BORAM POSTNATAL RETREAT OPENS FOR MOTHER'S DAY WEEKEND AS THE FIRST CENTER IN THE US FOR MOTHERS TO RECOVER FROM BIRTH WITH THEIR BABY & PARTNER

With the mission of making postnatal care essential in the US, Boram Postnatal Retreat's model of care is built on evidence-based practices and modern research

NEW YORK, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The first dedicated postnatal care center in the US, entitled Boram Postnatal Retreat, is open just in time for Mother's Day Weekend in the esteemed 5* hotel The Langham, New York, Fifth Avenue. Boram Postnatal Retreat was founded by wife and husband Boram Nam and Suk Park, who realized the absence of essential after birth care services for new parents in the US, following Nam's challenging recovery after giving birth to their second child.

Boram Postnatal Retreat: Baby Room, Lucy Schaeffer (PRNewswire)

Nam compared the care that her friends were getting back home in South Korea with the country's extensive network of postnatal retreats to the absence of any kind of system or prescribed after labor care in the US. This experience convinced her of the necessity to bring this service that is now commonplace in her home country to the US and open a postnatal retreat stateside to ease the transition between hospital and home for new mothers.

During pregnancy, there is an abundance of information and focus on the mother's health; but after the baby arrives, the mother is put on the backburner. Offering a first-of-its-kind retreat-style experience focused on caring for mother and baby, Boram Postnatal Retreat aims to shift this paradigm, literally and figuratively filling in for the 'village' that's difficult to find in today's world. To describe the ethos of this new postpartum offering, Nam and Park landed on naming their company after the wife Boram, which aptly means in Korean "fruits of one's labor."

Boram Postnatal Retreat provides 24/7 baby care supervised by certified IBCLC nurses with staffing from nursing assistants and postpartum doulas. The staff assists with baby monitoring/recording vitals, feeding, diapering, bathing and sleeping, rounded out by offering a plan for moms, with postnatal massages, lactation assistance, sitz baths and foot baths. Providing a holistic postnatal recovery experience, with a preferred network of pelvic floor physical therapists and mental health practitioners, the center has also partnered with the signature, Every Mother program. Every Mother is the only clinically-proven, on-demand exercise therapy program addressing the most common core and pelvic floor issues mothers face. Boram also has a preferred network of pelvic floor physical therapists and mental health practitioners to connect mothers with the proper health care provider. Services are accompanied by top-of-the-line products for mom and baby including launch partner and modern baby care brand Coterie's highest performing, hypoallergenic, soft-as-cashmere diapers and 100% plant-based wipes, Novum hospital grade bassinets placed in each room, Soko Glam sheet masks, Then I Met You skincare products and more, to ensure a comfortable, elevated stay.

Boram's postpartum care plan also includes a balanced menu for guests that is delivered direct to their rooms, emphasizing nourishing and healing meals that are specially crafted for recovery, including blood replenishment, tissue repair, hydration & energy. The meticulously designed menu features ingredients that are easily digested, nutritious, low in sodium and high in fiber. Snack partners include nourishing, chef-crafted foods from Daily Harvest and tasty healing fare from Agni.

As Boram Nam, Co-Founder of Boram Postnatal Retreat said: "New York is one of the most amazing cities in the world. Yet after I had my second child, I realized there were no postnatal services for mothers immediately after giving birth like in South Korea, where my friends were checking into postnatal hotels to rest, recuperate, and go back to work in significantly healthier condition than their American counterparts. In the US, mothers are often dismissed from hospital 24 hours after birth and are supposed to figure everything out themselves. Extensive research has shown that nurturing women's health in this 6-week postnatal period with proactive post delivery care is critical to their health and their children. With this in mind, we decided to open Boram Postnatal Retreat, and make it our mission to make postnatal care essential in the US".

Nestled on the 9th floor of The Langham, New York, Fifth Avenue, Boram Postnatal Retreat features 16 luxe rooms for families to stay in for periods of three, five or seven night stays beginning at $1500 per night. Key services in this postpartum care package include a baby room for when parents need rest sans their newest addition, a mother's lounge to build community among guests, along with a postnatal food and beverage space featuring broth, traditional Korean seaweed soup and a wide variety of healing tea.

Boram Postnatal Retreat also marks an innovation in the travel/retreat industry through its partnership with The Langham, which Richard Bussiere, Managing Director, adds: "We are well versed in providing post-surgical and post-treatment care to guests at The Langham, New York, given how many of our guests come to the city to visit its world-class hospitals. Through this affiliation with Boram, a forward-thinking start-up in the postnatal space, we are able to provide luxury hospitality to a group, until now, not addressed in the US and one that we feel we are uniquely capable of servicing at the highest level. We are very excited to launch this offering and showcase our renowned level of care in an innovative new fashion."

To ensure postnatal care becomes widespread, Boram Postnatal Retreat plans to expand to other US cities in the future and is also dedicating resources to make postnatal care an essential healthcare benefit offered by companies as part of maternity leave packages.

Reservations are now open for bookings online HERE .

Link to hi res imagery HERE

