Energizer Holdings, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Results

Pricing actions across both segments and strong auto care demand resulted in Net sales of $685.4 million , roughly flat to prior year, with organic growth of 1.3%. 1

Increasing fiscal year Net Sales guidance to low single digit growth and reaffirming fiscal year outlook for Adjusted earnings per share and Adjusted EBITDA.1

ST. LOUIS, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ENR) today announced results for the second fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2022.

"I would like to recognize all Energizer colleagues around the world for their dedication to delivering another successful quarter. Our top-line performance exceeded expectations driven by successful pricing execution across our brands and strong organic growth in our auto care business," said Mark LaVigne, Chief Executive Officer. "Through pricing actions and improved supply chain performance, we continue to offset inflationary cost pressures and improve speed to market. As a result, we are increasing our outlook for top-line growth for the fiscal year while maintaining our outlook for adjusted earnings per share and EBITDA."

Top-Line Performance

For the quarter, we had Net sales of $685.4 million compared to $685.1 million in the prior year period.



Second Quarter

% Chg Net sales - FY'21 $ 685.1



Organic 8.7

1.3% Change in Argentina 1.4

0.2% Impact of currency (9.8)

(1.5)% Net sales - FY'22 $ 685.4

—%

Organic Net sales increased 1.3% primarily driven by the following items:

Gross Margin

Gross margin on a reported basis was 34.8% versus 39.5% in the prior year. Excluding the current year costs from exiting the Russian market and the prior year costs related to acquisition and integration, adjusted gross margin was 34.9%, down 560 basis points from the prior year.





Second Quarter Adjusted gross margin - FY'21 (1)

40.5% Product cost impacts

(8.6)% Pricing

2.9% Currency impact and other

0.1% Adjusted gross margin - FY'22 (1)

34.9%

The Gross margin decrease was largely driven by a continuation of higher operating costs, including transportation, material and labor, consistent with ongoing inflationary trends. Partially offsetting these margin impacts was the positive impact of executed price increases in battery and auto care.

Selling, General and Administrative Expense (SG&A)

SG&A, excluding current year costs from exiting Russia and acquisition and integration costs in the prior year, for the second quarter was 17.2% of Net sales, or $117.6 million, compared to 16.7%, or $114.1 million in the prior year. The increase was primarily driven by higher IT spending related to our investment in digital transformation.(1)

Advertising and Promotion Expense (A&P)

A&P was 2.9% of net sales for the second fiscal quarter, compared to 4.0% in the prior year or a $7.5 million decline due to timing of planned current year spend.

Earnings Per Share and Adjusted EBITDA Second Quarter (In millions, except per share data) 2022

2021 Net earnings/(loss) $ 19.0

$ (10.2) Diluted net earnings/(loss) per common share $ 0.27

$ (0.21)







Adjusted net earnings(1) $ 33.3

$ 56.8 Adjusted diluted net earnings per common share(1) $ 0.47

$ 0.77 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 114.6

$ 147.6

The changes in Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted diluted net earnings per common share for the quarter reflect higher input costs which compressed the current period gross margin and slightly higher SG&A, partially offset by lower A&P spending. Adjusted diluted net earnings per common share benefited from lower interest and taxes in the current quarter as well.

Continued Return of Capital

Common stock dividend payments in the quarter of approximately $22.3 million , or $0.30 per common share.

During the quarter, the mandatory convertible preferred stock automatically converted to approximately 4,700,000 shares of common stock. Prior to the conversion, there were dividends paid of $4.0 million , or $1.875 per share of mandatory convertible preferred stock, which had been declared in the first fiscal quarter.

Financial Outlook and Assumptions for Fiscal Year 2022(1)

We are increasing our previously communicated full year Net sales outlook to low single digit growth as we have delivered a strong first half performance and executed pricing initiatives across the globe which should further benefit sales. The current operating environment remains volatile, but as a result of our pricing actions and cost management efforts we are reaffirming our guidance for Adjusted earnings per share of $3.00 to $3.30 and Adjusted EBITDA of $560 million to $590 million.

ENERGIZER HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS

(Condensed)

(In millions, except per share data - Unaudited)



For the Quarter Ended

March 31,

For the Six Months Ended

March 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net sales $ 685.4

$ 685.1

$ 1,531.7

$ 1,533.7 Cost of products sold (1) 447.0

414.6

981.7

925.3 Gross profit 238.4

270.5

550.0

608.4 Selling, general and administrative expense (1) 123.4

123.8

245.5

247.9 Advertising and sales promotion expense 19.6

27.1

71.3

76.7 Research and development expense (1) 7.9

9.0

16.8

16.6 Amortization of intangible assets 15.2

15.3

30.4

30.8 Interest expense 38.3

39.1

75.3

86.4 Loss on extinguishment of debt (2) —

70.0

—

75.7 Other items, net (1) 6.0

(0.1)

6.2

0.7 Earnings/(loss) before income taxes 28.0

(13.7)

104.5

73.6 Income tax provision/(benefit) 9.0

(3.5)

25.5

16.7 Net earnings/(loss) 19.0

(10.2)

79.0

56.9 Mandatory preferred stock dividends —

(4.1)

(4.0)

(8.1) Net earnings/(loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 19.0

$ (14.3)

$ 75.0

$ 48.8















Basic net earnings/(loss) per common share $ 0.27

$ (0.21)

$ 1.09

$ 0.71 Diluted net earnings(loss) per common share (3) $ 0.27

$ (0.21)

$ 1.09

$ 0.71















Weighted average shares of common stock - Basic 70.4

68.4

68.6

68.5 Weighted average shares of common stock - Diluted (3) 71.6

68.4

69.0

68.8





(1) See the attached Supplemental Schedules - Non-GAAP Reconciliations, which break out the costs from exiting the Russian market and the Acquisition and integration related costs included within these lines.



(2) The Loss on the extinguishment of debt for the quarter and six months ended March 31, 2021 related to the Company's term loan refinancing in December 2020 and the redemption of the $600.0 million Senior Notes due in 2027 in January 2021.



(3) During the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the mandatory convertible preferred shares were converted to approximately 4.7 million common stock. For the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and for the six months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, the conversion of the mandatory convertible preferred shares was anti-dilutive and the mandatory preferred stock dividends are included in the dilution calculation.

ENERGIZER HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Condensed)

(In millions - Unaudited)

Assets March 31,

2022

September 30,

2021 Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 213.2

$ 238.9 Trade receivables 335.9

292.9 Inventories 854.0

728.3 Other current assets 190.9

179.4 Total current assets $ 1,594.0

$ 1,439.5 Property, plant and equipment, net 386.2

382.9 Operating lease assets 106.8

112.3 Goodwill 1,048.5

1,053.8 Other intangible assets, net 1,840.9

1,871.3 Deferred tax asset 21.3

21.7 Other assets 162.2

126.0 Total assets $ 5,159.9

$ 5,007.5







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Current liabilities





Current maturities of long-term debt $ 12.0

$ 12.0 Current portion of capital leases 2.0

2.3 Notes payable 1.2

105.0 Accounts payable 383.1

454.8 Current operating lease liabilities 15.8

15.5 Other current liabilities 324.4

356.8 Total current liabilities $ 738.5

$ 946.4 Long-term debt 3,592.6

3,333.4 Operating lease liabilities 96.2

102.3 Deferred tax liability 102.1

91.3 Other liabilities 169.2

178.4 Total liabilities $ 4,698.6

$ 4,651.8 Shareholders' equity





Common stock 0.8

0.7 Mandatory convertible preferred stock —

— Additional paid-in capital 844.4

832.0 Retained earnings 27.9

(5.0) Treasury stock (249.8)

(241.6) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (162.0)

(230.4) Total shareholders' equity $ 461.3

$ 355.7 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,159.9

$ 5,007.5

ENERGIZER HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Condensed)

(In millions - Unaudited)



For the Six Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021 Cash Flow from Operating Activities





Net earnings $ 79.0

$ 56.9 Non-cash integration and restructuring charges 3.0

3.5 Depreciation and amortization 58.6

58.7 Deferred income taxes 0.3

2.1 Share-based compensation expense 6.4

9.4 Loss on extinguishment of debt —

75.7 Non-cash charges for exiting the Russian market 13.4

— Non-cash items included in income, net 7.8

10.8 Other, net (3.7)

(0.3) Changes in current assets and liabilities used in operations (273.5)

(204.4) Net cash (used by)/from operating activities (108.7)

12.4







Cash Flow from Investing Activities





Capital expenditures (45.9)

(19.2) Proceeds from sale of assets 0.1

0.1 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired and working capital settlements 0.4

(67.1) Net cash used by investing activities (45.4)

(86.2)







Cash Flow from Financing Activities





Cash proceeds from issuance of debt with original maturities greater than 90 days 300.0

1,200.0 Payments on debt with maturities greater than 90 days (7.2)

(1,983.9) Net (decrease)/increase in debt with original maturities of 90 days or less (102.2)

88.1 Premiums paid on extinguishment of debt —

(122.5) Debt issuance costs (7.3)

(17.7) Payment of contingent consideration —

(3.9) Dividends paid on common stock (42.8)

(43.3) Dividends paid on mandatory convertible preferred stock (8.0)

(8.1) Common stock purchased —

(21.3) Taxes paid for withheld share-based payments (2.3)

(6.7) Net cash from/(used by) financing activities 130.2

(919.3)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (1.8)

4.3







Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (25.7)

(988.8) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 238.9

1,249.8 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 213.2

$ 261.0

ENERGIZER HOLDINGS, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures

For the Quarter and Six Months Ended March 31, 2022

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide users with additional meaningful comparisons to the corresponding historical or future period. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude items that are not reflective of the Company's on-going operating performance, such as acquisition and integration costs, an acquisition earn out, the costs of exiting the Russian market and the loss on extinguishment of debt. In addition, these measures help investors to analyze year over year comparability when excluding currency fluctuations as well as other Company initiatives that are not on-going. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are an enhancement to assist investors in understanding our business and in performing analysis consistent with financial models developed by research analysts. Investors should consider non-GAAP measures in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, the comparable GAAP measures. In addition, these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures used by other companies due to possible differences in methods and in the items being adjusted.

We provide the following non-GAAP measures and calculations, as well as the corresponding reconciliation to the closest GAAP measure in the following supplemental schedules:

Segment Profit. This amount represents the operations of our two reportable segments including allocations for shared support functions. General corporate and other expenses, amortization expense, interest expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, other items, net, the charges related to acquisition and integration costs, including restructuring charges, an acquisition earn out and the costs of exiting the Russian market have all been excluded from segment profit.

Adjusted Net Earnings and Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings Per Common Share (EPS). These measures exclude the impact of the costs related to acquisition and integration, an acquisition earn out, the costs of exiting the Russian market and the loss on extinguishment of debt.

Non-GAAP Tax Rate. This is the tax rate when excluding the pre-tax impact of acquisition and integration costs, an acquisition earn out, the costs of exiting the Russian market and the loss on extinguishment of debt, as well as the related tax impact for these items, calculated utilizing the statutory rate for where the impact was incurred.

Organic. This is the non-GAAP financial measurement of the change in revenue or segment profit that excludes or otherwise adjusts for the change in Argentina operations and impact of currency from the changes in foreign currency exchange rates as defined below:

Change in Argentina Operations. The Company is presenting separately all changes in sales and segment profit from our Argentina affiliate due to the designation of the economy as highly inflationary as of July 1, 2018.

Impact of currency. The Company evaluates the operating performance of our Company on a currency neutral basis. The impact of currency is the difference between the value of current year foreign operations at the current period ending USD exchange rate, compared to the value of the current year foreign operations at the prior period ending USD exchange rate, as well as the impact of hedging on the currency fluctuation.

Adjusted Comparisons. Detail for adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, adjusted SG&A, adjusted SG&A as percent of sales and adjusted Other items, net are also supplemental non-GAAP measure disclosures. These measures exclude the impact of costs related to acquisition and integration, an acquisition earn out and the costs of exiting the Russian market.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA is defined as net earnings before income tax provision, interest, loss on extinguishment of debt and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA further excludes the impact of the costs related to acquisition and integration, acquisition earn out, the costs of exiting the Russian market and share-based payments.

Energizer Holdings, Inc.

Supplemental Schedules - Segment Information and Supplemental Sales Data

For the Quarter and Six Months Ended March 31, 2022

(In millions - Unaudited)

As of October 1, 2021, the Company has changed its reportable segments from two geographical segments, previously Americas and International, to two product groupings, Battery & Lights and Auto Care. This change came with the completion of the Spectrum Holdings, Inc. Battery and Auto Care Acquisition integrations in the first fiscal quarter of 2022. The Company changed its reporting structure to better reflect what the chief operating decision maker is reviewing to make organizational decisions and resource allocations. The Company has recast the information for the quarter and six months ended March 31, 2021 to align with this presentation.

Energizer's operating model includes a combination of standalone and shared business functions between the product segments, varying by country and region of the world. Shared functions include the sales and marketing functions, as well as human resources, IT and finance shared service costs. Energizer applies a fully allocated cost basis, in which shared business functions are allocated between segments. Such allocations are estimates, and do not represent the costs of such services if performed on a standalone basis. Segment sales and profitability, as well as the reconciliation to earnings before income taxes for the quarters and six months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, are presented below:



Quarters Ended March 31,

Six Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net Sales













Batteries & Lights $ 516.5

$ 542.9

$ 1,256.7

$ 1,286.8 Auto Care 168.9

142.2

275.0

246.9 Total net sales $ 685.4

$ 685.1

$ 1,531.7

$ 1,533.7 Segment Profit













Batteries & Lights 95.3

125.4

263.7

305.9 Auto Care 24.3

28.9

24.1

47.2 Total segment profit $ 119.6

$ 154.3

$ 287.8

$ 353.1 General corporate and other expenses (1) (25.6)

(25.8)

(47.3)

(49.8) Amortization of intangible assets (15.2)

(15.3)

(30.4)

(30.8) Acquisition and integration costs (2) —

(16.8)

(16.5)

(35.1) Acquisition earn out (3) —

(1.1)

(1.1)

(1.1) Loss on extinguishment of debt —

(70.0)

—

(75.7) Interest expense (38.3)

(39.1)

(75.3)

(86.4) Exit of Russian market (4) (14.0)

—

(14.0)

— Other items, net - Adjusted (5) 1.5

0.1

1.3

(0.6) Total earnings/(loss) before income taxes $ 28.0

$ (13.7)

$ 104.5

$ 73.6





(1) Recorded in SG&A on the Consolidated (Condensed) Statement of Earnings. (2) See the Supplemental Schedules - Non-GAAP Reconciliations for the line items where these charges are recorded in the Consolidated (Condensed) Statement of Earnings. (3) This represents the earn out achieved through March 31, 2021 under the incentive agreements entered into with the fiscal 2021 acquisition of a formulations company, and is recorded in SG&A on the Consolidated (Condensed) Statement of Earnings. (4) These are the costs associated with the exit of the Russian market during the second quarter of fiscal 2022. See the Supplemental Non-GAAP reconciliation for the line items where these charges are recorded in the Consolidated (Condensed) Statement of Earnings. (5) See the Supplemental Non-GAAP reconciliation for the Other items, net reconciliation between the reported and adjusted balances.

Supplemental segment information is presented below for depreciation and amortization:

Energizer Holdings, Inc.

Supplemental Schedules - Segment Information and Supplemental Sales Data

For the Quarter and Six Months Ended March 31, 2022

(In millions - Unaudited)









Quarters Ended March 31,

Six Months Ended March 31, Depreciation and amortization 2022

2021

2022

2021 Batteries & Lights $ 11.7

$ 11.9

$ 23.9

$ 23.9 Auto Care 2.3

1.7

4.3

4.0 Total segment depreciation and amortization $ 14.0

$ 13.6

$ 28.2

$ 27.9 Amortization of intangible assets 15.2

15.3

30.4

30.8 Total depreciation and amortization $ 29.2

$ 28.9

$ 58.6

$ 58.7

Energizer Holdings, Inc.

Supplemental Schedules - GAAP EPS to Adjusted EPS Reconciliation

For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

(In millions, except per share data - Unaudited)

The following tables provide a reconciliation of Net earnings and Diluted net earnings per common share to Adjusted net

earnings and Adjusted diluted net earnings per share, which are non-GAAP measures.



For the Quarters Ended

March 31,

For the Six Months Ended

March 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net earnings/(loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 19.0

$ (14.3)

$ 75.0

$ 48.8 Mandatory preferred stock dividends —

(4.1)

(4.0)

(8.1) Net earnings/(loss) 19.0

(10.2)

79.0

56.9 Pre-tax adjustments













Acquisition and integration (1) —

16.8

16.5

35.1 Acquisition earn out —

1.1

1.1

1.1 Loss on extinguishment of debt —

70.0

—

75.7 Exit of Russian market (1) 14.0

—

14.0

— Total adjustments, pre-tax $ 14.0

$ 87.9

$ 31.6

$ 111.9 After tax adjustments













Acquisition and integration —

12.9

13.0

27.3 Acquisition earn out —

0.8

0.8

0.8 Loss on extinguishment of debt —

53.3

—

58.0 Exit of Russian market (1) 14.3

—

14.3

— Total adjustments, after tax $ 14.3

$ 67.0

$ 28.1

$ 86.1 Adjusted net earnings (2) $ 33.3

$ 56.8

$ 107.1

$ 143.0 Mandatory preferred stock dividends —

(4.1)

(4.0)

(8.1) Adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders $ 33.3

$ 52.7

$ 103.1

$ 134.9















Diluted net earnings/(loss) per common share $ 0.27

$ (0.21)

$ 1.09

$ 0.71 Adjustments













Acquisition and integration —

0.19

0.18

0.37 Acquisition earn out —

0.01

0.01

0.01 Loss on extinguishment of debt —

0.78

—

0.79 Exit of Russian market (1) 0.20

—

0.20

— Impact for diluted share calculation (3) —

—

0.01

0.07 Adjusted diluted net earnings per diluted common share (3) $ 0.47

$ 0.77

$ 1.49

$ 1.95 Weighted average shares of common stock - Diluted 71.6

68.4

69.0

68.8 Adjusted Weighted average shares of common stock - Diluted (3) 71.6

68.6

71.8

73.4





(1) See Supplemental Schedules - Non-GAAP Reconciliations for the line items where these costs are recorded on the unaudited Consolidated (Condensed) Statement of Earnings. (2) The effective tax rate for the Adjusted - Non-GAAP Earnings and Diluted EPS for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 was 20.7% and 23.5%, respectively, and for the six months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 was 21.3% and 22.9%, respectively, as calculated utilizing the statutory rate for where the costs were incurred. (3) During the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the mandatory convertible preferred shares were converted to approximately 4.7 million common stock. For the six months ended March 31, 2022, the full conversion was dilutive and the mandatory preferred stock dividends are excluded from net earnings in the Adjusted dilution calculation.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the Adjusted Weighted average shares of common stock - Diluted includes the dilutive impact of our outstanding performance shares, restricted stock and mandatory preferred stock dividends as they are dilutive to the calculation. The conversion of the mandatory convertible preferred stock was not dilutive for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. For the six months ended March 31, 2021, the diluted net earnings per common share is assuming the conversion of the mandatory convertible preferred stock to 4.6 million shares of common stock, and excluding the mandatory preferred stock dividends from net earnings.

Energizer Holdings, Inc.

Supplemental Schedules - Segment Sales

For the Quarter and Six Months Ended March 31, 2022

(In millions - Unaudited)

Net sales Q1'22

% Chg

Q2'22

% Chg

Six Months

'22

% Chg Batteries & Lights





















Net sales - prior year $ 743.9





$ 542.9





$ 1,286.8



Organic (1.7)

(0.2)%

(18.9)

(3.5)%

$ (20.6)

(1.6)% Change in Argentina 2.4

0.3%

1.4

0.3%

$ 3.8

0.3% Impact of currency (4.4)

(0.6)%

(8.9)

(1.7)%

$ (13.3)

(1.0)% Net sales - current year $ 740.2

(0.5)%

$ 516.5

(4.9)%

$ 1,256.7

(2.3)%























Auto Care





















Net sales - prior year $ 104.7





$ 142.2





$ 246.9



Organic 1.4

1.3%

27.6

19.4%

$ 29.0

11.7% Impact of currency —

—%

(0.9)

(0.6)%

$ (0.9)

(0.3)% Net sales - current year $ 106.1

1.3%

$ 168.9

18.8%

$ 275.0

11.4%























Total Net Sales





















Net sales - prior year $ 848.6





$ 685.1





$ 1,533.7



Organic (0.3)

—%

8.7

1.3%

$ 8.4

0.5% Change in Argentina 2.4

0.3%

1.4

0.2%

$ 3.8

0.2% Impact of currency (4.4)

(0.6)%

(9.8)

(1.5)%

$ (14.2)

(0.8)% Net sales - current year $ 846.3

(0.3)%

$ 685.4

—%

$ 1,531.7

(0.1)%

Energizer Holdings, Inc.

Supplemental Schedules - Segment Profit

For the Quarter and Six Months Ended March 31, 2022

(In millions - Unaudited)

Segment profit Q1'22

% Chg

Q2'22

% Chg

Six Months

'22

% Chg Batteries & Lights





















Segment profit - prior year $ 180.5





$ 125.4





$ 305.9



Organic (15.9)

(8.8)%

(27.3)

(21.8)%

(43.2)

(14.1)% Change in Argentina 3.0

1.7%

1.1

0.9%

4.1

1.3% Impact of currency 0.8

0.4%

(3.9)

(3.1)%

(3.1)

(1.0)% Segment profit - current year $ 168.4

(6.7)%

$ 95.3

(24.0)%

$ 263.7

(13.8)%























Auto Care





















Segment profit - prior year $ 18.3





$ 28.9





$ 47.2



Organic (18.4)

(100.5)%

(4.0)

(13.8)%

(22.4)

(47.5)% Impact of currency (0.1)

(0.6)%

(0.6)

(2.1)%

$ (0.7)

(1.4)% Segment profit - current year $ (0.2)

(101.1)%

$ 24.3

(15.9)%

$ 24.1

(48.9)%























Total Segment Profit





















Segment profit - prior year $ 198.8





$ 154.3





$ 353.1



Organic (34.3)

(17.3)%

(31.3)

(20.3)%

(65.6)

(18.6)% Change in Argentina 3.0

1.5%

1.1

0.7%

4.1

1.2% Impact of currency 0.7

0.4%

(4.5)

(2.9)%

(3.8)

(1.1)% Segment profit - current year $ 168.2

(15.4)%

$ 119.6

(22.5)%

$ 287.8

(18.5)%

Energizer Holdings, Inc.

Supplemental Schedules - Non-GAAP Reconciliations

For the Quarter and Six Months Ended March 31, 2022

(In millions - Unaudited)

Gross profit Q1'22 Q2'22

Q1'21 Q2'21

Q2'22 YTD

Q2'21 YTD Net sales $ 846.3 $ 685.4

$ 848.6 $ 685.1

$ 1,531.7

$ 1,533.7 Cost of products sold - adjusted 528.7 446.3

503.0 407.3

975.0

910.3 Adjusted Gross profit $ 317.6 $ 239.1

$ 345.6 $ 277.8

$ 556.7

$ 623.4 Adjusted Gross margin 37.5% 34.9%

40.7% 40.5%

36.3%

40.6% Acquisition and integration costs 6.0 —

7.7 7.3

6.0

15.0 Exit of Russian market — 0.7

— —

0.7

— Reported Cost of products sold 534.7 447.0

510.7 414.6

981.7

925.3 Gross profit $ 311.6 $ 238.4

$ 337.9 $ 270.5

$ 550.0

$ 608.4 Gross margin 36.8% 34.8%

39.8% 39.5%

35.9%

39.7%



















SG&A Q1'22 Q2'22

Q1'21 Q2'21

Q2'22 YTD

Q2'21 YTD Segment SG&A $ 89.9 $ 92.0

$ 89.7 $ 88.3

$ 181.9

$ 178.0 Corporate SG&A 21.7 25.6

24.0 25.8

47.3

49.8 SG&A Adjusted - subtotal $ 111.6 $ 117.6

$ 113.7 $ 114.1

$ 229.2

$ 227.8 SG&A Adjusted % of Net sales 13.2% 17.2%

13.4% 16.7%

15.0%

14.9% Acquisition and integration costs 9.4 —

10.4 8.6

9.4

19.0 Acquisition earn out 1.1 —

— 1.1

1.1

1.1 Exit of Russian market — 5.8

— —

5.8

— Reported SG&A $ 122.1 $ 123.4

$ 124.1 $ 123.8

$ 245.5

$ 247.9 Reported SG&A % of Net sales 14.4% 18.0%

14.6% 18.1%

16.0%

16.2%



















Other items, net Q1'22 Q2'22

Q1'21 Q2'21

Q2'22 YTD

Q2'21 YTD Interest income $ (0.2) $ (0.3)

$ (0.1) $ (0.2)

$ (0.5)

$ (0.3) Foreign currency exchange loss 1.3 (0.1)

1.3 0.5

1.2

1.8 Pension benefit other than service costs (1.1) (1.1)

(0.5) (0.5)

(2.2)

(1.0) Other 0.2 —

— 0.1

0.2

0.1 Other items, net - Adjusted $ 0.2 $ (1.5)

$ 0.7 $ (0.1)

$ (1.3)

$ 0.6 Exit of Russian market — 7.5

— —

7.5

— Other — —

0.1 —

—

0.1 Total Other items, net $ 0.2 $ 6.0

$ 0.8 $ (0.1)

$ 6.2

$ 0.7



















Acquisition and integration Q1'22 Q2'22

Q1'21 Q2'21

Q2'22 YTD

Q2'21 YTD Cost of products sold $ 6.0 $ —

$ 7.7 $ 7.3

$ 6.0

$ 15.0 SG&A 9.4 —

10.4 8.6

9.4

19.0 Research and development 1.1 —

0.1 0.9

1.1

1.0 Other items, net — —

0.1 —

—

0.1 Acquisition and integration related items $ 16.5 $ —

$ 18.3 $ 16.8

$ 16.5

$ 35.1

Energizer Holdings, Inc.

Supplemental Schedules - Non-GAAP Reconciliations cont.

For the Quarter and Six Months Ended March 31, 2022

(In millions - Unaudited)



Q2'22

Q1'22

Q4'21

Q3'21

LTM 03/31/22 (1)

Q2'21 Net earnings/(loss) $ 19.0

$ 60.0

$ 83.2

$ 20.8

$ 183.0

$ (10.2) Income tax provision/(benefit) 9.0

16.5

(26.2)

2.8

2.1

(3.5) Earnings/(loss) before income taxes 28.0

76.5

57.0

23.6

185.1

(13.7) Interest expense 38.3

37.0

36.8

38.6

150.7

39.1 Loss on extinguishment of debt —

—

—

27.6

27.6

70.0 Depreciation & Amortization 29.2

29.4

29.8

30.0

118.4

28.9 EBITDA $ 95.5

$ 142.9

$ 123.6

$ 119.8

$ 481.8

$ 124.3 Adjustments:





















Acquisition and integration costs —

16.5

14.3

19.5

50.3

16.8 Exit of Russian market 14.0

—

—

—

14.0

— Acquisition earn out —

1.1

1.1

1.2

3.4

1.1 Share-based payments 5.1

1.3

(3.1)

3.9

7.2

5.4 Adjusted EBITDA $ 114.6

$ 161.8

$ 135.9

$ 144.4

$ 556.7

$ 147.6

(1) LTM defined as the latest 12 months for the period ending March 31, 2022.

Energizer Holdings, Inc.

Supplemental Schedules - Non-GAAP Reconciliations cont.

FY 2022 Outlook

(In millions - Unaudited)















Fiscal Year 2022 Outlook Reconciliation - Adjusted earnings and diluted net earnings per common share -(EPS) (in millions, except per share data) Adjusted Net earnings

Adjusted EPS Fiscal Year 2022 - GAAP Outlook $187 to $210

$2.61 to $2.91 Impacts:













Acquisition and integration costs, net of tax benefit 13 to 13

0.18 to 0.18 Acquisition earn out 1

1

0.01

0.01 Exit of Russian operations, net of tax 14

14

0.20

0.20 Fiscal Year 2022 - Adjusted Outlook $215 to $238

$3.00 to $3.30



















Fiscal Year 2022 Outlook Reconciliation - Adjusted EBITDA





(in millions, except per share data)





Net earnings $187 to $210 Income tax provision 40 to 68 Earnings before income taxes $227 to $278 Interest expense 151 to 145 Amortization 65 to 60 Depreciation 65 to 60 EBITDA $508 to $543







Adjustments:





Integration costs 17 to 17 Acquisition earn out 1 to 1 Exit of Russian operation 14 to 14 Share-based payments 20 to 15 Adjusted EBITDA $560 to $590

