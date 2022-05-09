Hunterwood Technologies Announces Acquisition of D and C Distributors Forage Packaging Business

COCHRANE, AB, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Hunterwood Technologies, world leaders in forage processing and compression, are announcing the acquisition of the forage materials packaging business previously operated by D&C Distributors. Located in Ellensburg, Washington USA, the business provides hay packaging equipment and hay packaging materials including hay sleeves, poly-strapping and stretch wrap to local and international markets. D&C Distributors will continue their existing twine recycling operations.

"I am excited about the enhanced value that we are now able to offer to our clients!" Says Jeff Conley, President and CEO of Hunterwood. "The combination of the acquired forage packaging solutions with our industry leading forage compaction equipment will provide a complete solution to our valued clients. We welcome the new Hunterwood team members, who will combine with our existing American team members to provide greater local presence and service. I would like to thank the Johnson family for their valuable contributions to the forage packaging industry."

With over 70% of their equipment operating in the USA, the increased local presence of Hunterwood Technologies will greatly benefit clients and customers. Hunterwood will offer improved and integrated packaging solutions, increased service availability, and a larger US parts inventory supply. Cody Wirt will manage US operations for Hunterwood.

For over 27 years, Hunterwood Technologies has been providing agricultural markets with forage processing equipment, from hay compression units to automated material handling solutions. Hunterwood has clients on five different continents, and Hunterwood machines process over 3.5 million tons of forage annually.

