotion and advancement of veterans and military employees.

"Every day, Progress Residential recognizes and appreciates the hard work and sacrifices made by the men and women of all branches of the U.S. military," said Brandon Parise, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Progress Residential. "We are honored to receive the 2022 Military Friendly® Employer designation. Our organization is deeply committed to providing well-deserved opportunities to the people who protect our nation."

"Companies earning the Military Friendly Employers® designation create and elevate the standard for military programs across the globe. They have collectively invested in substantive programs to recruit, retain and advance the veterans and service members within their organizations," said Kayla Lopez, director of military partnerships at Military Friendly®. "To them, hiring veterans and service members is more than just the right thing to do, it makes good business sense."

Progress Residential will be showcased along with other 2022 Military Friendly® Employers in the December issue of G.I. Jobs® magazine and on MilitaryFriendly.com.

About Progress Residential

Progress Residential is a market leader in intelligent single-family rental management services, with people, technology, scale, and data-driven solutions that streamline operations, optimize asset performance, and provide an exceptional renting and living experience for our residents. Progress Residential's approximately 2,500 employees currently manage approximately 80,000 homes across 30 markets. Progress Residential also offers third-party property management service for investors with mid-to-large single-family rental home portfolios and Built for Rent communities through its Progress Residential Management Services. For more information, please visit www.rentprogress.com.

About Military Friendly ® Employers

Military Friendly® is the standard that measures an organization's commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. Over 1,500 organizations compete annually for Military Friendly® designation. Military Friendly® ratings are owned by VIQTORY, Inc., a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business. VIQTORY is not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or the federal government. Results are produced via a rules-based algorithm. The data-driven Military Friendly® lists and methodology can be found at https://www.militaryfriendly.com/mfcguide/ .

About VIQTORY

Founded in 2001, VIQTORY is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities through its owned assets such as Military Spouse Magazine®, G.I. Jobs ® and Military Friendly ® brands. VIQTORY and its brands are not a part of or endorsed by the U.S. Dept of Defense or any federal government entity. Learn more about VIQTORY at www.Viqtory.com .

Media Contact

Nikki Sloup

Vice President Communications and PR

press@progressresidential.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Progress Residential