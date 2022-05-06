ROBOKILLER OBSERVES 21% DECREASE IN PHONE SCAMS IN APRIL 2022, ACCORDING TO ROBOKILLER INSIGHTS

NEW YORK , May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans received an estimated 11.3 billion spam text messages and 6.1 billion spam calls in April—month-over-month decreases of 2% and 18%, respectively, and the first decrease since February 2022 —according to RoboKiller, the app that eliminates 99% of spam calls and text messages.

Even with a monthly decline in spam totals, spam calls and spam texts are pacing far ahead of 2021 levels. Spam text messages in April 2022 are up 77% from April 2021, while spam calls are up 5%. The significant increase in spam text messages underscores a shift RoboKiller has observed in the way scammers operate; it also shows spammers will stop at nothing to steal your hard-earned money. In fact, according to RoboKiller's estimates, Americans have already lost $3.6 billion to phone fraud in 2022 so far.

APRIL 2022 KEY MESSAGING TRENDS

As the midterm elections near, Americans can expect political-related messaging—whether that be calls or texts—to increase. RoboKiller identified a similar spike in May and June of 2020 as the presidential election neared, and chances are the same pattern will unfold this year. This is especially likely considering political calls and texts remained prominent in an off-election year.

Top Spam Texts Nationwide:

Spam Text Category Estimated Spam Texts % Of Total Spam Texts Delivery (UPS, Amazon, USPS) 983,429,760 8.66% Bank 333,813,423 2.94% COVID 219,129,676 1.93%

Top Spam Calls Nationwide:

Spam Call Category Estimated Spam Calls % Of Total Spam Calls Spam Call Examples Vehicle Warranty 797,918,578 13.03% Listen to spam call recording Health Insurance 467,238,584 7.58% Listen to spam call recording

Tips On How To Stop Phone Scams:

Don't answer phone calls from unknown numbers, especially those that call or text at odd hours.

Don't follow prompts like "Press 1" or click any links.

Never provide personal information like banking details or other sensitive information to unknown callers.

Download a spam text and spam call blocker like RoboKiller to equip your phone with the latest technology to stop scams.

Any brand interested in protecting themselves against scams perpetrated under their name can contact our enterprise services team for more information.

About RoboKiller

With more than 12 million downloads and $400 million in losses prevented, RoboKiller is the leading independent spam call and text blocker. RoboKiller has been named a leader in technical and mobile achievement by the Webby Awards, Media Excellence, Best in Biz, and more. RoboKiller was named the most effective solution to robocalls by the FTC .

RoboKiller's robocall and spam text insights are powered by a global database of millions of phone scams and audio fingerprints. RoboKiller's proprietary data insights have been featured by The New York Times, ABC World News, NBC Nightly News, and many others.

For custom data inquiries, contact RoboKiller's insights team here or at pr@robokiller.com. For information about RoboKiller's enterprise spam blocking solutions, visit enterprise.robokiller.com .

RoboKiller is available for download in the Apple App Store and Google Play . To learn more, visit www.robokiller.com .

RoboKiller, a Teltech brand, is a division of Mosaic Group, an IAC Company (NASDAQ: IAC).

