Legendary Composer and International Rock Star YOSHIKI Reveals Las Vegas and Mexico Concert Dates as a Special Guest on Sarah Brightman's "A STARLIGHT SYMPHONY" TOUR This Fall

LOS ANGELES, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YOSHIKI - the most influential composer and rock star in Japanese history - will perform at 7 special concerts in October as a special guest to GRAMMY® Award-nominated artist Sarah Brightman, joining her for an exclusive Las Vegas engagement at The Venetian Resort® and concert dates in Mexico.

"A Starlight Symphony" is a concert experience showcasing Brightman performing alongside an orchestra and choir, featuring a guest performance by YOSHIKI. With two of the biggest names in music joining together in a rare live musical performance, fans of these acclaimed international artists can come together to celebrate music at this magical once-in-a-lifetime event.

In addition, YOSHIKI's live concert special "YOSHIKI: Live at Carnegie Hall," is now available for the first time on-demand on PBS Passport . He packs New York City's legendary Carnegie Hall for two unbelievable back-to-back performances featuring the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra.

Ticket presales for these shows began on Tuesday May 3rd. Very special "VIP Experience" packages are also available HERE and are sure to make a memorable Mother's Day gift!

LAS VEGAS TICKETS PRESALE:

May 3rd 12 PM PT/3 pm ET until Thursday May 5th @ 10 PM PT/1 AM ET



MEXICO TICKETS PRESALE:

May 3rd 12 PM CT until Thursday May 5th at 10 PM CT

TOUR DATES:

10/12 Las Vegas, NV Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort® *

10/14 Las Vegas, NV Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort® *

10/15 Las Vegas, NV Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort® *

10/18 Zapopan (Guadalajara), MX Auditorio Telmex

10/19 Monterrey, MX Arena Monterrey

10/21 Puebla, MX Auditorio Metropolitano

10/22 Mexico City, MX Arena CDMX

General On Sale:

Las Vegas shows begin Friday May 6th @ 10 AM PT/1 PM ET

Mexico shows begin Friday May 6th @ 10 AM CT

ABOUT YOSHIKI:

Named one of the most influential composers in Japanese history, YOSHIKI has sold over 50 million albums and singles worldwide to date as both leader of X JAPAN and as an accomplished solo artist. Trained as a classical pianist, YOSHIKI has composed a wide array of pieces, from the Golden Globes theme song to a piano concerto for the Emperor of Japan. As a classical artist, YOSHIKI has headlined Carnegie Hall, with his live concert special Yoshiki: Live at Carnegie Hall airing on PBS stations nationwide. He has collaborated with Beatles producer Sir George Martin, Queen, Sarah Brightman, The Chainsmokers, Bono, will.i.am, and St. Vincent. A fashion icon and creator of designer label Yoshikimono, YOSHIKI has modeled for YSL Beauty and was the first Japanese man to appear on the cover of Vogue Japan. YOSHIKI was recently awarded a Medal of Honor by the Emperor of Japan for his charitable efforts through his nonprofit organization Yoshiki Foundation America. His own Sanrio character yoshikitty was created by Hello Kitty designer Yuko Yamaguchi, and YOSHIKI also inspired the comic series Blood Red Dragon written by Stan Lee. YOSHIKI also has his own line of wines from Napa Valley in collaboration with Robert Mondavi Jr.

ABOUT SARAH BRIGHTMAN:

Known for her three-octave range and for pioneering the classical-crossover music movement, Sarah Brightman has amassed global sales of more than 30 million units. The only artist to have simultaneously topped Billboard's dance and classical music charts, Brightman has racked up more than 180 gold and platinum awards in over 40 countries. She is also known for her iconic star turn in The Phantom of the Opera, whose soundtrack has sold more than 40 million copies worldwide. Her duet with Bocelli, "Time To Say Goodbye," became an international success selling 12 million copies worldwide. Brightman's albums Eden, La Luna, Harem, and Symphony were each chart-topping Billboard hits and accompanied by world tours. Additionally, Brightman has performed at such prestigious events as the 2007 Concert for Diana, the 1992 Barcelona Olympic Games and the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games.

